AP Top 25
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Duke (36);14-1;1558;1
2. Michigan (9);17-0;1497;2
3. Tennessee (13);14-1;1482;3
4. Virginia (6);15-0;1473;4
5. Gonzaga;16-2;1315;5
6. Michigan St.;15-2;1292;6
7. Kansas;14-2;1188;7
8. Texas Tech;15-1;1157;8
9. Virginia Tech;14-1;1091;9
10. Nevada;16-1;1015;10
11. Florida St.;13-3;918;13
12. Kentucky;12-3;790;18
13. North Carolina;12-4;678;12
14. Auburn;12-3;669;11
15. Marquette;14-3;668;21
16. Buffalo;15-1;625;19
17. N.C. State;14-2;586;15
18. Mississippi;13-2;501;—
19. Maryland;14-3;412;—
20. Oklahoma;13-3;394;23
21. Houston;16-1;387;17
22. Villanova;13-4;300;—
23. Iowa;14-3;172;—
24. Mississippi St.;12-3;154;14
25. Indiana;12-4;116;22
Others receiving votes: Louisville 112, Nebraska 36, Ohio St. 34, Wisconsin 31, Iowa St. 20, UCF 17, Purdue 16, Kansas St. 14, St. John's 12, TCU 12, Murray St. 9, Arizona 8, Washington 8, LSU 7, Seton Hall 6, South Carolina 6, Temple 5, Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 2, Wofford 2, Florida 1, Hofstra 1.
STATE
Maryland 64, Wisconsin 60
EAST
Brown 100, Johnson & Wales (RI) 61
Bucknell 93, Holy Cross 78
Monmouth (NJ) 63, Siena 60, OT
NC A&T 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 58
NC Central 71, Delaware St. 70
Pittsburgh 75, Florida St. 62
SOUTH
SC State 70, Coppin St. 68
Syracuse 95, Duke 91, OT
MIDWEST
Nebraska 66, Indiana 51
No. 19 Maryland 64, Wisconsin 60
WISCONSIN (11-6)
Happ 5-10 0-0 10, Reuvers 7-13 0-0 18, Trice 5-14 0-0 13, Iverson 0-0 0-2 0, Davison 4-13 1-2 11, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 1-3 0-0 3, Pritzl 0-1 0-0 0, King 1-6 2-2 5. Totals 23-60 3-6 60.
MARYLAND (15-3)
Fernando 3-6 4-4 10, J.Smith 2-7 6-7 11, Morsell 2-6 3-4 8, Ayala 4-7 0-0 11, Cowan 4-14 11-13 21, Lindo 0-3 0-1 0, Bender 0-0 0-0 0, S.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Wiggins 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 16-47 24-29 64.
Halftime—Maryland 33-15. 3-Point Goals—Wisconsin 11-30 (Reuvers 4-8, Trice 3-10, Davison 2-6, King 1-2, Ford 1-3, Pritzl 0-1), Maryland 8-16 (Ayala 3-5, Cowan 2-6, Wiggins 1-1, Morsell 1-2, J.Smith 1-2). Fouled Out—Davison. Rebounds—Wisconsin 29 (Happ 8), Maryland 33 (Lindo 9). Assists—Wisconsin 13 (Trice 5), Maryland 7 (Cowan 3). Total Fouls—Wisconsin 23, Maryland 12.
College women
AP Top 25
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Notre Dame (23);16-1;736;1
2. Baylor (6);13-1;706;4
2. UConn (1);14-1;706;3
4. Louisville;15-1;652;2
5. Oregon;15-1;621;5
6. Stanford;14-1;615;6
7. Mississippi St.;15-1;571;7
8. N.C. State;17-0;542;8
9. Maryland;15-1;505;9
10. Oregon St.;14-2;482;10
11. Texas;14-2;452;11
12. Syracuse;14-2;427;12
13. Gonzaga;16-1;369;14
14. Marquette;14-3;352;15
15. South Carolina;12-4;273;21
16. Kentucky;15-3;243;16
17. Michigan St.;12-3;217;23
18. Iowa St.;13-3;202;20
19. Arizona St.;12-4;192;19
20. Rutgers;13-3;163;—
20. Tennessee;12-4;163;13
22. Iowa;11-4;146;17
23. Minnesota;12-3;76;18
24. DePaul;12-5;57;—
25. Indiana;15-2;56;25
Others receiving votes: Florida St. 54, Utah 36, Butler 20, Texas A&M 20, Missouri 19, California 17, Georgia 17, Cent. Michigan 12, Drake 9, South Dakota 7, Auburn 4, UCF 4, Clemson 3, Purdue 3, Arizona 1.
EAST
Delaware St. 71, NC Central 61
Mount St. Mary's 84, CCSU 53
NC A&T 51, Md.-Eastern Shore 49
Robert Morris 89, LIU Brooklyn 37
Sacred Heart 49, Bryant 48
St. Francis Brooklyn 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 65
Wagner 71, Fairleigh Dickinson 59
SOUTH
Grambling St. 61, Alcorn St. 56
MVSU 64, Alabama St. 62
Norfolk St. 57, Bethune-Cookman 50
SC State 75, Coppin St. 59
Southern U. 76, Jackson St. 74
MIDWEST
Iowa 81, Minnesota 63
SOUTHWEST
Alabama A&M 78, Ark.-Pine Bluff 52
