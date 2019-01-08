EAST

Brown 97, Canisius 90, OT

Buffalo 110, Toledo 80

Marist 78, Manhattan 63

Villanova 76, St. John's 71

Yale 88, Skidmore 59

SOUTH

Duke 87, Wake Forest 65

Kentucky 85, Texas A&M 74

NC A&T 104, Mid-Atlantic Christian 56

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 82, Ohio 63

Cent. Michigan 88, Akron 86, OT

Drake 82, S. Illinois 70

E. Michigan 84, Ball St. 82, 2OT

Evansville 67, Loyola of Chicago 48

Illinois St. 70, N. Iowa 69

Kent St. 88, W. Michigan 73

Maryland 82, Minnesota 67

Missouri St. 72, Indiana St. 57

N. Illinois 83, Miami (Ohio) 70

Tennessee 87, Missouri 63

Valparaiso 61, Bradley 50

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 73, Iowa St. 70

Oklahoma St. 61, Texas 58

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 87, Air Force 64

College women

EAST

Felician 76, Concordia (NY) 69

Jefferson 91, Chestnut Hill 86

Merchant Marine 49, Old Westbury 43

Tulane 66, Temple 57

MIDWEST

Maryland 81, Nebraska 63

Michigan 79, Northwestern 78

SOUTH

Florida Gulf Coast 68, North Alabama 52

Hampton 61, UNC-Asheville 58

Kennesaw St. 75, Jacksonville 55

Presbyterian 81, Longwood 66

Radford 80, High Point 58

Samford 73, Montevallo 47

Stetson 69, Liberty 52

VCU 68, La Salle 38

Winthrop 57, Charleston Southern 52

