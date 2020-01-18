College basketball: Howard's 42 points power Marquette past Georgetown, 84-80

Markus Howard scored half of Marquette’s total points and Koby McEwen hit four free throws in the final nine seconds as the Golden Eagles held off Georgetown to earn an 84-80 Big East Conference victory on Saturday afternoon at Washington.

Howard was second in the nation with a 27.3 points-per-game average through 16 games coming into the crucial conference game at Georgetown. Against the Hoyas he was 14 of 31 from the field, including 6 of 14 from distance, and 8 of 12 from the line.

McEwen was just 1 of 6 from the field and missed all three of his 3-point attempts as well as his first two from the free throw line for Marquette (13-5, 3-3). But in the final seconds of the game he was 4-for-4.

Mac McClung finished with 24 points and Omar Yurtseven added 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Georgetown (12-7, 2-4).

DEPAUL 79, NO. 5 BUTLER 66: At Chicago, Paul Reed scored 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting, Jalen Coleman-Lands added 20 in DePaul’s upset win.

Coleman-Lands was 3 for 5 from 3-point range and freshman Romeo Weems had 11 points as the Blue Demons knocked off a team ranked in the top five for the first time since beating No. 5 Kansas on Dec. 2, 2006.

