College basketball: Michigan routs Wisconsin in battle of top-10 teams
STATE COLLEGE BASKETBALL

College basketball: Michigan routs Wisconsin in battle of top-10 teams

Mike Smith had 16 points and six assists, and No. 7 Michigan remained unbeaten with another dominant performance, routing No. 9 Wisconsin 77-54 on Tuesday night at Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Wolverines (11-0, 6-0) turned this Big Ten showdown into a blowout with a 43-6 run that spanned parts of both halves. It was another masterpiece for coach Juwan Howard’s team, which became the first in college basketball history to beat three ranked opponents in a row by at least 19 points.

Michigan set the one for this one with its rim protection. The Badgers (10-3, 4-2) struggled to finish plays around the basket early on, and the Wolverines had six blocked shots in the first half alone.

The last time Michigan started the season with a run like this was when the Wolverines were 17-0 during the 2018-19 season.

Wisconsin actually ended that unbeaten streak, but the Badgers didn’t come close to a repeat performance.

Wagner had 15 points and 10 rebounds. D’Mitrik Trice led Wisconsin with 20 points.

MARQUETTE 79, PROVIDENCE 69: Dawson Garcia tied his season high with 20 points as Marquette topped Providence.

Koby McEwen had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Marquette (7-6, 3-4 Big East Conference). D.J. Carton added 13 points. Jamal Cain had 12 points.

Nate Watson had 18 points for the Friars (7-6, 3-4). David Duke added 17 points and nine assists. A.J. Reeves had 12 points.

