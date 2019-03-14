AP TOP 25 RESULTS
2. Virginia (29-2) beat N.C. State 76-56.
3. North Carolina (27-5) beat Louisville 83-70.
7. Texas Tech (26-6) lost to West Virginia 79-74.
12. Florida State (26-6) beat No. 16 Virginia Tech 65-63, OT.
14. Nevada (29-3) beat Boise State 77-69.
15. Kansas State (25-7) beat TCU 70-61.
18. Buffalo (29-3) beat Akron 82-46.
21. Maryland (22-10) lost to Nebraska 69-61.
22. Auburn (23-9) beat Missouri 81-71.
23. Marquette (24-8) beat St. John's 86-54.
25. Villanova (23-9) beat Providence 73-62.
STATE
Marquette 86, St. John's 54
EAST
Buffalo 82, Akron 46
Rhode Island 76, La Salle 57
Villanova 73, Providence 62
SOUTH
Auburn 81, Missouri 71
Florida 66, Arkansas 50
Florida St. 65, Virginia Tech 63, OT
George Mason 61, George Washington 57
Memphis 83, Tulane 68
NC Central 75, Delaware St. 57
Nebraska 69, Maryland 61
South Alabama 70, Louisiana-Lafayette 69
UConn 80, South Florida 73
Virginia 76, NC State 56
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 89, Kent St. 81
Kansas St. 70, TCU 61
Ohio St. 79, Indiana 75
Rio Grande 85, CS Bakersfield 70
Xavier 63, Creighton 61
SOUTHWEST
Iowa St. 83, Baylor 66
FAR WEST
Cal St.-Fullerton 75, UC Davis 71, OT
Colorado 73, Oregon St. 58
Montana 79, Sacramento St. 73
Nevada 77, Boise St. 69
New Mexico St. 86, Chicago St. 49
San Diego St. 63, UNLV 55
UC Santa Barbara 71, CS Northridge 68
Washington 78, Southern Cal 75
Weber St. 81, Portland St. 71
No. 23 Marquette 86, St. John's 54
ST. JOHN'S (21-12)
Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Ponds 4-14 5-7 13, Heron 4-12 1-2 9, Simon 6-15 1-1 14, Figueroa 1-6 2-2 5, Earlington 2-3 1-2 6, Roberts 1-2 0-0 2, Keita 0-1 0-0 0, Trimble 0-3 0-0 0, Cole 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 1-1 1-3 3. Totals 20-61 11-17 54.
MARQUETTE (24-8)
J.Hauser 2-5 0-1 5, John 2-4 5-7 9, Howard 8-15 11-11 30, Anim 5-10 0-1 13, S.Hauser 4-7 0-0 10, Morrow 4-7 0-1 8, Bailey 1-4 1-2 4, Cain 1-2 0-0 2, Heldt 0-0 0-0 0, Chartouny 2-3 0-1 5, Marotta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 17-24 86.
Halftime—Marquette 38-26. 3-Point Goals—St. John's 3-20 (Earlington 1-2, Simon 1-2, Figueroa 1-5, Clark 0-2, Heron 0-2, Trimble 0-3, Ponds 0-4), Marquette 11-23 (Anim 3-4, Howard 3-6, S.Hauser 2-4, J.Hauser 1-2, Chartouny 1-2, Bailey 1-4, Cain 0-1). Fouled Out—Clark. Rebounds—St. John's 27 (Simon 8), Marquette 46 (Morrow, S.Hauser 8). Assists—St. John's 10 (Ponds, Heron, Williams, Simon 2), Marquette 15 (S.Hauser 5). Total Fouls—St. John's 21, Marquette 21.
College women
AP TOP 25 RESULTS
24. Rice (26-3) beat North Texas 61-43.
EAST
American U. 68, Lehigh 57
Bucknell 66, Holy Cross 31
Drexel 71, William & Mary 60
St. Francis (Pa.) 68, Sacred Heart 60
Towson 59, Delaware 49
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 47, Georgia St. 45
Bethune-Cookman 55, Coppin St. 49
Charleston Southern 65, High Point 61
Hofstra 57, James Madison 50
Middle Tennessee 66, UTEP 44
Norfolk St. 72, Howard 51
Radford 60, Presbyterian 49
South Alabama 87, Troy 74
UAB 70, Charlotte 55
W. Kentucky 74, Old Dominion 60
MIDWEST
Valparaiso 79, Indiana St. 77
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 76, Sam Houston St. 71
Rice 61, North Texas 43
Texas A&M-CC 69, New Orleans 47
