AP Top 25
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Tennessee (48);18-1;1575;1
2. Duke (12);17-2;1527;2
3. Virginia (4);18-1;1473;3
4. Gonzaga;19-2;1382;4
5. Michigan;19-1;1381;5
6. Michigan St.;18-3;1235;6
7. Kentucky;16-3;1226;8
8. Nevada;19-1;1158;7
9. North Carolina;15-4;1065;11
10. Marquette;18-3;973;12
11. Kansas;16-4;972;9
12. Virginia Tech;16-3;858;10
13. Houston;20-1;795;17
14. Villanova;16-4;734;18
15. Louisville;15-5;658;23
16. Texas Tech;16-4;561;14
17. Purdue;14-6;532;—
18. Buffalo;18-2;468;14
19. LSU;16-3;435;25
20. Iowa St.;15-5;327;24
21. Maryland;16-5;280;13
22. Mississippi St.;15-4;236;22
23. NC State;16-4;203;21
24. Wisconsin;14-6;179;—
25. Florida St.;15-5;141;—
Others receiving votes: Auburn 85, Cincinnati 76, Washington 75, Kansas St. 73, Oklahoma 41, Iowa 28, Wofford 10, Hofstra 9, Mississippi 7, TCU 7, Nebraska 6, Davidson 5, Syracuse 3, Minnesota 1.
MIDWEST
Duke 83, Notre Dame 61
FAR WEST
N. Arizona 80, S. Utah 77, OT
College women
AP Top 25
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Baylor (24);17-1;695;2
2. UConn (2);18-1;670;3
3. Louisville (2);19-1;630;4
4. Oregon;19-1;606;5
5. Notre Dame;19-2;604;1
6. Mississippi St.;19-1;565;7
7. NC State;20-0;541;8
8. Stanford;17-2;488;6
9. Oregon St.;17-3;460;9
10. Marquette;18-3;452;10
11. Maryland;18-2;427;11
12. Texas;17-3;374;12
13. Iowa;16-4;338;17
14. Utah;18-1;282;21
15. Gonzaga;19-2;269;18
16. South Carolina;13-5;265;19
17. Rutgers;16-4;256;14
18. Syracuse;16-4;253;13
19. Kentucky;17-4;222;15
20. Texas A&M;16-4;142;24
21. Arizona St.;14-6;127;16
22. Michigan St.;15-5;109;23
23. Iowa St.;15-5;106;20
24. Florida St.;17-3;73;22
25. BYU;17-3;47;—
Others receiving votes: Miami 34, Drake 30, South Dakota 10, DePaul 7, Missouri 7, New Mexico 4, California 2, Clemson 2, Minnesota 1, Rice 1, UCF 1.
EAST
CCSU 63, LIU Brooklyn 57
Fairleigh Dickinson 63, Bryant 53
Mount St. Mary's 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 75
Robert Morris 64, Sacred Heart 46
St. Francis (Pa.) 107, Wagner 70
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 87, Alcorn St. 69
Alabama St. 78, Southern U. 61
Bethune-Cookman 71, Coppin St. 65
Md.-Eastern Shore 80, Howard 73
Morgan St. 75, Florida A&M 71
NC Central 71, Savannah St. 67
South Carolina 80, Vanderbilt 69
Texas Southern 68, MVSU 50
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 41
