AP TOP 25 RESULTS
15. Virginia Tech (23-7) beat Miami 84-70.
19. Buffalo (28-3) beat Bowling Green 84-73.
24. Maryland (22-9) beat Minnesota 69-60.
EAST
Brown 67, Princeton 63
Buffalo 84, Bowling Green 73
Columbia 70, Dartmouth 66
Cornell 72, Harvard 59
Iona 73, St. Peter's 71
Penn 77, Yale 66
SOUTH
Belmont 83, Austin Peay 67
Gardner-Webb 79, Campbell 74
Maryland 69, Minnesota 60
Radford 63, Charleston Southern 54
Samford 100, The Citadel 71
VMI 96, W. Carolina 83
Virginia Tech 84, Miami 70
MIDWEST
Bradley 61, Missouri St. 58
Cent. Michigan 82, W. Michigan 75
Drake 78, Illinois St. 62
Kent St. 68, Akron 65
Loyola of Chicago 67, Valparaiso 54
N. Illinois 64, Ball St. 57
Ohio 66, Miami (Ohio) 57
Toledo 64, E. Michigan 58
College women
AP TOP 25 RESULTS
3. Louisville (28-2) beat Clemson 75-67.
4. Notre Dame (28-3) beat North Carolina 95-77.
5. Mississippi State (28-2) beat Tennessee 83-68.
6. Oregon (28-3) beat Arizona 77-63.
8. Maryland (27-3) beat Michigan State 71-55.
10. Iowa (24-6) beat Indiana 70-61.
12. South Carolina (21-9) lost to Arkansas 95-89.
13. Kentucky (24-7) lost to Missouri 70-68, OT.
16. Miami (24-8) lost to No. 18 Syracuse 92-85.
18. Syracuse (24-7) beat No. 16 Miami 92-85.
20. Arizona State (20-10) lost to No. 25 UCLA 73-69.
25. UCLA (20-11) beat No. 20 Arizona State 73-69.
EAST
Dartmouth 60, Columbia 48
Duquesne 72, Saint Louis 51
Fordham 73, UMass 62
Harvard 80, Cornell 38
Penn 65, Yale 56
Princeton 88, Brown 68
Quinnipiac 63, Fairfield 48
Rider 54, Iona 46
SOUTH
Arkansas 95, South Carolina 89
Belmont 62, Tennessee Tech 48
East Carolina 50, SMU 48
Florida Gulf Coast 58, NJIT 45
Furman 73, Chattanooga 67
Kennesaw St. 67, Stetson 59
Liberty 65, Jacksonville 53
Louisville 75, Clemson 67
Maryland 71, Michigan St. 55
Mercer 69, Wofford 51
Mississippi St. 83, Tennessee 68
Missouri 70, Kentucky 68
North Florida 55, North Alabama 53
South Florida 61, Tulane 52
Syracuse 92, Miami 85
UNC-Wilmington 66, Coll. of Charleston 62
UT Martin 68, Morehead St. 58
VCU 58, Saint Joseph's 47
MIDWEST
Dayton 84, Davidson 67
Iowa 70, Indiana 61
Michigan 73, Wisconsin 65
Notre Dame 95, North Carolina 77
SOUTHWEST
Texas Tech 104, Oklahoma 84
Tulsa 61, Wichita St. 50
FAR WEST
Loyola Marymount 66, San Francisco 45
Oregon 77, Arizona 63
Pacific 76, Santa Clara 60
UCLA 73, Arizona St. 69
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.