College basketball: Hot start helps Hoosiers win

Al Durham scored 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Indiana to a 68-60 victory over No. 9 Penn State on Sunday at Bloomington, Ind.

Devonte Green contributed 10 points for the Hoosiers (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten), who started hot but needed to hit their final four free throws to help seal the win.

Lamar Stevens, who was plagued with foul trouble all game, led Penn State (20-7, 10-6) with 29 points on 11-of-27 shooting.

The Nittany Lions opened the second half with 12 unanswered points to slice Indiana’s 13-point halftime lead to 37-36. The Hoosiers’ cold streak continued as Penn State took a 48-42 lead with 12:17 left.

In a game of long scoring droughts by each team, the Hoosiers regained control with a 11-0 run punctuated by a dunk by Jackson-Davis to take a 55-48 lead.

The Hoosiers shot 52% to lead 37-24 at halftime. Penn State was limited to 35% in the first half.

Stevens, who picked up two fouls early, had 14 for the Nittany Lions in the opening half. He finished with four fouls.

The Hoosiers used a 16-2 run to take 18-6 lead with 12:09 left in the first half.