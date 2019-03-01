EAST
Canisius 68, Siena 62
Columbia 80, Brown 77
Fairfield 59, Marist 44
Harvard 59, Penn 53
Iona 86, Rider 79
Liberty 57, NJIT 51
Monmouth (NJ) 62, Manhattan 54
Princeton 77, Dartmouth 76, OT
Quinnipiac 77, St. Peter's 60
Yale 88, Cornell 65
SOUTH
Florida Gulf Coast 77, Jacksonville 74
Kennesaw St. 83, Stetson 82
Lipscomb 87, North Alabama 75
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 77, Kent St. 72
Buffalo 77, Miami (Ohio) 69
Rhode Island 72, Dayton 70, OT
College women
EAST
Columbia 93, Brown 62
Cornell 66, Yale 56
DePaul 76, Providence 61
Delaware 71, Elon 59
Hofstra 68, Coll. of Charleston 49
Northeastern 83, UNC-Wilmington 54
Penn 75, Harvard 70
Princeton 64, Dartmouth 47
William & Mary 77, Drexel 72
MIDWEST
Creighton 71, Marquette 65
Drake 71, S. Illinois 64
Evansville 59, Indiana St. 56
Georgetown 72, Butler 42
Missouri St. 58, N. Iowa 48
Villanova 68, Xavier 63
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 66, Oregon St. 54
