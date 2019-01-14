AP Top 25

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Duke (36);14-1;1558;1

2. Michigan (9);17-0;1497;2

3. Tennessee (13);14-1;1482;3

4. Virginia (6);15-0;1473;4

5. Gonzaga;16-2;1315;5

6. Michigan St.;15-2;1292;6

7. Kansas;14-2;1188;7

8. Texas Tech;15-1;1157;8

9. Virginia Tech;14-1;1091;9

10. Nevada;16-1;1015;10

11. Florida St.;13-3;918;13

12. Kentucky;12-3;790;18

13. North Carolina;12-4;678;12

14. Auburn;12-3;669;11

15. Marquette;14-3;668;21

16. Buffalo;15-1;625;19

17. N.C. State;14-2;586;15

18. Mississippi;13-2;501;—

19. Maryland;14-3;412;—

20. Oklahoma;13-3;394;23

21. Houston;16-1;387;17

22. Villanova;13-4;300;—

23. Iowa;14-3;172;—

24. Mississippi St.;12-3;154;14

25. Indiana;12-4;116;22

Others receiving votes: Louisville 112, Nebraska 36, Ohio St. 34, Wisconsin 31, Iowa St. 20, UCF 17, Purdue 16, Kansas St. 14, St. John's 12, TCU 12, Murray St. 9, Arizona 8, Washington 8, LSU 7, Seton Hall 6, South Carolina 6, Temple 5, Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 2, Wofford 2, Florida 1, Hofstra 1.

STATE

Maryland 64, Wisconsin 60

EAST

Brown 100, Johnson & Wales (RI) 61

Bucknell 93, Holy Cross 78

Monmouth (NJ) 63, Siena 60, OT

NC A&T 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 58

NC Central 71, Delaware St. 70

Pittsburgh 75, Florida St. 62

SOUTH

SC State 70, Coppin St. 68

Syracuse 95, Duke 91, OT

MIDWEST

Nebraska 66, Indiana 51

No. 19 Maryland 64, Wisconsin 60

WISCONSIN (11-6)

Happ 5-10 0-0 10, Reuvers 7-13 0-0 18, Trice 5-14 0-0 13, Iverson 0-0 0-2 0, Davison 4-13 1-2 11, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 1-3 0-0 3, Pritzl 0-1 0-0 0, King 1-6 2-2 5. Totals 23-60 3-6 60.

MARYLAND (15-3)

Fernando 3-6 4-4 10, J.Smith 2-7 6-7 11, Morsell 2-6 3-4 8, Ayala 4-7 0-0 11, Cowan 4-14 11-13 21, Lindo 0-3 0-1 0, Bender 0-0 0-0 0, S.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Wiggins 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 16-47 24-29 64.

Halftime—Maryland 33-15. 3-Point Goals—Wisconsin 11-30 (Reuvers 4-8, Trice 3-10, Davison 2-6, King 1-2, Ford 1-3, Pritzl 0-1), Maryland 8-16 (Ayala 3-5, Cowan 2-6, Wiggins 1-1, Morsell 1-2, J.Smith 1-2). Fouled Out—Davison. Rebounds—Wisconsin 29 (Happ 8), Maryland 33 (Lindo 9). Assists—Wisconsin 13 (Trice 5), Maryland 7 (Cowan 3). Total Fouls—Wisconsin 23, Maryland 12.

College women

AP Top 25

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Notre Dame (23);16-1;736;1

2. Baylor (6);13-1;706;4

2. UConn (1);14-1;706;3

4. Louisville;15-1;652;2

5. Oregon;15-1;621;5

6. Stanford;14-1;615;6

7. Mississippi St.;15-1;571;7

8. N.C. State;17-0;542;8

9. Maryland;15-1;505;9

10. Oregon St.;14-2;482;10

11. Texas;14-2;452;11

12. Syracuse;14-2;427;12

13. Gonzaga;16-1;369;14

14. Marquette;14-3;352;15

15. South Carolina;12-4;273;21

16. Kentucky;15-3;243;16

17. Michigan St.;12-3;217;23

18. Iowa St.;13-3;202;20

19. Arizona St.;12-4;192;19

20. Rutgers;13-3;163;—

20. Tennessee;12-4;163;13

22. Iowa;11-4;146;17

23. Minnesota;12-3;76;18

24. DePaul;12-5;57;—

25. Indiana;15-2;56;25

Others receiving votes: Florida St. 54, Utah 36, Butler 20, Texas A&M 20, Missouri 19, California 17, Georgia 17, Cent. Michigan 12, Drake 9, South Dakota 7, Auburn 4, UCF 4, Clemson 3, Purdue 3, Arizona 1.

EAST

Delaware St. 71, NC Central 61

Mount St. Mary's 84, CCSU 53

NC A&T 51, Md.-Eastern Shore 49

Robert Morris 89, LIU Brooklyn 37

Sacred Heart 49, Bryant 48

St. Francis Brooklyn 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 65

Wagner 71, Fairleigh Dickinson 59

SOUTH

Grambling St. 61, Alcorn St. 56

MVSU 64, Alabama St. 62

Norfolk St. 57, Bethune-Cookman 50

SC State 75, Coppin St. 59

Southern U. 76, Jackson St. 74

MIDWEST

Iowa 81, Minnesota 63

SOUTHWEST

Alabama A&M 78, Ark.-Pine Bluff 52

