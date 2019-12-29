College basketball: McBride rallies Mountaineers to upset

Miles McBride scored six of his season-high 21 points in the final 2:22 and No. 22 West Virginia rallied to beat No. 2 Ohio State 67-59 Sunday at Cleveland.

The Mountaineers (11-1) trailed by nine late in the first half but went ahead for good at 55-54 on a push-shot by Derek Culver with 3:31 left. McBride, a freshman guard, followed with two free throws and an 18-foot jump shot to extend the lead to 59-54.

Kaleb Wesson’s 3-pointer pulled the Buckeyes (11-2) within 61-57 with 51 seconds remaining, but they missed two shots on their next possession.

Ohio State was held to a season low in points and committed season highs of 22 turnovers and 25 fouls.

West Virginia put the game away on two free throws by Jordan McCabe and a steal and score by Chase Harler to take its largest lead at 65-57. Harler scored 10 points and Culver finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.

Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins is 3-0 against Ohio State since taking over the program in 2007 and recorded his 19th win over a top 10 team with West Virginia.

NO. 11 MICHIGAN 86, UMASS LOWELL 60: At Ann Arbor, Mich., Jon Teske had 25 points and eight rebounds, Eli Brooks added 15 points and Michigan closed its nonconference schedule with a rout.