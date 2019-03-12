AP TOP 25 RESULTS

1. Gonzaga (30-3) lost to Saint Mary's 60-47.

EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 85, St. Francis (Pa.) 76

Northeastern 82, Hofstra 74

Pittsburgh 80, Boston College 70

SC State 63, Md.-Eastern Shore 54

UMBC 90, Hartford 85, 2OT

Vermont 84, Binghamton 51

SOUTH

Louisiana-Monroe 89, Appalachian St. 80

Miami 79, Wake Forest 71

Notre Dame 78, Georgia Tech 71

South Alabama 75, Arkansas St. 67

MIDWEST

N. Kentucky 77, Wright St. 66

College women

AP TOP 25 RESULTS

12. Gonzaga (28-4) lost to BYU 82-68.

13. Marquette (26-6) lost to DePaul 74-73.

STATE

DePaul 74, Marquette 73

Wright St. 55, Green Bay 52

EAST

NC Central 80, Delaware St. 64

SOUTH

Campbell 54, Longwood 49

Charleston Southern 67, SC-Upstate 52

Grambling St. 72, Texas Southern 61

Jackson St. 75, Alabama St. 59

Presbyterian 64, Winthrop 52

SC State 62, Savannah St. 53

MIDWEST

S. Dakota St. 83, South Dakota 71

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 69, Alabama A&M 56

FAR WEST

BYU 82, Gonzaga 68

Idaho 90, N. Arizona 73

N. Colorado 82, S. Utah 50

Portland St. 68, Montana St. 56

