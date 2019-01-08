EAST
Brown 97, Canisius 90, OT
Buffalo 110, Toledo 80
Marist 78, Manhattan 63
Villanova 76, St. John's 71
Yale 88, Skidmore 59
SOUTH
Duke 87, Wake Forest 65
Kentucky 85, Texas A&M 74
NC A&T 104, Mid-Atlantic Christian 56
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 82, Ohio 63
Cent. Michigan 88, Akron 86, OT
Drake 82, S. Illinois 70
E. Michigan 84, Ball St. 82, 2OT
Evansville 67, Loyola of Chicago 48
Illinois St. 70, N. Iowa 69
Kent St. 88, W. Michigan 73
Maryland 82, Minnesota 67
Missouri St. 72, Indiana St. 57
N. Illinois 83, Miami (Ohio) 70
Tennessee 87, Missouri 63
Valparaiso 61, Bradley 50
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 73, Iowa St. 70
Oklahoma St. 61, Texas 58
FAR WEST
Colorado St. 87, Air Force 64
College women
EAST
Felician 76, Concordia (NY) 69
Jefferson 91, Chestnut Hill 86
Merchant Marine 49, Old Westbury 43
Tulane 66, Temple 57
MIDWEST
Maryland 81, Nebraska 63
Michigan 79, Northwestern 78
SOUTH
Florida Gulf Coast 68, North Alabama 52
Hampton 61, UNC-Asheville 58
Kennesaw St. 75, Jacksonville 55
Presbyterian 81, Longwood 66
Radford 80, High Point 58
Samford 73, Montevallo 47
Stetson 69, Liberty 52
VCU 68, La Salle 38
Winthrop 57, Charleston Southern 52
