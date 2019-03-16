AP TOP 25 RESULTS

4. Kentucky (27-6) lost to No. 8 Tennessee 82-78.

6. Michigan State (27-6) beat No. 19 Wisconsin 67-55.

10. Michigan (28-5) beat Minnesota 76-49.

11. Houston (31-2) beat Memphis 61-58.

17. Kansas (25-9) lost to Iowa State 78-66.

22. Auburn (25-9) beat Florida 65-62.

24. Cincinnati (27-6) beat Wichita State 66-63.

25. Villanova (24-9) beat Seton Hall 74-72.

STATE

Michigan State 67, Wisconsin 55

EAST

Harvard 66, Penn 58

St. Bonaventure 68, Rhode Island 51

Vermont 66, UMBC 49

Villanova 74, Seton Hall 72

Yale 83, Princeton 77

SOUTH

Auburn 65, Florida 62

Georgia St. 59, Texas State 46

NC Central 50, Norfolk St. 47

Saint Louis 67, Davidson 44

Tennessee 82, Kentucky 78

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 66, Wichita St. 63

Iowa St. 78, Kansas 66

Michigan 76, Minnesota 49

SOUTHWEST

Houston 61, Memphis 58

Prairie View 92, Texas Southern 86

Texas-Arlington 67, Georgia Southern 58

FAR WEST

Cal St.-Fullerton 64, UC Santa Barbara 58

Utah St. 64, San Diego St. 57

No. 6 Michigan St. 67, No. 19 Wisconsin 55

WISCONSIN (23-10)

Happ 10-20 0-1 20, Reuvers 0-7 0-1 0, Davison 2-9 1-1 5, Trice 3-10 0-0 7, Iverson 3-5 2-3 8, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Ford 0-3 0-0 0, McGrory 0-0 0-0 0, Pritzl 0-0 0-0 0, King 5-10 2-3 13, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Strickland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-68 5-9 55.

MICHIGAN ST. (27-6)

Henry 2-6 0-0 6, Tillman 5-8 7-9 17, Goins 4-9 1-2 13, Winston 9-17 2-2 21, McQuaid 2-9 2-2 8, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Kithier 0-0 0-0 0, Ward 1-2 0-0 2, Loyer 0-1 0-0 0, Ahrens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 12-15 67.

Halftime—Michigan St. 35-27. 3-Point Goals—Wisconsin 2-19 (King 1-3, Trice 1-6, Thomas 0-1, Ford 0-2, Reuvers 0-2, Davison 0-5), Michigan St. 9-21 (Goins 4-7, Henry 2-2, McQuaid 2-5, Winston 1-5, Tillman 0-1, Loyer 0-1). Fouled Out—Trice. Rebounds—Wisconsin 28 (Happ 6), Michigan St. 42 (Goins 12). Assists—Wisconsin 9 (Trice, Happ 3), Michigan St. 18 (Winston 6). Total Fouls—Wisconsin 15, Michigan St. 16.

College women

AP TOP 25 RESULTS

21. Drake (27-5) beat Illinois State 65-54.

24. Rice (28-3) beat Middle Tennessee 69-54.

EAST

Princeton 68, Cornell 47

Towson 53, Drexel 49

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 57, Norfolk St. 45

Southern U. 45, Jackson St. 41

MIDWEST

Buffalo 77, Ohio 61

Drake 65, Illinois St. 54

Missouri St. 89, N. Iowa 64

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 88, Lamar 79

Rice 69, Middle Tennessee 54

Texas A&M-CC 58, Stephen F. Austin 56

UALR 57, South Alabama 56

FAR WEST

New Mexico St. 76, Rio Grande 73

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments