College basketball for Nov. 23

Wisconsin 88, Green Bay 70
GREEN BAY (1-3)
Patterson 1-1 0-0 2, McNair 4-8 2-2 10, Hankerson 2-7 0-0 5, McCloud 5-11 1-1 13, Pipes 3-9 1-2 8, Schwartz 4-10 4-5 12, Davis 8-10 0-1 16, Bell 2-5 0-0 4, Crist 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 8-11 70.
WISCONSIN (4-1)
Ford 5-11 0-0 12, Reuvers 8-12 1-2 19, Trice 3-7 2-2 11, King 4-8 2-2 12, Davison 4-8 4-4 15, Wahl 2-4 0-0 5, Hedstrom 1-1 0-0 2, Pritzl 4-9 0-0 10, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, McGrory 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 32-62 9-10 88.
Halftime—Wisconsin 51-29. 3-Point Goals—Green Bay 4-20 (McCloud 2-6, Hankerson 1-4, Pipes 1-4, Bell 0-2, Schwartz 0-4), Wisconsin 15-31 (Trice 3-5, Davison 3-6, King 2-3, Pritzl 2-4, Ford 2-5, Reuvers 2-5, Wahl 1-2, McGrory 0-1). Fouled Out—McCloud. Rebounds—Green Bay 23 (Schwartz, McNair 5), Wisconsin 38 (Trice 8). Assists—Green Bay 16 (McCloud 6), Wisconsin 24 (Trice 7). Total Fouls—Green Bay 16, Wisconsin 15. A—16,837 (17,230).