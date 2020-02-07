College basketball: Gonzaga's streak hits a sweet 16

Filip Petrusev scored 21 points as No. 2 Gonzaga beat Loyola Marymount 85-67 on Thursday night at Spokane for its 16th consecutive victory.

Admon Gilder and Drew Timme each scored 17 points for Gonzaga (24-1, 10-0 West Coast Conference), which also won its 36th consecutive home game, the longest active streak in the nation. Five Zags scored in double figures.

Eli Scott scored 15 and Ivan Alipiev 12 for Loyola Marymount (8-16, 2-8), which lost its fourth game in a row and 23rd straight to Gonzaga.

NO. 23 ARIZONA 85, USC 80: Nico Mannion scored 20 points and Zeke Nnaji and Josh Green each added 18 and Arizona (16-6, 6-3 Pac-12) won for the fifth time in its past six games.

NO. 24 COLORADO 71, CALIFORNIA 65: At Boulder, Colo., Tyler Bey scored a season-high 21 points, McKinley Wright IV had 17 points and Colorado made key free throws down the stretch to win.

NO. 25 HOUSTON 75, TULANE 62: At Houston, Caleb Mills scored 18 points and Quentin Grimes added 15 for Houston (18-5, 8-2 American). Park High School graduate Nobal Days scored 10 points to lead the Green Wave (10-12, 2-8).

