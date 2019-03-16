AP TOP 25 RESULTS
4. Kentucky (27-6) lost to No. 8 Tennessee 82-78.
6. Michigan State (27-6) beat No. 19 Wisconsin 67-55.
10. Michigan (28-5) beat Minnesota 76-49.
11. Houston (31-2) beat Memphis 61-58.
17. Kansas (25-9) lost to Iowa State 78-66.
22. Auburn (25-9) beat Florida 65-62.
24. Cincinnati (27-6) beat Wichita State 66-63.
25. Villanova (24-9) beat Seton Hall 74-72.
STATE
Michigan State 67, Wisconsin 55
EAST
Harvard 66, Penn 58
St. Bonaventure 68, Rhode Island 51
Vermont 66, UMBC 49
Villanova 74, Seton Hall 72
Yale 83, Princeton 77
SOUTH
Auburn 65, Florida 62
Georgia St. 59, Texas State 46
NC Central 50, Norfolk St. 47
Saint Louis 67, Davidson 44
Tennessee 82, Kentucky 78
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 66, Wichita St. 63
Iowa St. 78, Kansas 66
Michigan 76, Minnesota 49
SOUTHWEST
Houston 61, Memphis 58
Prairie View 92, Texas Southern 86
Texas-Arlington 67, Georgia Southern 58
FAR WEST
Cal St.-Fullerton 64, UC Santa Barbara 58
Utah St. 64, San Diego St. 57
No. 6 Michigan St. 67, No. 19 Wisconsin 55
WISCONSIN (23-10)
Happ 10-20 0-1 20, Reuvers 0-7 0-1 0, Davison 2-9 1-1 5, Trice 3-10 0-0 7, Iverson 3-5 2-3 8, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Ford 0-3 0-0 0, McGrory 0-0 0-0 0, Pritzl 0-0 0-0 0, King 5-10 2-3 13, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Strickland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-68 5-9 55.
MICHIGAN ST. (27-6)
Henry 2-6 0-0 6, Tillman 5-8 7-9 17, Goins 4-9 1-2 13, Winston 9-17 2-2 21, McQuaid 2-9 2-2 8, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Kithier 0-0 0-0 0, Ward 1-2 0-0 2, Loyer 0-1 0-0 0, Ahrens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 12-15 67.
Halftime—Michigan St. 35-27. 3-Point Goals—Wisconsin 2-19 (King 1-3, Trice 1-6, Thomas 0-1, Ford 0-2, Reuvers 0-2, Davison 0-5), Michigan St. 9-21 (Goins 4-7, Henry 2-2, McQuaid 2-5, Winston 1-5, Tillman 0-1, Loyer 0-1). Fouled Out—Trice. Rebounds—Wisconsin 28 (Happ 6), Michigan St. 42 (Goins 12). Assists—Wisconsin 9 (Trice, Happ 3), Michigan St. 18 (Winston 6). Total Fouls—Wisconsin 15, Michigan St. 16.
College women
AP TOP 25 RESULTS
21. Drake (27-5) beat Illinois State 65-54.
24. Rice (28-3) beat Middle Tennessee 69-54.
EAST
Princeton 68, Cornell 47
Towson 53, Drexel 49
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 57, Norfolk St. 45
Southern U. 45, Jackson St. 41
MIDWEST
Buffalo 77, Ohio 61
Drake 65, Illinois St. 54
Missouri St. 89, N. Iowa 64
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 88, Lamar 79
Rice 69, Middle Tennessee 54
Texas A&M-CC 58, Stephen F. Austin 56
UALR 57, South Alabama 56
FAR WEST
New Mexico St. 76, Rio Grande 73
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.