STATE

Wisconsin 78, Oklahoma 58

EAST

UMass 84, S. Illinois 62

Villanova 83, Canisius 56

SOUTH

Florida 72, Stanford 49

LSU 67, Coll. of Charleston 55

Miami 85, La Salle 49

Oklahoma St. 84, Memphis 64

Texas 92, North Carolina 89

MIDWEST

Virginia 66, Dayton 59

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 72, Elon 56

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 78, Northwestern 59

Nevada 96, Tulsa 86

Pacific 74, UC Riverside 54

Wisconsin 78, Oklahoma 58

WISCONSIN (5-0)

Reuvers 4-8 1-2 12, Happ 6-13 2-2 14, Trice 8-13 2-3 25, Davison 0-4 0-0 0, Iverson 2-7 2-2 6, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 2-2 0-0 5, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Pritzl 0-1 0-0 0, King 5-8 1-2 14. Totals 28-59 8-11 78.<

OKLAHOMA (4-1)

Doolittle 4-5 1-1 9, Manek 1-5 0-1 3, McNeace 2-5 1-3 5, Calixte 5-10 0-0 10, James 7-12 0-1 18, Freeman 1-3 0-0 2, Kuath 0-1 0-0 0, Bieniemy 1-3 1-2 3, Reynolds 0-0 1-2 1, Odomes 3-7 1-1 7. Totals 24-51 5-11 58.<

Halftime—Wisconsin 31-28. 3-Point Goals—Wisconsin 14-22 (Trice 7-8, Reuvers 3-4, King 3-5, Thomas 1-1, Ford 0-1, Pritzl 0-1, Davison 0-2), Oklahoma 5-13 (James 4-8, Manek 1-2, Freeman 0-1, Calixte 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Wisconsin 28 (Happ 12), Oklahoma 26 (McNeace 6). Assists—Wisconsin 16 (Happ 5), Oklahoma 7 (Bieniemy, Calixte 2). Total Fouls—Wisconsin 12, Oklahoma 14. A—1,182 (0).

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

BC-BKC--T25-Stanford-Wisconsin Box

Wisconsin 62, Stanford 46

STANFORD (2-2)

Okpala 2-12 6-8 11, da Silva 3-10 1-3 7, Davis 3-13 2-3 8, Ryan 1-9 0-0 2, Wills 1-3 0-2 2, Delaire 1-2 0-0 3, Stanback 0-0 0-0 0, Pugh 0-2 0-0 0, Kisunas 1-1 0-0 2, Sharma 3-4 0-0 6, White 0-0 0-0 0, Sheffield 1-3 3-3 5. Totals 16-59 12-19 46.

WISCONSIN (4-0)

Reuvers 4-5 0-1 8, Happ 7-15 2-3 16, Trice 6-20 4-4 16, Davison 3-6 8-9 14, Iverson 2-5 1-2 5, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, McGrory 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, King 1-1 0-0 3, Pritzl 0-0 0-0 0, Strickland 0-0 0-0 0, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 15-19 62.<

Halftime—Wisconsin 28-24. 3-Point Goals—Stanford 2-18 (Delaire 1-2, Okpala 1-2, Pugh 0-1, Davis 0-3, da Silva 0-4, Ryan 0-6), Wisconsin 1-8 (King 1-1, Iverson 0-1, Happ 0-1, Trice 0-5). Fouled Out—Happ. Rebounds—Stanford 34 (Okpala, da Silva 8), Wisconsin 41 (Iverson, Happ 12). Assists—Stanford 9 (Davis 7), Wisconsin 2 (Trice, Davison 1). Total Fouls—Stanford 21, Wisconsin 16. A—1,573 (0).

Kansas 77, Marquette 68

MARQUETTE (3-2)

Cain 2-4 0-0 4, John 3-6 1-1 7, J.Hauser 3-3 1-2 9, Howard 6-23 2-2 18, S.Hauser 7-15 0-0 20, Morrow 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey 1-4 0-0 2, Heldt 1-1 0-0 2, Chartouny 1-1 0-0 3, Anim 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 25-60 4-5 68.

KANSAS (4-0)

D.Lawson 9-16 7-7 26, Azubuike 3-5 0-3 6, Dotson 4-7 2-2 10, Vick 6-12 1-2 16, Grimes 0-3 3-4 3, Lightfoot 1-1 1-1 3, McCormack 1-1 0-0 2, K.Lawson 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett 4-13 2-5 11. Totals 28-58 16-24 77.<

Halftime—Marquette 47-38. 3-Point Goals—Marquette 14-31 (S.Hauser 6-13, Howard 4-11, J.Hauser 2-2, Anim 1-1, Chartouny 1-1, Cain 0-1, Bailey 0-2), Kansas 5-10 (Vick 3-5, D.Lawson 1-1, Garrett 1-3, Grimes 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Marquette 27 (S.Hauser 6), Kansas 33 (D.Lawson 12). Assists—Marquette 17 (Chartouny 8), Kansas 10 (Dotson 4). Total Fouls—Marquette 22, Kansas 15. A—4,981 (17,732).

College women

MIDWEST

Drake 69, Rutgers 59

NC State 78, Michigan St. 74

Notre Dame 81, Gonzaga 65

St. John's 68, Purdue 62

Syracuse 70, Kansas St. 61

EAST

DePaul 82, Princeton 67

Georgia Tech 70, George Washington 55

UConn 90, Mississippi 50

SOUTH

Georgia 60, Morgan St. 33

Kentucky 85, South Florida 63

North Carolina 83, UCLA 49

Tennessee 78, Clemson 66

SOUTHWEST

UAB 89, Oklahoma 84

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments