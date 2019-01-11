STATE
Purdue 84, Wisconsin 80, OT
EAST
Niagara 95, Iona 90
Rider 82, Canisius 73
Siena 71, Marist 66
SOUTH
Maryland 78, Indiana 75
N. Kentucky 68, Wright St. 64
PURDUE (10-6)
Eifert 3-4 2-2 9, Williams 4-11 1-6 9, Eastern 4-8 2-3 10, Edwards 10-26 10-14 36, Cline 4-9 2-4 14, Haarms 2-3 0-0 4, Wheeler 1-2 0-0 2, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Stefanovic 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 28-66 17-30 84.
WISCONSIN (11-5)
Reuvers 2-4 0-0 5, Happ 14-17 3-6 31, Trice 4-14 5-7 17, Davison 5-8 0-2 13, Iverson 3-7 1-2 7, Ford 1-3 2-2 5, Pritzl 1-2 0-0 2, Ko.King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 11-19 80.
Halftime—Purdue 37-36. End Of Regulation—Tied 74. 3-Point Goals—Purdue 11-25 (Edwards 6-14, Cline 4-7, Eifert 1-2, Hunter 0-1, Wheeler 0-1), Wisconsin 9-16 (Trice 4-7, Davison 3-3, Reuvers 1-2, Ford 1-3, Pritzl 0-1). Fouled Out—Iverson. Rebounds—Purdue 37 (Williams 11), Wisconsin 28 (Happ 13). Assists—Purdue 12 (Wheeler, Williams 3), Wisconsin 13 (Happ 6). Total Fouls—Purdue 19, Wisconsin 22. Technicals—Haarms.
College women
STATE
Marquette 91, Villanova 55
EAST
DePaul 69, Georgetown 64
Providence 67, St. John's 66
Seton Hall 82, Creighton 75
Siena 62, Manhattan 56
Towson 88, Northeastern 83
SOUTH
Elon 76, Coll. of Charleston 68
James Madison 77, Hofstra 54
William & Mary 70, UNC-Wilmington 64
MIDWEST
Bradley 75, Evansville 68
Butler 63, Xavier 41
Drake 69, Loyola of Chicago 60
IUPUI 82, Detroit 47
Indiana St. 59, Illinois St. 44
N. Dakota St. 68, W. Illinois 60
N. Iowa 71, Valparaiso 52
