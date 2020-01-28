College basketball: Jayhawks stay hot, win fifth in a row

Freshman Christian Braun had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 3 Kansas to a 65-50 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night at Stillwater, Okla.

Kansas (17-3, 6-1 Big 12) has won five in a row, including a 74-68 triumph over Tennessee on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, as well as its last five on the road.

Cameron McGriff had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead Oklahoma State (10-10, 0-7), the only winless team in Big 12 action.

Women

NO. 13 KENTUCKY 68, AUBURN 61: At Lexington, Rhyne Howard hit three clutch free throws, collected a steal and blocked a shot in the final 29 seconds as Kentucky held on to win.

Sabrina Haines hit 4 of 8 from distance and scored 17 points to lead Kentucky (16-3, 5-2 Southeastern Conference), with McKinney adding 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench and Howard contributing 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

NO. 20 INDIANA 65, MINNESOTA 52: At Bloomington, Ind., Grace Berger scored a career-high 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Indiana.

Jaelynn Penn added 15 points and Ali Patberg had 11 with six rebounds and three assists for the Hoosiers (16-5, 6-3 Big Ten). Jasmine Powell scored 15 points and Taiye Bello had 11 points with 13 rebounds for the Golden Gophers (12-8, 2-7).

