Ty Outlaw hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 88 seconds left and No. 20 Virginia Tech beat No. 3 Duke 77-72 on Tuesday night at Blacksburg, Va., while Blue Devils star freshman Zion Williamson sat out his second straight game with a sprained right knee.
Kelly Blackshear Jr. had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Ahmed Hill scored 17 points for Virginia Tech (22-6, 11-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which beat Duke at Cassell Coliseum for the third straight game. The Blue Devils (24-4, 12-3) had been the only team in the country yet to lose on the road this season, but Duke hasn’t won at Virginia Tech since Feb. 25, 2015.
RJ Barrett scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Blue Devils from dropping out of a first-place tie with No. 2 Virginia Tech and No. 5 North Carolina in the ACC. Cam Reddish added 17 points as Duke dropped its second in three games, including an 88-72 loss to UNC when Williamson was injured Feb. 20.
The Hokies seemed to have taken control with a 9-2 run to open a 68-61 lead with 4:32 to play, but Duke used a 9-2 run to knot it at 70 with 1:51 to play.
NO. 4 KENTUCKY 70, ARKANSAS 66: At Lexington, Ky., Tyler Herro had career highs of five 3-pointers and 29 points, including two free throws with five seconds remaining, as Kentucky rallied from a 15-point deficit.
Out of sorts for 22 minutes, the Wildcats (24-4, 13-2 Southeastern Conference) quickly regrouped behind Herro, who finished 5 of 6 from behind the arc and 9 of 10 overall. His long-range baskets 43 seconds apart sparked an 18-3 run over 7:43, and the freshman guard capped the spurt with another 3 for a 54-51 lead.
NO. 5 NORTH CAROLINA 93, SYRACUSE 85: At Chapel Hill, N.C., Coby White scored a career-high 34 points and North Carolina pulled away to win.
Cameron Johnson added 16 points for the Tar Heels (23-5, 13-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won 11 of 12 games and own their highest AP Top 25 ranking of the season.
Women
NO. 2 UCONN 84, WICHITA ST. 47: At Wichita, Kan., Napheesa Collier scored 32 points, making 13 of 15 shots, and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead UConn.
The Huskies were missing coach Geno Auriemma for the second straight game because of a stomach virus. IIn head coach Geno Auriemma’s absence, associate head coach Chris Dailey guided UConn (26-2, 14-0 American) to the outright American Athletic Conference championship with the win.
