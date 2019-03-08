AP TOP 25 RESULTS

15. Virginia Tech (23-7) beat Miami 84-70.

19. Buffalo (28-3) beat Bowling Green 84-73.

24. Maryland (22-9) beat Minnesota 69-60.

EAST

Brown 67, Princeton 63

Buffalo 84, Bowling Green 73

Columbia 70, Dartmouth 66

Cornell 72, Harvard 59

Iona 73, St. Peter's 71

Penn 77, Yale 66

SOUTH

Belmont 83, Austin Peay 67

Gardner-Webb 79, Campbell 74

Maryland 69, Minnesota 60

Radford 63, Charleston Southern 54

Samford 100, The Citadel 71

VMI 96, W. Carolina 83

Virginia Tech 84, Miami 70

MIDWEST

Bradley 61, Missouri St. 58

Cent. Michigan 82, W. Michigan 75

Drake 78, Illinois St. 62

Kent St. 68, Akron 65

Loyola of Chicago 67, Valparaiso 54

N. Illinois 64, Ball St. 57

Ohio 66, Miami (Ohio) 57

Toledo 64, E. Michigan 58

College women

AP TOP 25 RESULTS

3. Louisville (28-2) beat Clemson 75-67.

4. Notre Dame (28-3) beat North Carolina 95-77.

5. Mississippi State (28-2) beat Tennessee 83-68.

6. Oregon (28-3) beat Arizona 77-63.

8. Maryland (27-3) beat Michigan State 71-55.

10. Iowa (24-6) beat Indiana 70-61.

12. South Carolina (21-9) lost to Arkansas 95-89.

13. Kentucky (24-7) lost to Missouri 70-68, OT.

16. Miami (24-8) lost to No. 18 Syracuse 92-85.

18. Syracuse (24-7) beat No. 16 Miami 92-85.

20. Arizona State (20-10) lost to No. 25 UCLA 73-69.

25. UCLA (20-11) beat No. 20 Arizona State 73-69.

EAST

Dartmouth 60, Columbia 48

Duquesne 72, Saint Louis 51

Fordham 73, UMass 62

Harvard 80, Cornell 38

Penn 65, Yale 56

Princeton 88, Brown 68

Quinnipiac 63, Fairfield 48

Rider 54, Iona 46

SOUTH

Arkansas 95, South Carolina 89

Belmont 62, Tennessee Tech 48

East Carolina 50, SMU 48

Florida Gulf Coast 58, NJIT 45

Furman 73, Chattanooga 67

Kennesaw St. 67, Stetson 59

Liberty 65, Jacksonville 53

Louisville 75, Clemson 67

Maryland 71, Michigan St. 55

Mercer 69, Wofford 51

Mississippi St. 83, Tennessee 68

Missouri 70, Kentucky 68

North Florida 55, North Alabama 53

South Florida 61, Tulane 52

Syracuse 92, Miami 85

UNC-Wilmington 66, Coll. of Charleston 62

UT Martin 68, Morehead St. 58

VCU 58, Saint Joseph's 47

MIDWEST

Dayton 84, Davidson 67

Iowa 70, Indiana 61

Michigan 73, Wisconsin 65

Notre Dame 95, North Carolina 77

SOUTHWEST

Texas Tech 104, Oklahoma 84

Tulsa 61, Wichita St. 50

FAR WEST

Loyola Marymount 66, San Francisco 45

Oregon 77, Arizona 63

Pacific 76, Santa Clara 60

UCLA 73, Arizona St. 69

