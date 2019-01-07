AP Top 25
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Duke (37);12-1;1535;1
2. Michigan (9);15-0;1499;2
3. Tennessee (13);12-1;1481;3
4. Virginia (5);13-0;1471;4
5. Gonzaga;14-2;1319;7
6. Michigan St.;13-2;1291;8
7. Kansas;12-2;1159;5
8. Texas Tech;13-1;1109;11
9. Virginia Tech;13-1;1093;10
10. Nevada;14-1;920;6
11. Auburn;11-2;919;12
12. North Carolina;11-3;889;15
13. Florida St.;12-2;879;9
14. Mississippi St.;12-1;683;17
15. N.C. State;13-1;674;18
16. Ohio St.;12-2;620;14
17. Houston;15-0;565;19
18. Kentucky;10-3;520;13
19. Buffalo;13-1;434;20
20. Iowa St.;12-2;344;—
21. Marquette;12-3;340;16
22. Indiana;12-3;245;21
23. Oklahoma;12-2;243;23
24. St. John's;14-1;221;—
25. TCU;12-1;99;—
Others receiving votes: Villanova 56, Wisconsin 45, Iowa 40, Minnesota 23, Purdue 20, Nebraska 15, Maryland 14, Seton Hall 14, Alabama 7, UCF 6, Louisville 3, Texas 2, Arizona St. 1, Florida 1, North Texas 1.
EAST
Coppin St. 64, Delaware St. 60
Fairfield 77, Niagara 59
Howard 79, Md.-Eastern Shore 39
SOUTH
Norfolk St. 72, Florida A&M 62
Prairie View 57, Alcorn St. 54
Savannah St. 88, Morgan St. 87, OT
Texas Southern 77, Southern U. 67
College women
AP Top 25
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Notre Dame (12);14-1;715;2
2. Louisville (10);14-0;708;3
3. UConn (3);12-1;701;1
4. Baylor (5);11-1;687;8
5. Oregon;13-1;616;5
6. Stanford;12-1;609;6
7. Mississippi St.;14-1;575;7
8. N.C. State;15-0;536;9
9. Maryland;13-1;500;4
10. Oregon St.;12-2;487;11
11. Texas;12-2;443;13
12. Syracuse;13-2;411;14
13. Tennessee;12-2;394;10
14. Gonzaga;15-1;318;17
15. Marquette;12-3;282;20
16. Kentucky;14-2;268;16
17. Iowa;10-3;253;19
18. Minnesota;12-2;186;12
19. Arizona St.;11-3;167;22
20. Iowa St.;12-2;163;25
21. South Carolina;10-4;162;23
22. Florida St.;14-1;118;—
23. Michigan St.;11-3;103;15
24. California;10-3;101;18
25. Indiana;14-1;74;—
Others receiving votes: Miami 44, Rutgers 41, Missouri 39, DePaul 23, Texas A&M 8, South Dakota 5, Cent. Michigan 3, Butler 2, Drake 2, Ohio 2, Utah 2, UCF 1, Virginia Tech 1.
EAST
Coppin St. 71, Delaware St. 57
Md.-Eastern Shore 80, Howard 72
Sacred Heart 75, LIU Brooklyn 53
SOUTH
Morgan St. 63, Savannah St. 47
Norfolk St. 60, Florida A&M 58
