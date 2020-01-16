College basketball: Howard helps Marquette stop losing streak

Markus Howard scored 35 points with five 3-pointers and Marquette beat Xavier 85-65 on Wednesday in Milwaukee to end a two-game losing streak.
Sacar Anim scored 12 points with eight rebounds and three steals for Marquette (12-5, 2-3 Big East Conference). Koby McEwen and Theo John each score 10 while John grabbed seven rebounds.
Tyrique Jones scored 16 points for the Musketeers (12-6, 1-4). Naji Marshall added 15 points and eight rebounds, Paul Scruggs 11 and Zach Freemantly 10.
Both teams take on Georgetown the next time they take the floor. Marquette will be on the road for its matchup against the Hoyas on Saturday, while Xavier heads home to host Georgetown on Wednesday.
Top 25
NO. 2 BAYLOR 68, IOWA ST. 55: At Waco, Texas, Davion Mitchell had 17 points, scoring just before and after halftime as Baylor won its 13th game in a row.
Baylor (14-1) is the only Big 12 team to make it through the first four conference games without a loss.
Jared Butler had 19 points and five assists to lead the Bears, whose only loss came against Washington in Alaska the first week of the season. They had road wins last week at No. 23 Texas Tech and No. 6 Kansas, the latter its first ever at Allen Fieldhouse.
Rasir Bolton and Prentiss Nixon both had nine points for Iowa State (8-8, 1-3 Big 12).
ALABAMA 63, NO. 4 AUBURN 64: At Tuscaloosa, Ala., Kira Lewis Jr. scored 25 points and Auburn lost for the first time this season.
The Crimson Tide (9-7, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) led wire-to-wire over their in-state rival. The Tigers (15-1, 3-1) had a miserable shooting night and left No. 7 San Diego State as the nation's last unbeaten team.
Herbert Jones had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Alex Reese scored 13 points and James Bolden had 11 for the Tide.
Auburn had won 27 of 28 games dating back to last season's Final Four run. Isaac Okoro led the Tigers with 13 points.
NO. 18 SETON HALL 78, NO. 5 BUTLER 70: At Indianapolis, Myles Powell scored 19 of his 29 points in the second half and Romaro Gill matched his career high with 17 points to lead Seton Hall back from a 10-point halftime.
The Pirates (13-4, 5-0 Big East) closed the game on a 13-4 run to win their seventh in a row. They are the only team still unbeaten in league play.
Kamar Baldwin had 19 points and six assists to lead the Bulldogs (15-2, 3-1). Jordan Tucker had 14 points and 10 rebounds as Butler's six-game winning streak ended.
NO. 9 FLORIDA ST. 54, VIRGINIA 50: At Tallahassee, Fla., Devin Vassell scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws in the final seconds for Florida State.
Anthony Polite came off the bench to drill four 3-pointers for the Seminoles (15-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won eight straight and 15 of their last 16.
Mamadi Diakite scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting for Virginia (11-5, 3-3), which turned it over 18 times and made just 21 shots from the floor.
Virginia, the defending national champion, has lost three straight games.
SO. CAROLINA 81, NO. 10 KENTUCKY 78: At Columbia, S.C., freshman Jermaine Couisnard hit a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded and South Carolina rallied from 14 points down in the second half to pull the upset.
Couisnard had a career-high 26 points, including his game-winner that banked in for the Gamecocks (9-7, 1-2 Southeastern Conference). When it went through the net, Couisnard and his teammates ran around the court in celebration as the fans errupted in cheers.
Moments earlier, Immanuel Quickly banked home a shot with 4.1 seconds to go that tied things at 78. Quickly led Kentucky (12-4, 3-1) with 20 points.
TEMPLE 65, NO. 16 WICHITA ST. 53: At Philadelphia, Quinton Rose scored 19 points and Temple put on a strong defensive performance.
Jake Forrester and Monty Scott each chipped in 11 points for the Owls (10-6, 2-3 American Athletic Conference), who snapped a three-game losing streak while defeating a ranked opponent for the 13th consecutive season.
James Echenique scored 20 points and Jamarius Burton added 16 for the Shockers (15-2, 3-1), who had won nine straight.
The Owls, under first-year coach Aaron McKie, held Wichita State to a season low in points while forcing them to shoot 30.2% (19-for-63) from the field and 14.3% (3-for-21) from 3-point range.
GEORGETOWN 83, NO. 25 CREIGHTON 80: At Washington, Omer Yurtseven had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Mac McClung scored 19 points for Georgetown.
The Hoyas (12-6, 2-3 Big East) went on a 13-2 run early in the second half and never looked back as coach Patrick Ewing picked up his first win over the Bluejays in five tries. The Hoyas snapped a five-game losing streak to Creighton and beat a ranked opponent for the second time this season.
Marcus Zegarowski led the Bluejays (13-5, 2-3) with 20 points while Denzel Mahoney added 19 off the bench.
Women
NO. 2 BAYLOR 90, KANSAS 47: At Lawrence, Kan., Lauren Cox and Nalyssa Smith each scored 13 points and Baylor scored 50 points in the first half during a rout.
The Lady Bears (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) moved into first place in the conference after a loss by West Virginia earlier in the evening to Oklahoma.
The Jayhawks (11-4, 0-4) entered the matchup looking to pull off an upset but struggled from the floor, shooting 35% led by 13 points from Aniya Thomas.
OKLAHOMA 73, NO. 17 WEST VIRGINIA 49: At Morgantown, W.Va., Taylor Roberston made eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points for Oklahoma.
Robertson, who is the national leader in made 3s with 86, extended her program record to eight straight games with at least 20 points.
Madi Williams added 15 points with eight rebounds and Mandy Simpson grabbed 11 boards for Oklahoma (10-6, 3-1 Big 12), which won its third straight conference game.
Tynice Martin and Kysre Gondrezick each had a team-high eight points for West Virginia (13-2, 3-1), which lost its first home game of the season.