College basketball for Nov. 18

14. Oregon (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. UT Arlington, Sunday.

15. Florida (2-1) did not play. Next: at UConn, Sunday.

16. Ohio State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stetson, Monday.

17. Utah State (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. UTSA, Monday.

18. Saint Mary's (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cal Poly, Sunday.

19. Arizona (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. New Mexico State, Sunday.

20. Washington (2-1) lost to Tennessee 75-62. Next: vs. Maine, Tuesday.

21. Xavier (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Towson, Thursday.

22. Auburn (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Colgate, Monday.

23. LSU (2-1) beat Nicholls 75-65. Next: vs. UMBC, Tuesday.

24. Baylor (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio, Thursday.

25. Colorado (2-0) beat San Diego 71-53. Next: vs. UC Irvine, Monday.

College women

AP TOP 25 RESULTS

(Saturday's games)

1. Oregon (3-0) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Syracuse, Sunday.