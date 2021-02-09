College basketball: Nebraska game will be played a day earlier

The conference announced Tuesday it was relocating the event, which originally was supposed to be held at the United Center in Chicago, to Lucas Oil Stadium. The tournament is scheduled for March 10-14.

“The decision to relocate the tournament to Indianapolis was based on multiple factors. First and foremost was the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and conference constituents,” the Big Ten said in a statement.

“Hosting both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues.”

UW athletic director Barry Alvarez had told the Athletic Board last month that the Big Ten’s postseason event likely was headed to Indiana, which also will host the entire NCAA tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alvarez told the Athletic Board that Big Ten teams that qualify for the NCAA tournament will stay in Indianapolis after they’re finished playing in the Big Ten tournament. The NCAA tournament is scheduled to begin March 18 and will be played mostly in Indianapolis, though Bloomington and West Lafayette also will host early round games.