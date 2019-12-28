College basketball: Howard, Marquette triple their pleasure

Senior guard Markus Howard hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and set Marquette's all-time record for career treys as the Golden Eagles routed Central Arkansas 106-54 on Saturday in their final nonconference game of the season.

Howard's career 358 3-pointers surpasses the 354 made by Steve Novak (2002-06). Howard opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers and scored 25 of his 30 points in 13 minutes of first-half play as the Golden Eagles took a 57-24 halftime lead.

Marquette's 106 points is a season high and it's the second time this season the Golden Eagles have reached the century mark.

Theo John scored 12 points for Marquette (10-2), which made 13 of 26 3-pointers, never trailed and led by as many as 53, a season high. Sacar Anim and Ed Morrow scored 11 points apiece and Brendan Bailey added a career-high 12 rebounds.

Top 25

NO. 4 DUKE 75, BROWN 50: At Durham, N.C., Vernon Carey Jr. scored 19 points for Duke. Alex O'Connell added 14 points and Wendell Moore Jr. had 10 points for the Blue Devils (11-1) in their final nonconference game of the regular season.