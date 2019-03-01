EAST

Canisius 68, Siena 62

Columbia 80, Brown 77

Fairfield 59, Marist 44

Harvard 59, Penn 53

Iona 86, Rider 79

Liberty 57, NJIT 51

Monmouth (NJ) 62, Manhattan 54

Princeton 77, Dartmouth 76, OT

Quinnipiac 77, St. Peter's 60

Yale 88, Cornell 65

SOUTH

Florida Gulf Coast 77, Jacksonville 74

Kennesaw St. 83, Stetson 82

Lipscomb 87, North Alabama 75

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 77, Kent St. 72

Buffalo 77, Miami (Ohio) 69

Rhode Island 72, Dayton 70, OT

College women

EAST

Columbia 93, Brown 62

Cornell 66, Yale 56

DePaul 76, Providence 61

Delaware 71, Elon 59

Hofstra 68, Coll. of Charleston 49

Northeastern 83, UNC-Wilmington 54

Penn 75, Harvard 70

Princeton 64, Dartmouth 47

William & Mary 77, Drexel 72

MIDWEST

Creighton 71, Marquette 65

Drake 71, S. Illinois 64

Evansville 59, Indiana St. 56

Georgetown 72, Butler 42

Missouri St. 58, N. Iowa 48

Villanova 68, Xavier 63

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 66, Oregon St. 54

