College basketball: Nebraska game will be played a day earlier

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will play at Nebraska on Wednesday night, a day earlier than previously scheduled.
The game was moved to accommodate a busy schedule for the Cornhuskers, who are scheduled to play five games in nine days as they scramble to make up contests that were postponed while the program was on a COVID-19 pause.
Tipoff between the Badgers (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten) and Cornhuskers is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
The Badgers are scheduled to host Michigan (13-1, 8-1) on Sunday in what would be the Wolverines’ first game after a long COVID-19 pause.
Michigan hasn’t played since winning 70-53 at Purdue on Jan. 22.
UW slid two spots to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after splitting two games last week.
It’s the sixth consecutive week the Badgers have dropped in the rankings after climbing to No. 6 in late December following an 8-1 start to the season.
UW beat Penn State 72-56 at home last week before dropping a 75-60 decision at Illinois on Saturday afternoon.
Note
The 2021 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament is officially heading to Indianapolis.
The conference announced Tuesday it was relocating the event, which originally was supposed to be held at the United Center in Chicago, to Lucas Oil Stadium. The tournament is scheduled for March 10-14.
“The decision to relocate the tournament to Indianapolis was based on multiple factors. First and foremost was the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and conference constituents,” the Big Ten said in a statement.
“Hosting both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues.”
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez had told the Athletic Board last month that the Big Ten’s postseason event likely was headed to Indiana, which also will host the entire NCAA tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alvarez told the Athletic Board that Big Ten teams that qualify for the NCAA tournament will stay in Indianapolis after they’re finished playing in the Big Ten tournament. The NCAA tournament is scheduled to begin March 18 and will be played mostly in Indianapolis, though Bloomington and West Lafayette also will host early round games.
“The teams that qualify for the tournament will stay right there and stay in the same hotel and just move into the NCAA tournament,” Alvarez said at the time.