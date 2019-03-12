AP TOP 25 RESULTS
1. Gonzaga (30-3) lost to Saint Mary's 60-47.
EAST
Fairleigh Dickinson 85, St. Francis (Pa.) 76
Northeastern 82, Hofstra 74
Pittsburgh 80, Boston College 70
SC State 63, Md.-Eastern Shore 54
UMBC 90, Hartford 85, 2OT
Vermont 84, Binghamton 51
SOUTH
Louisiana-Monroe 89, Appalachian St. 80
Miami 79, Wake Forest 71
Notre Dame 78, Georgia Tech 71
South Alabama 75, Arkansas St. 67
MIDWEST
N. Kentucky 77, Wright St. 66
College women
AP TOP 25 RESULTS
12. Gonzaga (28-4) lost to BYU 82-68.
13. Marquette (26-6) lost to DePaul 74-73.
STATE
DePaul 74, Marquette 73
Wright St. 55, Green Bay 52
EAST
NC Central 80, Delaware St. 64
SOUTH
Campbell 54, Longwood 49
Charleston Southern 67, SC-Upstate 52
Grambling St. 72, Texas Southern 61
Jackson St. 75, Alabama St. 59
Presbyterian 64, Winthrop 52
SC State 62, Savannah St. 53
MIDWEST
S. Dakota St. 83, South Dakota 71
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View 69, Alabama A&M 56
FAR WEST
BYU 82, Gonzaga 68
Idaho 90, N. Arizona 73
N. Colorado 82, S. Utah 50
Portland St. 68, Montana St. 56
