AP Top 25

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Duke (58);29-5;1592;5

2. Virginia (5);29-3;1497;2

3. North Carolina;27-6;1453;3

4. Gonzaga (1);30-3;1398;1

5. Michigan St.;28-6;1382;6

6. Tennessee;29-5;1270;8

7. Kentucky;27-6;1232;4

8. Michigan;28-6;1146;10

9. Texas Tech;26-6;1033;7

10. Florida St.;27-7;1017;12

11. Houston;31-3;933;11

12. LSU;26-6;886;9

13. Purdue;23-9;727;13

14. Auburn;26-9;665;22

15. Buffalo;31-3;608;18

16. Virginia Tech;24-8;595;16

17. Kansas;25-9;590;17

18. Kansas St.;25-8;529;15

19. Wofford;29-4;385;20

20. Nevada;29-4;361;14

21. Wisconsin;23-10;339;19

22. Cincinnati;28-6;335;24

23. Villanova;25-9;306;25

24. Iowa St.;23-11;245;—

25. Utah St.;28-6;73;—

Others receiving votes: Marquette 63, Maryland 55, Mississippi St. 35, Murray St. 12, New Mexico St. 11, UCF 9, Louisville 8, VCU 4, Seton Hall 3, Old Dominion 2, Liberty 1.

College women

AP Top 25

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Baylor (28);31-1;700;1

2. UConn;31-2;665;2

3. Notre Dame;30-3;648;3

4. Mississippi St.;30-2;614;4

5. Louisville;29-3;579;5

6. Stanford;28-4;568;6

7. Oregon;29-4;531;7

8. Iowa;26-6;509;8

9. Maryland;28-4;456;9

10. N.C. State;26-5;450;10

11. Oregon St.;24-7;376;11

12. Syracuse;24-8;324;15

13. Iowa St.;25-8;312;13

14. Texas A&M;24-7;301;17

15. South Carolina;21-9;291;16

16. Gonzaga;28-4;284;12

17. Kentucky;24-7;261;18

18. Marquette;26-7;259;13

19. Miami;24-8;246;19

20. UCLA;20-12;131;20

21. Rice;28-3;103;24

22. Arizona St.;20-10;100;23

23. Texas;23-9;82;22

24. DePaul;26-7;75;—

25. Florida St.;23-8;67;25

Others receiving votes: Drake 54, South Dakota St. 35, BYU 24, Florida Gulf Coast 14, Missouri 14, South Dakota 14, Kansas St. 8, UCF 3, Quinnipiac 1, Wright St. 1.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments