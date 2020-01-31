College basketball: Maryland shuts down Iowa's streak

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored a career-high 31 points, Jalen Smith had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 15 Maryland beat 18th-ranked Iowa 82-72 Thursday night to snap the Hawkeyes' five-game winning streak.

The Terrapins (17-4, 7-3 Big Ten) never trailed after halftime in the rematch of a Jan. 10 meeting that Iowa won 67-49 to launch its five-game run. With Cowan leading the way, Maryland won its fourth straight and improved to 12-0 at home.

Luka Garza scored 21 for the Hawkeyes (15-6, 6-4) and Joe Wieskamp had 17.

NO. 2 GONZAGA 87, SANTA CLARA 72: At Santa Clara, Calif., Filip Petrusev had a career-high 31 points and nine rebounds for Gonzaga.

Ryan Woolridge added 13 points and six assists and Drew Timme scored 11 points to help the Bulldogs (22-1) win their 14th straight.

NO. 19 ILLINOIS 59, MINNESOTA 51: At Champaign, Ill., Andres Feliz scored 17 points and Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn added 13 each as Illinois held on to win. It was the seventh consecutive win for the Fighting Illini (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten).

