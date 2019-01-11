STATE

Purdue 84, Wisconsin 80, OT

EAST

Niagara 95, Iona 90

Rider 82, Canisius 73

Siena 71, Marist 66

SOUTH

Maryland 78, Indiana 75

N. Kentucky 68, Wright St. 64

PURDUE (10-6)

Eifert 3-4 2-2 9, Williams 4-11 1-6 9, Eastern 4-8 2-3 10, Edwards 10-26 10-14 36, Cline 4-9 2-4 14, Haarms 2-3 0-0 4, Wheeler 1-2 0-0 2, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Stefanovic 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 28-66 17-30 84.

WISCONSIN (11-5)

Reuvers 2-4 0-0 5, Happ 14-17 3-6 31, Trice 4-14 5-7 17, Davison 5-8 0-2 13, Iverson 3-7 1-2 7, Ford 1-3 2-2 5, Pritzl 1-2 0-0 2, Ko.King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 11-19 80.

Halftime—Purdue 37-36. End Of Regulation—Tied 74. 3-Point Goals—Purdue 11-25 (Edwards 6-14, Cline 4-7, Eifert 1-2, Hunter 0-1, Wheeler 0-1), Wisconsin 9-16 (Trice 4-7, Davison 3-3, Reuvers 1-2, Ford 1-3, Pritzl 0-1). Fouled Out—Iverson. Rebounds—Purdue 37 (Williams 11), Wisconsin 28 (Happ 13). Assists—Purdue 12 (Wheeler, Williams 3), Wisconsin 13 (Happ 6). Total Fouls—Purdue 19, Wisconsin 22. Technicals—Haarms.

College women

STATE

Marquette 91, Villanova 55

EAST

DePaul 69, Georgetown 64

Providence 67, St. John's 66

Seton Hall 82, Creighton 75

Siena 62, Manhattan 56

Towson 88, Northeastern 83

SOUTH

Elon 76, Coll. of Charleston 68

James Madison 77, Hofstra 54

William & Mary 70, UNC-Wilmington 64

MIDWEST

Bradley 75, Evansville 68

Butler 63, Xavier 41

Drake 69, Loyola of Chicago 60

IUPUI 82, Detroit 47

Indiana St. 59, Illinois St. 44

N. Dakota St. 68, W. Illinois 60

N. Iowa 71, Valparaiso 52

