AP TOP 25 RESULTS

2. Virginia (29-2) beat N.C. State 76-56.

3. North Carolina (27-5) beat Louisville 83-70.

7. Texas Tech (26-6) lost to West Virginia 79-74.

12. Florida State (26-6) beat No. 16 Virginia Tech 65-63, OT.

14. Nevada (29-3) beat Boise State 77-69.

15. Kansas State (25-7) beat TCU 70-61.

18. Buffalo (29-3) beat Akron 82-46.

21. Maryland (22-10) lost to Nebraska 69-61.

22. Auburn (23-9) beat Missouri 81-71.

23. Marquette (24-8) beat St. John's 86-54.

25. Villanova (23-9) beat Providence 73-62.

STATE

Marquette 86, St. John's 54

EAST

Buffalo 82, Akron 46

Rhode Island 76, La Salle 57

Villanova 73, Providence 62

SOUTH

Auburn 81, Missouri 71

Florida 66, Arkansas 50

Florida St. 65, Virginia Tech 63, OT

George Mason 61, George Washington 57

Memphis 83, Tulane 68

NC Central 75, Delaware St. 57

Nebraska 69, Maryland 61

South Alabama 70, Louisiana-Lafayette 69

UConn 80, South Florida 73

Virginia 76, NC State 56

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 89, Kent St. 81

Kansas St. 70, TCU 61

Ohio St. 79, Indiana 75

Rio Grande 85, CS Bakersfield 70

Xavier 63, Creighton 61

SOUTHWEST

Iowa St. 83, Baylor 66

FAR WEST

Cal St.-Fullerton 75, UC Davis 71, OT

Colorado 73, Oregon St. 58

Montana 79, Sacramento St. 73

Nevada 77, Boise St. 69

New Mexico St. 86, Chicago St. 49

San Diego St. 63, UNLV 55

UC Santa Barbara 71, CS Northridge 68

Washington 78, Southern Cal 75

Weber St. 81, Portland St. 71

No. 23 Marquette 86, St. John's 54

ST. JOHN'S (21-12)

Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Ponds 4-14 5-7 13, Heron 4-12 1-2 9, Simon 6-15 1-1 14, Figueroa 1-6 2-2 5, Earlington 2-3 1-2 6, Roberts 1-2 0-0 2, Keita 0-1 0-0 0, Trimble 0-3 0-0 0, Cole 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 1-1 1-3 3. Totals 20-61 11-17 54.

MARQUETTE (24-8)

J.Hauser 2-5 0-1 5, John 2-4 5-7 9, Howard 8-15 11-11 30, Anim 5-10 0-1 13, S.Hauser 4-7 0-0 10, Morrow 4-7 0-1 8, Bailey 1-4 1-2 4, Cain 1-2 0-0 2, Heldt 0-0 0-0 0, Chartouny 2-3 0-1 5, Marotta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 17-24 86.

Halftime—Marquette 38-26. 3-Point Goals—St. John's 3-20 (Earlington 1-2, Simon 1-2, Figueroa 1-5, Clark 0-2, Heron 0-2, Trimble 0-3, Ponds 0-4), Marquette 11-23 (Anim 3-4, Howard 3-6, S.Hauser 2-4, J.Hauser 1-2, Chartouny 1-2, Bailey 1-4, Cain 0-1). Fouled Out—Clark. Rebounds—St. John's 27 (Simon 8), Marquette 46 (Morrow, S.Hauser 8). Assists—St. John's 10 (Ponds, Heron, Williams, Simon 2), Marquette 15 (S.Hauser 5). Total Fouls—St. John's 21, Marquette 21.

College women

AP TOP 25 RESULTS

24. Rice (26-3) beat North Texas 61-43.

EAST

American U. 68, Lehigh 57

Bucknell 66, Holy Cross 31

Drexel 71, William & Mary 60

St. Francis (Pa.) 68, Sacred Heart 60

Towson 59, Delaware 49

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 47, Georgia St. 45

Bethune-Cookman 55, Coppin St. 49

Charleston Southern 65, High Point 61

Hofstra 57, James Madison 50

Middle Tennessee 66, UTEP 44

Norfolk St. 72, Howard 51

Radford 60, Presbyterian 49

South Alabama 87, Troy 74

UAB 70, Charlotte 55

W. Kentucky 74, Old Dominion 60

MIDWEST

Valparaiso 79, Indiana St. 77

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 76, Sam Houston St. 71

Rice 61, North Texas 43

Texas A&M-CC 69, New Orleans 47

