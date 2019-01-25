Top 25 Fared
5. Michigan (19-1) beat Indiana 69-46.
14. Buffalo (18-2) beat Kent State 88-78.
EAST
Iona 77, Rider 71
Quinnipiac 92, Marist 78
Yale 79, Brown 71
College women
Top 25 Fared
10. Marquette (17-3) beat Xavier 90-44.
16. Arizona State (13-6) lost to UCLA 61-59.
EAST
Delaware 65, UNC-Wilmington 53
Drexel 76, Coll. of Charleston 53
Marist 62, St. Peter's 42
Quinnipiac 68, Siena 31
St. John's 59, Georgetown 51
Towson 59, Elon 58
SOUTH
James Madison 65, William & Mary 48
N. Kentucky 68, Detroit 56
MIDWEST
N. Iowa 74, Evansville 46
S. Illinois 87, Valparaiso 65
Wright St. 69, Oakland 58
