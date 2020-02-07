College basketball: Gonzaga's streak hits a sweet 16

Filip Petrusev scored 21 points as No. 2 Gonzaga beat Loyola Marymount 85-67 on Thursday night at Spokane for its 16th consecutive victory.
Admon Gilder and Drew Timme each scored 17 points for Gonzaga (24-1, 10-0 West Coast Conference), which also won its 36th consecutive home game, the longest active streak in the nation. Five Zags scored in double figures.
Eli Scott scored 15 and Ivan Alipiev 12 for Loyola Marymount (8-16, 2-8), which lost its fourth game in a row and 23rd straight to Gonzaga.
NO. 23 ARIZONA 85, USC 80: Nico Mannion scored 20 points and Zeke Nnaji and Josh Green each added 18 and Arizona (16-6, 6-3 Pac-12) won for the fifth time in its past six games.
NO. 24 COLORADO 71, CALIFORNIA 65: At Boulder, Colo., Tyler Bey scored a season-high 21 points, McKinley Wright IV had 17 points and Colorado made key free throws down the stretch to win.
NO. 25 HOUSTON 75, TULANE 62: At Houston, Caleb Mills scored 18 points and Quentin Grimes added 15 for Houston (18-5, 8-2 American). Park High School graduate Nobal Days scored 10 points to lead the Green Wave (10-12, 2-8).
Women
NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 86, NO. 25 ARKANSAS 65: At Fayetteville, Ark., Aliyah Boston had 18 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks to lead South Carolina win its 16th straight game.
NO. 17 FLORIDA ST. 67, NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 59: At Louisville, Kiah Gillespie scored 25 points to lead Florida State to an upset. Nicki Ekhomu added 18 points, as the Seminoles (19-4, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended Louisville’s win streak at 13 games.
NO. 7 N.C. STATE 71, VIRGINIA TECH 59: At Blacksburg, Va., Elissa Cunane had 17 points and 16 rebounds to help North Carolina State end the Hokies’ 16-game home winning streak.
NO. 8 MISSISSIPPI ST. 72, NO. 23 TENNESSEE 55: At Knoxville, Tenn., Rickea Jackson had 14 points and nine rebounds as Mississippi State won its fifth straight.
NO. 13 MARYLAND 79, NO. 18 INDIANA 69: At Bloomington, Ind., Kaila Charles scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Ashley Owusu scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half for Maryland.
NO. 20 IOWA 76, NEBRASKA 60: At Ioaw City, Iowa, Monika Czinano scored 23 points and Kathleen Doyle had a school-record 15 assists as Iowa avenged an early Big Ten Conference loss.
Doyle also scored 15 points and Amanda Ollinger scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. The Hawkeyes (19-4, 10-2 Big Ten), who have won 33 straight at home, lost 78-69 at Nebraska.