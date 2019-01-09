STATE

Carthage 79, Carroll 66

EAST

American U. 71, Navy 63

Army 86, Boston U. 82

Bucknell 84, Colgate 81

Cornell 86, Towson 74

Dayton 72, George Washington 66

Duquesne 66, Fordham 61

Hartford 66, UMBC 64, OT

Lafayette 85, Loyola (Md.) 70

Lehigh 99, Holy Cross 94, OT

New Hampshire 68, Mass.-Lowell 64

Rutgers 64, Ohio St. 61

St. Bonaventure 73, Saint Joseph's 47

Stony Brook 59, Binghamton 46

Temple 73, Houston 69

Vermont 73, Maine 49

SOUTH

Abilene Christian 73, McNeese St. 72

Davidson 61, George Mason 56

Georgia 82, Vanderbilt 63

Jacksonville 90, Kennesaw St. 70

Liberty 71, Stetson 53

Lipscomb 81, North Florida 66

Mississippi 82, Auburn 67

Nicholls 78, Stephen F. Austin 73

Rhode Island 78, Richmond 67

South Florida 66, Tulane 48

Texas A&M-CC 62, Northwestern St. 61

VCU 69, La Salle 63

Virginia Tech 52, Georgia Tech 49

MIDWEST

Kansas St. 71, West Virginia 69

Xavier 81, Georgetown 75

No. 21 Marquette 106, Creighton 104, OT

MARQUETTE (13-3)

J.Hauser 4-7 2-2 13, John 2-2 1-3 5, Howard 15-26 13-15 53, Anim 2-5 3-4 7, S.Hauser 5-12 0-0 13, Bailey 1-1 0-0 2, Cain 0-0 0-0 0, Morrow 2-3 2-2 6, Heldt 0-0 0-0 0, Chartouny 2-3 3-4 7. Totals 33-59 24-30 106.

CREIGHTON (10-6)

Krampelj 3-8 13-14 19, Ballock 5-9 1-2 16, Mintz 8-14 0-0 21, Alexander 7-18 6-8 23, Jefferson 0-1 1-2 1, Froling 1-2 0-0 2, Cashaw 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 4-5 0-0 9, Zegarowski 5-8 0-0 13. Totals 33-65 21-26 104.

Halftime—Creighton 45-39. End Of Regulation—Tied 85. 3-Point Goals—Marquette 16-28 (Howard 10-14, J.Hauser 3-4, S.Hauser 3-8, Anim 0-2), Creighton 17-33 (Ballock 5-8, Mintz 5-8, Zegarowski 3-4, Alexander 3-8, Joseph 1-1, Jefferson 0-1, Krampelj 0-3). Fouled Out—Ballock, Anim. Rebounds—Marquette 37 (S.Hauser 10), Creighton 23 (Krampelj 8). Assists—Marquette 12 (Howard 6), Creighton 15 (Ballock 4). Total Fouls—Marquette 19, Creighton 24. Technicals—Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski.

College women

STATE

Carthage 67, North Central 57

EAST

American U. 58, Navy 45

Boston U. 64, Loyola (Md.) 62

Bucknell 66, Army 52

Colgate 60, Lafayette 49

Davidson 62, Duquesne 47

Fordham 60, Richmond 48

George Washington 64, Rhode Island 59

Hartford 66, UMBC 52

Lehigh 64, Holy Cross 55

Maine 63, Vermont 51

New Hampshire 56, Mass.-Lowell 53

Saint Louis 62, Saint Joseph's 49

Stony Brook 65, Binghamton 56

UConn 82, Cincinnati 38

West Virginia 67, Oklahoma St. 58

SOUTH

East Carolina 78, Wichita St. 56

Lamar 79, New Orleans 57

MIDWEST

Akron 72, W. Michigan 59

Ball St. 77, Bowling Green 70

Buffalo 91, E. Michigan 84

Cent. Michigan 88, Ohio 70

Dayton 75, UMass 47

Iowa St. 92, TCU 54

Kent St. 87, N. Illinois 78

Miami (Ohio) 65, Toledo 64

Michigan St. 86, Minnesota 68

North Dakota 68, Nebraska-Omaha 57

Oral Roberts 72, Purdue Fort Wayne 61

Rutgers 70, Illinois 60

S. Dakota St. 76, Denver 59

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 109, McNeese St. 52

Ark.-Pine Bluff 52, LeMoyne-Owen 43

Baylor 65, Kansas St. 50

Sam Houston St. 66, Cent. Arkansas 62

Stephen F. Austin 70, Nicholls 62

Texas 73, Oklahoma 63

Texas A&M-CC 79, Northwestern St. 55

Tulsa 46, Memphis 39

