College basketball: Having the best shots to be the very best

The unpredictability of the college basketball season has led to uncertainty as to which team is truly the nation's best, and that has made for a murky race for national player of the year honors.

There's no one like last year with Zion Williamson, a runaway choice for The Associated Press national player of the year during his lone star-making season at Duke before becoming the No. 1 overall NBA draft pick. Most of the expected top overall picks in this year's draft are not in the running for national player of the year.

Instead, there's a top tier of worthy candidates (presented alphabetically):

Devon Dotson, Kansas

Stat line: 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.1 steals.

Best performances: 31 points in overtime win against now-No. 3 Dayton in Maui Invitational; 18 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in win at TCU; 25 points in win at Kansas State.

Intangibles: The 6-foot-2 sophomore provides experience far beyond his two seasons as the team's only true point guard. His ability to lead the break, get to the rim and make things happen when the shot-clock dwindles are as important as how he sets up big men Udoka Azubuike and David McCormack.