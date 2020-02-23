College basketball: Hot start helps Hoosiers win

Al Durham scored 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Indiana to a 68-60 victory over No. 9 Penn State on Sunday at Bloomington, Ind.
Devonte Green contributed 10 points for the Hoosiers (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten), who started hot but needed to hit their final four free throws to help seal the win.
Lamar Stevens, who was plagued with foul trouble all game, led Penn State (20-7, 10-6) with 29 points on 11-of-27 shooting.
The Nittany Lions opened the second half with 12 unanswered points to slice Indiana’s 13-point halftime lead to 37-36. The Hoosiers’ cold streak continued as Penn State took a 48-42 lead with 12:17 left.
In a game of long scoring droughts by each team, the Hoosiers regained control with a 11-0 run punctuated by a dunk by Jackson-Davis to take a 55-48 lead.
The Hoosiers shot 52% to lead 37-24 at halftime. Penn State was limited to 35% in the first half.
Stevens, who picked up two fouls early, had 14 for the Nittany Lions in the opening half. He finished with four fouls.
The Hoosiers used a 16-2 run to take 18-6 lead with 12:09 left in the first half.
Penn State closed the deficit to 26-18 before the Hoosiers answered with 11 unanswered points to take a 37-18 lead. The Nittany Lions scored the final six points of the half.
NO. 16 SETON HALL 81, ST. JOHN'S 65: At Newark, N.J., Myles Powell scored 18 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili added 16 points and nine rebounds for Seton Hall.
Jared Rhoden added 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting and Romero Gill had 12 points while going 6 for 6 from the floor in in the wire-to-wire victory.
State
DETROIT MERCY 79, UW-MILWAUKEE 73: At Detroit, Antoine Davis scored 27 points, Marquise Moore added 18 more and Detroit ended a six-game losing streak.
Darius Roy had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Panthers while Te'Jon Lucas added 13 points and eight assists. DeAndre Abram had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
SACRED HEART 83, BRYANT 76: At Smithfield, R.I., E.J. Anosike led five Sacred Heart players in double figures with 18 points in a win. Case High School graduate Koreem Ozier scored 14 for Sacred Heart (17-12, 10-6 Northeast Conference).
Women
NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 67, NO. 14 KENTUCKY 58: At Lexington, Ky., Zia Cooke scored 20 points, and South Carolina held Kentucky to 30% shooting to win its 21st straight game.
The win, coupled with Mississippi State's loss to Alabama earned the Gamecocks (27-1) the Southeastern Conference regular season championship.
NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 79, PITT 47: At Pittsburgh, Kylee Shook scored 17 points to lead Louisville's rout.
Louisville (25-3, 14-2 ACC) led by just one point at the end of the first quarter, but took over, using a 50-17 margin over the middle two periods.
VILLANOVA 76, NO. 12 DE PAUL 58: At Philadelphia, Cameron Onken had the second triple-double in Villanova history, freshman star Madison Siegrist had a big double-double and the Wildcats pulled away in the second half for the upset .
Onken scored 12 points with career highs of 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Siegrist poured in 29 points, giving her a Villanova freshman record of 558, and pulled down 13 rebounds.
State
MARQUETTE 76, GEORGETOWN 56: At Washington, Selena Lott scored 18 points, while Lauren Van Kleunen added 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Golden Eagles won a Big East game.
Marquette (21-7, 12-5 Big East) outscored the Hoyas 34-20 in the second half.