AP Top 25

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Tennessee (48);18-1;1575;1

2. Duke (12);17-2;1527;2

3. Virginia (4);18-1;1473;3

4. Gonzaga;19-2;1382;4

5. Michigan;19-1;1381;5

6. Michigan St.;18-3;1235;6

7. Kentucky;16-3;1226;8

8. Nevada;19-1;1158;7

9. North Carolina;15-4;1065;11

10. Marquette;18-3;973;12

11. Kansas;16-4;972;9

12. Virginia Tech;16-3;858;10

13. Houston;20-1;795;17

14. Villanova;16-4;734;18

15. Louisville;15-5;658;23

16. Texas Tech;16-4;561;14

17. Purdue;14-6;532;—

18. Buffalo;18-2;468;14

19. LSU;16-3;435;25

20. Iowa St.;15-5;327;24

21. Maryland;16-5;280;13

22. Mississippi St.;15-4;236;22

23. NC State;16-4;203;21

24. Wisconsin;14-6;179;—

25. Florida St.;15-5;141;—

Others receiving votes: Auburn 85, Cincinnati 76, Washington 75, Kansas St. 73, Oklahoma 41, Iowa 28, Wofford 10, Hofstra 9, Mississippi 7, TCU 7, Nebraska 6, Davidson 5, Syracuse 3, Minnesota 1.

MIDWEST

Duke 83, Notre Dame 61

FAR WEST

N. Arizona 80, S. Utah 77, OT

College women

AP Top 25

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Baylor (24);17-1;695;2

2. UConn (2);18-1;670;3

3. Louisville (2);19-1;630;4

4. Oregon;19-1;606;5

5. Notre Dame;19-2;604;1

6. Mississippi St.;19-1;565;7

7. NC State;20-0;541;8

8. Stanford;17-2;488;6

9. Oregon St.;17-3;460;9

10. Marquette;18-3;452;10

11. Maryland;18-2;427;11

12. Texas;17-3;374;12

13. Iowa;16-4;338;17

14. Utah;18-1;282;21

15. Gonzaga;19-2;269;18

16. South Carolina;13-5;265;19

17. Rutgers;16-4;256;14

18. Syracuse;16-4;253;13

19. Kentucky;17-4;222;15

20. Texas A&M;16-4;142;24

21. Arizona St.;14-6;127;16

22. Michigan St.;15-5;109;23

23. Iowa St.;15-5;106;20

24. Florida St.;17-3;73;22

25. BYU;17-3;47;—

Others receiving votes: Miami 34, Drake 30, South Dakota 10, DePaul 7, Missouri 7, New Mexico 4, California 2, Clemson 2, Minnesota 1, Rice 1, UCF 1.

EAST

CCSU 63, LIU Brooklyn 57

Fairleigh Dickinson 63, Bryant 53

Mount St. Mary's 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 75

Robert Morris 64, Sacred Heart 46

St. Francis (Pa.) 107, Wagner 70

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 87, Alcorn St. 69

Alabama St. 78, Southern U. 61

Bethune-Cookman 71, Coppin St. 65

Md.-Eastern Shore 80, Howard 73

Morgan St. 75, Florida A&M 71

NC Central 71, Savannah St. 67

South Carolina 80, Vanderbilt 69

Texas Southern 68, MVSU 50

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 41

