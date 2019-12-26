College basketball: Houston stays hots in Hawaii with upset win

Fabian White Jr. and Caleb Mills scored 19 points each to help Houston rally to a 75-71 win over No. 21 Washington in the title game of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu on Wednesday night.

The Cougars (10-3) trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half, but outscored the Huskies (10-3) 44-35 after halftime to win their fourth straight.

White shot 7 of 13 from the field and hit all five of his free throws to finish with a career-high in points scored and earn the tournament's most outstanding player honors.

Mills hit three of his team's eight 3-pointers.

Houston shot 17 of 18 (94.4 percent) as a team from the foul line.

Washington took a 35-21 lead with 6:01 left until halftime on Isaiah Stewart's free throw, but Houston closed out the first half with a 10-1 run to get within 36-31 at the break.

Stewart finished with 25 points while Nahziah Carter added 15. Quade Green had 11 points and seven assists and Jaden McDaniels added 10 points in the loss.

Washington committed 15 turnovers to seven for Houston. There were five ties and 10 lead changes.

Michael Devoe scored 18 points and Moses Wright added 16 to help Georgia Tech rally past Hawaii 70-53 for third place in the tournament, while Derrick Alston Jr. had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists as Boise State edged past UTEP 72-67 for fifth place.

