College basketball: More than wins, losses at stake as basketball season arrives

"The bottom line is that American higher education, not just athletics, is hemorrhaging like never before," Duke athletic director Kevin White said earlier this fall to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, of which he is a member.

The NCAA is already making plans to turn this year's postseason into something much different, and much less, than it has been in the past — proposing to hold all games in a single city, most likely Indianapolis, which is where the Final Four is already scheduled for April 3-5.

Though a vaccine appears to be on the way, there's a good chance that in March, fans and bands and mascots will largely miss out, much the way they've been missing out inside arenas and stadiums that have hosted recent NBA, MLB and NHL seasons, as well as the current and oft-interrupted college and pro football schedules.

But the reality is, the people college basketball really needs at the arenas are the TV crews.

CBS and various cable affiliates are scheduled to pay around $800 million this season to televise America's most frenetic sports celebration for three weeks each March and April. That's on top of the millions the biggest conferences generate in media revenue during the regular season.