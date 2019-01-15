STATE
Marquette 74, Georgetown 71
EAST
Providence 72, Seton Hall 63
Saint Joseph's 61, Davidson 60
Saint Louis 63, Fordham 60
SOUTH
Kentucky 69, Georgia 49
Mississippi St. 71, Florida 68
Morgan St. 89, Howard 86, OT
Tennessee 106, Arkansas 87
Virginia 81, Virginia Tech 59
Wake Forest 71, NC State 67
MIDWEST
Akron 51, E. Michigan 49
Bowling Green 79, Ball St. 78
Buffalo 88, W. Michigan 79
Cent. Michigan 78, N. Illinois 69
Cincinnati 82, South Florida 74
Illinois St. 59, S. Illinois 58
Kent St. 66, Ohio 52
Loyola of Chicago 71, Valparaiso 54
Purdue 89, Rutgers 54
Toledo 71, Miami (Ohio) 59
SOUTHWEST
TCU 98, West Virginia 67
No. 15 Marquette 74, Georgetown 71
MARQUETTE (15-3)
John 5-6 4-8 14, J.Hauser 4-10 1-1 10, Howard 0-2 0-0 0, S.Hauser 10-20 7-7 31, Anim 4-12 1-2 10, Cain 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey 4-5 0-0 9, Heldt 0-0 0-0 0, Chartouny 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 13-18 74.
GEORGETOWN (12-6)
LeBlanc 2-3 0-0 5, Pickett 1-6 0-0 2, Govan 4-8 3-4 14, Akinjo 1-10 6-8 8, McClung 7-11 6-7 24, Mourning 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Mosely 0-1 0-0 0, Malinowski 0-2 1-2 1, Blair 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 5-6 1-1 12. Totals 22-52 17-22 71.
Halftime—Georgetown 40-37. 3-Point Goals—Marquette 7-20 (S.Hauser 4-9, Bailey 1-1, Anim 1-4, J.Hauser 1-5, Chartouny 0-1), Georgetown 10-18 (McClung 4-6, Govan 3-4, LeBlanc 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Blair 1-2, Mosely 0-1, Mourning 0-1, Pickett 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Marquette 29 (S.Hauser, J.Hauser 8), Georgetown 31 (Govan 9). Assists—Marquette 12 (J.Hauser 6), Georgetown 13 (Akinjo 8). Total Fouls—Marquette 18, Georgetown 19.
College women
EAST
Marist 69, Monmouth (NJ) 45
NJIT 80, Lipscomb 67
St. Peter's 68, Fairfield 65
SOUTH
Gardner-Webb 66, Presbyterian 58
Hampton 66, Longwood 40
Howard 79, Morgan St. 56
Liberty 67, Kennesaw St. 61
North Alabama 62, Jacksonville 59
North Florida 71, Stetson 57
Radford 67, Charleston Southern 41
UNC-Asheville 93, SC-Upstate 86
Winthrop 59, Campbell 46
SOUTHWEST
SMU 78, Wichita St. 50
