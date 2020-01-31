College basketball: Maryland shuts down Iowa's streak

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored a career-high 31 points, Jalen Smith had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 15 Maryland beat 18th-ranked Iowa 82-72 Thursday night to snap the Hawkeyes' five-game winning streak.
The Terrapins (17-4, 7-3 Big Ten) never trailed after halftime in the rematch of a Jan. 10 meeting that Iowa won 67-49 to launch its five-game run. With Cowan leading the way, Maryland won its fourth straight and improved to 12-0 at home.
Luka Garza scored 21 for the Hawkeyes (15-6, 6-4) and Joe Wieskamp had 17.
NO. 2 GONZAGA 87, SANTA CLARA 72: At Santa Clara, Calif., Filip Petrusev had a career-high 31 points and nine rebounds for Gonzaga.
Ryan Woolridge added 13 points and six assists and Drew Timme scored 11 points to help the Bulldogs (22-1) win their 14th straight.
NO. 19 ILLINOIS 59, MINNESOTA 51: At Champaign, Ill., Andres Feliz scored 17 points and Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn added 13 each as Illinois held on to win. It was the seventh consecutive win for the Fighting Illini (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten).
Women
NO. 4 UCONN 80, CINCINNATI 50: At Storrs, Conn., Crystal Dangerfield scored 24 points, Megan Walker added 21 points and 11 rebounds and UConn won its 129th straight American Athletic Conference game.
NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 87, MISSISSIPPI 32: At Oxford, Miss., Leticia Amihere scored 16 points and South Carolina held Mississippi scoreless in the first quarter and limited Ole Miss to two points in the first half.
NO. 3 OREGON 90, UTAH 63: At Salt Lake City, Satou Sabally scored 23 points and Ruthy Hebard added 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead Oregon. Sabrina Ionescu had 10 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds and Erin Boley added 11 points and six rebounds for the Ducks (18-2, 8-1 Pac-12).
NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 86, NOTRE DAME 54: At South Bend, Ind., Dana Evans returned to her home state and scored 17 points and Louisville won its 13th straight game. Jazmine Jones scored 14 points, Kylee Shook 12 and Elizabeth Balogun 11 for the Cardinals (21-1, 10-0 ACC).
NO. 7 NORTH CAROLINA ST. 79, CLEMSON 60: At Clemson, S.C., Aislinn Konig had 23 points off a career-best seven 3-pointers and North Carolina State won its sixth straight.
NO. 9 MISSISSIPPI ST. 78, AUBURN 73: At Starkville, Miss., freshman Rickea Jackson scored 18 of her season-high 22 points in the second half and Mississippi State rallied to beat Auburn.
NO. 10 OREGON ST. 79, COLORADO 52: At Boulder, Colo., Aleah Goodman scored a career-high 26 points and sank a personal-best seven 3-pointers TO lead Oregon State.