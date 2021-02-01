College basketball: Inconsistent Badgers drop again in AP poll

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team keeps sliding down in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Badgers dropped five spots to No. 19 on Monday, the fifth consecutive week they’ve fallen in the rankings.
UW split two road games last week, winning 61-55 at Maryland on Wednesday night before dropping an 81-71 decision at Penn State on Saturday afternoon. It was the Nittany Lions’ first win over the Badgers in nearly a decade, ending a 13-game losing streak in the series.
Gonzaga and Baylor remained atop the poll for the 11th straight week.
The Zags (17-0, 8-0 West Coast) received 61 first-place votes from a media panel to hold at No. 1 after routing San Diego and Pepperdine last week. The Bears (16-0, 8-0 Big 12) received the other three first-place votes following wins over Kansas State and Auburn.
Villanova and Michigan remained at Nos. 3 and 4, with Houston rounding out the top five. No. 7 Ohio State also cracked the top 10 by moving up six spots.
In the women’s poll, Louisville keeps winning and remained on top.
The Cardinals are the only unbeaten team left in the Top 25 after topping Miami and North Carolina this past week. South Carolina jumped up two spots to No. 2 in the poll and received the other four first-place votes.
UConn lost for the first time this season, falling to then-No. 19 Arkansas last week, but remained third in the poll.
UCLA rounded out the top five. Stanford, Texas A&M, Baylor and Arizona followed the Bruins.
ST. JOHN’S 75, MARQUETTE: At Milwaukee, Justin Champagnie scored 22 points and Posh Alexander added 15 with six steals as St. John’s held off Marquette on Sunday.
The Red Storm (11-7, 5-6 Big East Conference) led by as many as 10 in the second half before Marquette closed in a rush, coming within a point three times in the last 3-1/2 minutes.
It was 69-68 and Marquette ball with 1:32 remaining when Alexander stripped the ball from D.J. Carton just inside of half court. Alexander raced for fast-break score.
Koby McEwen made it 71-70 with a pair of free throws with 1:06 to play, Dawson Garcia hit a jumper with 12 ticks left, getting within 75-73, and Marquette got the ball back on a Champagnie turnover a second later.
But Rasheem Dunn stole the ball from Carton as time expired and St. John’s held on for a fourth-straight win. Dunn added 11 points. Vince Cole had 10 points.
Garcia tied a season high with 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles (8-9, 4-7). Theo John added 16 points and eight rebounds. Jamal Cain had 14 points, Carton 12 and McEwen 11.