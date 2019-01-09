STATE
Marquette 106, Creighton 104, OT
Carthage 79, Carroll 66
EAST
American U. 71, Navy 63
Army 86, Boston U. 82
Bucknell 84, Colgate 81
Cornell 86, Towson 74
Dayton 72, George Washington 66
Duquesne 66, Fordham 61
Hartford 66, UMBC 64, OT
Lafayette 85, Loyola (Md.) 70
Lehigh 99, Holy Cross 94, OT
New Hampshire 68, Mass.-Lowell 64
Rutgers 64, Ohio St. 61
St. Bonaventure 73, Saint Joseph's 47
Stony Brook 59, Binghamton 46
Temple 73, Houston 69
Vermont 73, Maine 49
SOUTH
Abilene Christian 73, McNeese St. 72
Davidson 61, George Mason 56
Georgia 82, Vanderbilt 63
Jacksonville 90, Kennesaw St. 70
Liberty 71, Stetson 53
Lipscomb 81, North Florida 66
Mississippi 82, Auburn 67
Nicholls 78, Stephen F. Austin 73
Rhode Island 78, Richmond 67
South Florida 66, Tulane 48
Texas A&M-CC 62, Northwestern St. 61
VCU 69, La Salle 63
Virginia Tech 52, Georgia Tech 49
MIDWEST
Kansas St. 71, West Virginia 69
Xavier 81, Georgetown 75
No. 21 Marquette 106, Creighton 104, OT
MARQUETTE (13-3)
J.Hauser 4-7 2-2 13, John 2-2 1-3 5, Howard 15-26 13-15 53, Anim 2-5 3-4 7, S.Hauser 5-12 0-0 13, Bailey 1-1 0-0 2, Cain 0-0 0-0 0, Morrow 2-3 2-2 6, Heldt 0-0 0-0 0, Chartouny 2-3 3-4 7. Totals 33-59 24-30 106.
CREIGHTON (10-6)
Krampelj 3-8 13-14 19, Ballock 5-9 1-2 16, Mintz 8-14 0-0 21, Alexander 7-18 6-8 23, Jefferson 0-1 1-2 1, Froling 1-2 0-0 2, Cashaw 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 4-5 0-0 9, Zegarowski 5-8 0-0 13. Totals 33-65 21-26 104.
Halftime—Creighton 45-39. End Of Regulation—Tied 85. 3-Point Goals—Marquette 16-28 (Howard 10-14, J.Hauser 3-4, S.Hauser 3-8, Anim 0-2), Creighton 17-33 (Ballock 5-8, Mintz 5-8, Zegarowski 3-4, Alexander 3-8, Joseph 1-1, Jefferson 0-1, Krampelj 0-3). Fouled Out—Ballock, Anim. Rebounds—Marquette 37 (S.Hauser 10), Creighton 23 (Krampelj 8). Assists—Marquette 12 (Howard 6), Creighton 15 (Ballock 4). Total Fouls—Marquette 19, Creighton 24. Technicals—Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski.
College women
STATE
Carthage 67, North Central 57
EAST
American U. 58, Navy 45
Boston U. 64, Loyola (Md.) 62
Bucknell 66, Army 52
Colgate 60, Lafayette 49
Davidson 62, Duquesne 47
Fordham 60, Richmond 48
George Washington 64, Rhode Island 59
Hartford 66, UMBC 52
Lehigh 64, Holy Cross 55
Maine 63, Vermont 51
New Hampshire 56, Mass.-Lowell 53
Saint Louis 62, Saint Joseph's 49
Stony Brook 65, Binghamton 56
UConn 82, Cincinnati 38
West Virginia 67, Oklahoma St. 58
SOUTH
East Carolina 78, Wichita St. 56
Lamar 79, New Orleans 57
MIDWEST
Akron 72, W. Michigan 59
Ball St. 77, Bowling Green 70
Buffalo 91, E. Michigan 84
Cent. Michigan 88, Ohio 70
Dayton 75, UMass 47
Iowa St. 92, TCU 54
Kent St. 87, N. Illinois 78
Miami (Ohio) 65, Toledo 64
Michigan St. 86, Minnesota 68
North Dakota 68, Nebraska-Omaha 57
Oral Roberts 72, Purdue Fort Wayne 61
Rutgers 70, Illinois 60
S. Dakota St. 76, Denver 59
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 109, McNeese St. 52
Ark.-Pine Bluff 52, LeMoyne-Owen 43
Baylor 65, Kansas St. 50
Sam Houston St. 66, Cent. Arkansas 62
Stephen F. Austin 70, Nicholls 62
Texas 73, Oklahoma 63
Texas A&M-CC 79, Northwestern St. 55
Tulsa 46, Memphis 39
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.