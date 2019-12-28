College basketball: Howard, Marquette triple their pleasure

Senior guard Markus Howard hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and set Marquette's all-time record for career treys as the Golden Eagles routed Central Arkansas 106-54 on Saturday in their final nonconference game of the season.
Howard's career 358 3-pointers surpasses the 354 made by Steve Novak (2002-06). Howard opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers and scored 25 of his 30 points in 13 minutes of first-half play as the Golden Eagles took a 57-24 halftime lead.
Marquette's 106 points is a season high and it's the second time this season the Golden Eagles have reached the century mark.
Theo John scored 12 points for Marquette (10-2), which made 13 of 26 3-pointers, never trailed and led by as many as 53, a season high. Sacar Anim and Ed Morrow scored 11 points apiece and Brendan Bailey added a career-high 12 rebounds.
Top 25
NO. 4 DUKE 75, BROWN 50: At Durham, N.C., Vernon Carey Jr. scored 19 points for Duke. Alex O'Connell added 14 points and Wendell Moore Jr. had 10 points for the Blue Devils (11-1) in their final nonconference game of the regular season.
NO. 9 MEMPHIS 97, NEW ORLEANS 55: At Memphis, Tenn., Precious Achiuwa had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Lester Quinones added 13 points as Memphis built a first-half lead and easily won.
Quinones, who returned after missing the previous five games with a broken right hand, made all three of his 3-point shots as Memphis (11-1) extended its winning streak to nine. Tyler Harris finished with 11 points, while DJ Jeffries and Isaiah Maurice added 10 points each.
NO. 17 FLORIDA ST. 88,. NORTH ALABAMA 71: At Tallahassee, Fla., Malik Osborne scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half as Florida State (11-2) cruised.
Big Ten
PURDUE 97, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 62: At West Lafayette, Ind., Sasha Stefanovic scored a career-high 23 points on 7-of-10 3-point shooting to help propel Purdue.
Stefanovic, a sophomore guard, hit 8 of 13 shots and delivered five assists. Trevion Williams scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Boilermakers (8-5).
State
NORTHERN KENTUCKY 74, UWM 64: At Highland Heights, Ky., Tyler Sharpe scored 31 points with six 3-pointers and Northern Kentucky won its Horizon League opener.
Tejon Lucas led Milwaukee with 24 points and Wil Sessoms scored 11 off the bench. Milwaukee shot 2 of 17 (11.8%) from 3-point range.