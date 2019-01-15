STATE

Marquette 74, Georgetown 71

EAST

Providence 72, Seton Hall 63

Saint Joseph's 61, Davidson 60

Saint Louis 63, Fordham 60

SOUTH

Kentucky 69, Georgia 49

Mississippi St. 71, Florida 68

Morgan St. 89, Howard 86, OT

Tennessee 106, Arkansas 87

Virginia 81, Virginia Tech 59

Wake Forest 71, NC State 67

MIDWEST

Akron 51, E. Michigan 49

Bowling Green 79, Ball St. 78

Buffalo 88, W. Michigan 79

Cent. Michigan 78, N. Illinois 69

Cincinnati 82, South Florida 74

Illinois St. 59, S. Illinois 58

Kent St. 66, Ohio 52

Loyola of Chicago 71, Valparaiso 54

Purdue 89, Rutgers 54

Toledo 71, Miami (Ohio) 59

SOUTHWEST

TCU 98, West Virginia 67

No. 15 Marquette 74, Georgetown 71

MARQUETTE (15-3)

John 5-6 4-8 14, J.Hauser 4-10 1-1 10, Howard 0-2 0-0 0, S.Hauser 10-20 7-7 31, Anim 4-12 1-2 10, Cain 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey 4-5 0-0 9, Heldt 0-0 0-0 0, Chartouny 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 13-18 74.

GEORGETOWN (12-6)

LeBlanc 2-3 0-0 5, Pickett 1-6 0-0 2, Govan 4-8 3-4 14, Akinjo 1-10 6-8 8, McClung 7-11 6-7 24, Mourning 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Mosely 0-1 0-0 0, Malinowski 0-2 1-2 1, Blair 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 5-6 1-1 12. Totals 22-52 17-22 71.

Halftime—Georgetown 40-37. 3-Point Goals—Marquette 7-20 (S.Hauser 4-9, Bailey 1-1, Anim 1-4, J.Hauser 1-5, Chartouny 0-1), Georgetown 10-18 (McClung 4-6, Govan 3-4, LeBlanc 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Blair 1-2, Mosely 0-1, Mourning 0-1, Pickett 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Marquette 29 (S.Hauser, J.Hauser 8), Georgetown 31 (Govan 9). Assists—Marquette 12 (J.Hauser 6), Georgetown 13 (Akinjo 8). Total Fouls—Marquette 18, Georgetown 19.

College women

EAST

Marist 69, Monmouth (NJ) 45

NJIT 80, Lipscomb 67

St. Peter's 68, Fairfield 65

SOUTH

Gardner-Webb 66, Presbyterian 58

Hampton 66, Longwood 40

Howard 79, Morgan St. 56

Liberty 67, Kennesaw St. 61

North Alabama 62, Jacksonville 59

North Florida 71, Stetson 57

Radford 67, Charleston Southern 41

UNC-Asheville 93, SC-Upstate 86

Winthrop 59, Campbell 46

SOUTHWEST

SMU 78, Wichita St. 50

