Kerwin Roach II had a career-high 32 points with seven assists and six steals to lead Texas over No. 7 North Carolina 92-89 on Thursday night in the third round of the Las Vegas Invitational.
Roach also had six rebounds and was 12 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 3 from deep.
North Carolina freshman Coby White had 33 points, but he missed a 3-pointer that would have put the Tar Heels (5-1) ahead with 1:01 left. He was 7 of 10 from 3-point range.
Matt Coleman III had 16 points for Texas (5-0), and Jaxson Hayes had 15 points and nine rebounds.
NO. 4 VIRGINIA 66, DAYTON 59: De’Andre Hunter matched his career high with 23 points to help fourth-ranked Virginia hold off Dayton in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals at Paradise Island, Bahamas.
Hunter made a 3-pointer with 53.1 seconds left and Virginia protecting a 60-56 lead. It turned out to provide just enough cushion to keep the Cavaliers (5-0) in control and send them into the championship game Friday against No. 25 Wisconsin.
Ty Jerome added 15 points for Virginia, and Kyle Guy had 14.
Josh Cunningham led Dayton (4-1) with 15 points. Dayton will face Oklahoma on Friday in the third-place game.
NO. 6 NEVADA 96, TULSA 86: Jordan Caroline had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Nevada beat Tulsa in the third round of the Las Vegas Invitational.
Nevada (5-0) will face Massachusetts in the championship game Friday night. Massachusetts beat Southern Illinois 84-62.
Caleb Martin added 21 points for the Wolf Pack, making all 10 of his free throws. Jazz Johnson had 20 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.
Sterling Taplin led the Golden Hurricane (4-1) with 22 points, and Martins Igbanu had 14.
Wednesday’s games
NO. 2 KANSAS 77, MARQUETTE 68: Dedric Lawson had a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead Kansas over Marquette in the second semifinal of the NIT Season Tip-Off.
Marquette (3-1) led by as many as 12 in the first half before taking a 47-38 lead into the break. Then came the Jayhawks 22-0 run.
Marquette went 0-of-10 from the field to start second half as Kansas (4-0) retook the lead in commanding fashion. The Golden Eagles finally scored a basket nine minutes into the second half on Joey Hauser’s 3-pointer to make it 60-50. His brother, Sam Hauser, led the Golden Eagles with 20 points while Markus Howard had 18 points.
The Jayhawks got 16 points from Lagerald Vick while Devon Dotson chipped in with 10 points, four assists and three steals.
Kansas will face No. 5 Tennessee in the final on Friday night, while Marquette will play Louisville in the consolation game.
NO. 3 GONZAGA 89, NO. 1 DUKE 87: Rui Hachimura scored 20 points and No. 3 Gonzaga blocked four shots in the final 46 seconds to hold off five-time champion Duke in the Maui Invitational title game at Lahaina, Hawaii.
Duke (5-1) trailed by 16 in the second half before mounting a massive charge with a series of dunks and drives to the basket. After the Blue Devils tied it at 87-all, Hachimura scored on a hard drive to put Gonzaga ahead.
The Zags (6-0) missed four free throws to give Duke a final shot, but Brandon Clarke blocked R.J. Barrett’s drive on the game’s final play.
Gonzaga beat a No. 1 team for the first time and ended Duke’s unbeaten streak on the Valley Isle (17-1) with its second Maui Invitational title.
Barrett had 23 points and Zion Williamson scored 22 for Duke.
Top 10 women
NO. 1 NOTRE DAME 81, GONZAGA 65: Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points and No. 1 Notre Dame beat Gonzaga 81-65 in the first game of the inaugural Vancouver Showcase at Vancouver, British Columbia.
Brianna Turner added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (4-0). The Fighting Irish dominated in the paint, outscoring the Bulldogs 56-32 and finishing with 29 defensive rebounds.
Zykera Rice had 16 points and seven rebounds for Gonzaga (4-1). The Bulldogs scored the first seven points and forced nine first-half turnovers.
Louise Forsyth, a sophomore guard from Langley, British Columbia, made a 3-pointer in 14 minutes of action for Gonzaga.
NO. 2 UCONN 90, MISSISSIPPI 50: Katie Lou Samuelson scored a season-high 22 points and UConn beat Mississippi in the Paradise Jam at St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Huskies (3-0) extended their regular-season winning streak to 118 games.
Napheesa Collier added a season-best 18 points and had 10 rebounds, Christyn Williams had 13 points, Megan Walker 12, Olivia Nelson-Ododa 11 and Crystal Dangerfield 10. Shannon Dozier and Crystal Allen had 11 points each for the Rebels (3-2).
