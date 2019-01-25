Top 25 Fared

5. Michigan (19-1) beat Indiana 69-46.

14. Buffalo (18-2) beat Kent State 88-78.

EAST

Iona 77, Rider 71

Quinnipiac 92, Marist 78

Yale 79, Brown 71

College women

Top 25 Fared

10. Marquette (17-3) beat Xavier 90-44.

16. Arizona State (13-6) lost to UCLA 61-59.

EAST

Delaware 65, UNC-Wilmington 53

Drexel 76, Coll. of Charleston 53

Marist 62, St. Peter's 42

Quinnipiac 68, Siena 31

St. John's 59, Georgetown 51

Towson 59, Elon 58

SOUTH

James Madison 65, William & Mary 48

N. Kentucky 68, Detroit 56

MIDWEST

N. Iowa 74, Evansville 46

S. Illinois 87, Valparaiso 65

Wright St. 69, Oakland 58

