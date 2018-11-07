STATE

Bradley 74, UW-Parkside 58

MIDWEST

Dayton 78, North Florida 70

DePaul 80, Bethune-Cookman 58

Ohio 97, Wilberforce 61

Ohio St. 64, Cincinnati 56

South Dakota 83, York College (NE) 58

Wright St. 96, W. Carolina 73

EAST

Bucknell 88, St. Bonaventure 85, OT

St. Francis Brooklyn 92, Medgar Evers College 42

St. Peter's 93, Lafayette 86, OT

SOUTH

FAU 98, Florida Institute of Technology 52

FIU 110, Webber International 84

Georgia Southern 139, Carver 51

Howard 114, Washington Adventist University 91

Kennesaw St. 68, Oglethorpe 57

Marshall 105, E. Kentucky 77

Stetson 116, Johnson (FL) 66

William & Mary 79, High Point 69

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M-CC 81, Howard Payne 34

(TUESDAY'S GAMES)

Marquette 67, UMBC 42

UMBC (0-1)

Sherburne 3-8 0-0 8, Curran 2-8 2-5 7, Lamar 5-14 0-0 11, Council 0-4 0-0 0, Jackson 1-9 4-4 7, Horvath 2-8 2-3 7, S.Schwietz 0-1 0-0 0, Placer 0-3 0-0 0, J.Schwietz 0-1 0-0 0, Eytle-Rock 0-0 0-0 0, Rosario 1-6 0-0 2, Rogers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-62 8-12 42.<

MARQUETTE (1-0)

Morrow 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey 1-3 2-2 5, Howard 5-16 3-4 15, Anim 3-8 0-0 6, S.Hauser 6-13 0-0 15, John 4-5 3-6 11, Cain 3-6 0-0 7, J.Hauser 2-6 1-2 6, Heldt 0-0 0-0 0, Chartouny 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 24-60 11-16 67.<

Halftime—Marquette 37-24. 3-Point Goals—UMBC 6-28 (Sherburne 2-4, Jackson 1-2, Horvath 1-4, Curran 1-4, Lamar 1-5, J.Schwietz 0-1, Placer 0-2, Council 0-3, Rosario 0-3), Marquette 8-32 (S.Hauser 3-8, Howard 2-12, Bailey 1-2, J.Hauser 1-2, Cain 1-3, Anim 0-2, Chartouny 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—UMBC 31 (Curran 7), Marquette 47 (John 10). Assists—UMBC 9 (Sherburne, Placer, Jackson 2), Marquette 12 (Howard 7). Total Fouls—UMBC 19, Marquette 16. A—14,103 (17,500).

Wisconsin 85, Coppin St. 63

COPPIN ST. (0-1)

Andrews-Fulton 2-5 1-1 6, Council 2-5 0-1 5, Drummond 4-8 0-0 11, Clayton 3-7 0-0 7, Morgan 4-8 3-3 15, Ring 0-3 0-0 0, Hardwick 0-0 0-0 0, Medley-Bacon 0-3 1-3 1, Williams 3-12 1-2 7, Auslander 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 3-8 2-4 9, Steers 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 21-59 10-16 63.

WISCONSIN (1-0)

Reuvers 2-9 2-2 8, Happ 3-7 4-4 10, Iverson 2-4 3-4 7, Trice 7-13 2-2 21, Davison 2-9 4-4 9, Thomas 2-3 1-2 5, Strickland 0-2 1-2 1, Ballard 0-1 0-0 0, Pritzl 4-7 4-4 16, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, McGrory 0-0 0-0 0, King 3-6 2-2 8. Totals 25-61 23-26 85.

Halftime—Wisconsin 49-27. 3-Point Goals—Coppin St. 11-29 (Morgan 4-8, Drummond 3-6, Clayton 1-1, Marshall 1-2, Andrews-Fulton 1-3, Council 1-3, Williams 0-3, Ring 0-3), Wisconsin 12-32 (Trice 5-9, Pritzl 4-7, Reuvers 2-5, Davison 1-5, Strickland 0-1, Ballard 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Happ 0-1, King 0-2). Fouled Out—Andrews-Fulton. Rebounds—Coppin St. 30 (Drummond, Council 5), Wisconsin 36 (Happ 11). Assists—Coppin St. 9 (Williams, Council 3), Wisconsin 17 (Happ 12). Total Fouls—Coppin St. 26, Wisconsin 15. Technicals—Reuvers.

College women

STATE

Indiana 68, Milwaukee 66

MIDWEST

Illinois 88, Alabama A&M 60

Purdue 80, Ball St. 38

South Dakota 77, Creighton 65

Wichita St. 76, Ark.-Pine Bluff 39

Xavier 91, Chicago St. 57

EAST

Navy 81, The Catholic University of America 36

UCF 61, Pittsburgh 58

Villanova 59, Hartford 41

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 73, Edward Waters 46

Coll. of Charleston 95, North Greenville 62

Davidson 80, Queens University of Charlotte 47

Furman 71, Coker 42

Georgia St. 70, UNC-Greensboro 63

Hampton 72, FAU 68

Indiana St. 62, Marshall 53

Jacksonville 73, Webber International 39

Kennesaw St. 80, Middle Georgia 70

Kentucky 87, Alabama St. 35

Morgan St. 60, Washington Adventist University 43

Murray St. 81, Evansville 53

N. Kentucky 73, Alderson-Broaddus 32

NC State 77, Belmont 62

Radford 61, SC State 31

South Alabama 75, Spring Hill 57

SOUTHWEST

North Texas 82, Mid-America Christian University 35

Texas A&M 65, Rice 54

FAR WEST

Pepperdine 65, Hawaii 64

