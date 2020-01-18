College basketball: Howard's 42 points power Marquette past Georgetown, 84-80

Markus Howard scored half of Marquette’s total points and Koby McEwen hit four free throws in the final nine seconds as the Golden Eagles held off Georgetown to earn an 84-80 Big East Conference victory on Saturday afternoon at Washington.
Howard was second in the nation with a 27.3 points-per-game average through 16 games coming into the crucial conference game at Georgetown. Against the Hoyas he was 14 of 31 from the field, including 6 of 14 from distance, and 8 of 12 from the line.
McEwen was just 1 of 6 from the field and missed all three of his 3-point attempts as well as his first two from the free throw line for Marquette (13-5, 3-3). But in the final seconds of the game he was 4-for-4.
Mac McClung finished with 24 points and Omar Yurtseven added 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Georgetown (12-7, 2-4).
DEPAUL 79, NO. 5 BUTLER 66: At Chicago, Paul Reed scored 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting, Jalen Coleman-Lands added 20 in DePaul’s upset win.
Coleman-Lands was 3 for 5 from 3-point range and freshman Romeo Weems had 11 points as the Blue Demons knocked off a team ranked in the top five for the first time since beating No. 5 Kansas on Dec. 2, 2006.
NO. 14 VILLANOVA 61, UCONN 55: At Philadelphia, Jermaine Samuels scored 19 points and made the decisive three-point play that pushed Villanova ahead for good.
Samuels converted a three-point play with 2:51 left for a 52-51 lead and then buried a 3 with 31 seconds remaining for a four-point lead that clinched another tight one for the Wildcats (14-3).
NO. 18 SETON HALL 82, ST. JOHN’S 79: At New York, Myles Powell scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half and Seton Hall rallied to win its eighth straight.
Quincy McKnight added 20 points and 7-foot-2 Romaro Gill had 14 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks for the Pirates (14-4, 6-0 Big East). Myles Cale scored 12.
Big Ten
NO. 17 MARYLAND 57, PURDUE 50: At College Park, Md., Jalen Smith had 18 points and 10 rebounds, freshman Donta Scott scored 13 and Maryland remained unbeaten at home.
PENN ST. 90, NO. 20 OHIO ST. 76: Lamar Stevens scored 14 of his 24 points in the second half and Penn State pulled the upset over the Buckeyes (12-6, 2-5), who have lost five of their last six games.