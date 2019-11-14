College basketball: Marquette uses big 2nd half to drop Purdue at home 65-55

MILWAUKEE — Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski’s message to his club at halftime Wednesday night was that it needed to be tougher. It needed to be more physical.

It worked.

Koby McEwen scored a game-high 23 points and the Marquette Golden Eagles rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat the Purdue Boilermakers 65-55 as part of the annual Gavitt Tipoff Games between the Big Ten and Big East.

Markus Howard added 18 points for Marquette (2-0), which outscored Purdue 40-17 in the second half to capture its first-ever victory against the Boilermakers. The Golden Eagles were 0-9 all-time against Purdue entering the night.

“It’s great because this year’s team beat a hell of a program,” Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “We’re not concerned about a year ago or two years ago or three years ago. That has nothing to do with this group.”

Matt Haarms had 14 points to lead the Boilermakers (1-2) who dropped their second straight game after a season-opening victory against Green Bay.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up