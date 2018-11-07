STATE
Bradley 74, UW-Parkside 58
MIDWEST
Dayton 78, North Florida 70
DePaul 80, Bethune-Cookman 58
Ohio 97, Wilberforce 61
Ohio St. 64, Cincinnati 56
South Dakota 83, York College (NE) 58
Wright St. 96, W. Carolina 73
EAST
Bucknell 88, St. Bonaventure 85, OT
St. Francis Brooklyn 92, Medgar Evers College 42
St. Peter's 93, Lafayette 86, OT
SOUTH
FAU 98, Florida Institute of Technology 52
FIU 110, Webber International 84
Georgia Southern 139, Carver 51
Howard 114, Washington Adventist University 91
Kennesaw St. 68, Oglethorpe 57
Marshall 105, E. Kentucky 77
Stetson 116, Johnson (FL) 66
William & Mary 79, High Point 69
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M-CC 81, Howard Payne 34
(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
Marquette 67, UMBC 42
UMBC (0-1)
Sherburne 3-8 0-0 8, Curran 2-8 2-5 7, Lamar 5-14 0-0 11, Council 0-4 0-0 0, Jackson 1-9 4-4 7, Horvath 2-8 2-3 7, S.Schwietz 0-1 0-0 0, Placer 0-3 0-0 0, J.Schwietz 0-1 0-0 0, Eytle-Rock 0-0 0-0 0, Rosario 1-6 0-0 2, Rogers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-62 8-12 42.<
MARQUETTE (1-0)
Morrow 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey 1-3 2-2 5, Howard 5-16 3-4 15, Anim 3-8 0-0 6, S.Hauser 6-13 0-0 15, John 4-5 3-6 11, Cain 3-6 0-0 7, J.Hauser 2-6 1-2 6, Heldt 0-0 0-0 0, Chartouny 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 24-60 11-16 67.<
Halftime—Marquette 37-24. 3-Point Goals—UMBC 6-28 (Sherburne 2-4, Jackson 1-2, Horvath 1-4, Curran 1-4, Lamar 1-5, J.Schwietz 0-1, Placer 0-2, Council 0-3, Rosario 0-3), Marquette 8-32 (S.Hauser 3-8, Howard 2-12, Bailey 1-2, J.Hauser 1-2, Cain 1-3, Anim 0-2, Chartouny 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—UMBC 31 (Curran 7), Marquette 47 (John 10). Assists—UMBC 9 (Sherburne, Placer, Jackson 2), Marquette 12 (Howard 7). Total Fouls—UMBC 19, Marquette 16. A—14,103 (17,500).
Wisconsin 85, Coppin St. 63
COPPIN ST. (0-1)
Andrews-Fulton 2-5 1-1 6, Council 2-5 0-1 5, Drummond 4-8 0-0 11, Clayton 3-7 0-0 7, Morgan 4-8 3-3 15, Ring 0-3 0-0 0, Hardwick 0-0 0-0 0, Medley-Bacon 0-3 1-3 1, Williams 3-12 1-2 7, Auslander 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 3-8 2-4 9, Steers 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 21-59 10-16 63.
WISCONSIN (1-0)
Reuvers 2-9 2-2 8, Happ 3-7 4-4 10, Iverson 2-4 3-4 7, Trice 7-13 2-2 21, Davison 2-9 4-4 9, Thomas 2-3 1-2 5, Strickland 0-2 1-2 1, Ballard 0-1 0-0 0, Pritzl 4-7 4-4 16, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, McGrory 0-0 0-0 0, King 3-6 2-2 8. Totals 25-61 23-26 85.
Halftime—Wisconsin 49-27. 3-Point Goals—Coppin St. 11-29 (Morgan 4-8, Drummond 3-6, Clayton 1-1, Marshall 1-2, Andrews-Fulton 1-3, Council 1-3, Williams 0-3, Ring 0-3), Wisconsin 12-32 (Trice 5-9, Pritzl 4-7, Reuvers 2-5, Davison 1-5, Strickland 0-1, Ballard 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Happ 0-1, King 0-2). Fouled Out—Andrews-Fulton. Rebounds—Coppin St. 30 (Drummond, Council 5), Wisconsin 36 (Happ 11). Assists—Coppin St. 9 (Williams, Council 3), Wisconsin 17 (Happ 12). Total Fouls—Coppin St. 26, Wisconsin 15. Technicals—Reuvers.
College women
STATE
Indiana 68, Milwaukee 66
MIDWEST
Illinois 88, Alabama A&M 60
Purdue 80, Ball St. 38
South Dakota 77, Creighton 65
Wichita St. 76, Ark.-Pine Bluff 39
Xavier 91, Chicago St. 57
EAST
Navy 81, The Catholic University of America 36
UCF 61, Pittsburgh 58
Villanova 59, Hartford 41
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 73, Edward Waters 46
Coll. of Charleston 95, North Greenville 62
Davidson 80, Queens University of Charlotte 47
Furman 71, Coker 42
Georgia St. 70, UNC-Greensboro 63
Hampton 72, FAU 68
Indiana St. 62, Marshall 53
Jacksonville 73, Webber International 39
Kennesaw St. 80, Middle Georgia 70
Kentucky 87, Alabama St. 35
Morgan St. 60, Washington Adventist University 43
Murray St. 81, Evansville 53
N. Kentucky 73, Alderson-Broaddus 32
NC State 77, Belmont 62
Radford 61, SC State 31
South Alabama 75, Spring Hill 57
SOUTHWEST
North Texas 82, Mid-America Christian University 35
Texas A&M 65, Rice 54
FAR WEST
Pepperdine 65, Hawaii 64
