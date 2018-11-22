STATE
Wisconsin 78, Oklahoma 58
EAST
UMass 84, S. Illinois 62
Villanova 83, Canisius 56
SOUTH
Florida 72, Stanford 49
LSU 67, Coll. of Charleston 55
Miami 85, La Salle 49
Oklahoma St. 84, Memphis 64
Texas 92, North Carolina 89
MIDWEST
Virginia 66, Dayton 59
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 72, Elon 56
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 78, Northwestern 59
Nevada 96, Tulsa 86
Pacific 74, UC Riverside 54
WISCONSIN (5-0)
Reuvers 4-8 1-2 12, Happ 6-13 2-2 14, Trice 8-13 2-3 25, Davison 0-4 0-0 0, Iverson 2-7 2-2 6, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 2-2 0-0 5, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Pritzl 0-1 0-0 0, King 5-8 1-2 14. Totals 28-59 8-11 78.<
OKLAHOMA (4-1)
Doolittle 4-5 1-1 9, Manek 1-5 0-1 3, McNeace 2-5 1-3 5, Calixte 5-10 0-0 10, James 7-12 0-1 18, Freeman 1-3 0-0 2, Kuath 0-1 0-0 0, Bieniemy 1-3 1-2 3, Reynolds 0-0 1-2 1, Odomes 3-7 1-1 7. Totals 24-51 5-11 58.<
Halftime—Wisconsin 31-28. 3-Point Goals—Wisconsin 14-22 (Trice 7-8, Reuvers 3-4, King 3-5, Thomas 1-1, Ford 0-1, Pritzl 0-1, Davison 0-2), Oklahoma 5-13 (James 4-8, Manek 1-2, Freeman 0-1, Calixte 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Wisconsin 28 (Happ 12), Oklahoma 26 (McNeace 6). Assists—Wisconsin 16 (Happ 5), Oklahoma 7 (Bieniemy, Calixte 2). Total Fouls—Wisconsin 12, Oklahoma 14. A—1,182 (0).
WEDNESDAY'S GAMES
Wisconsin 62, Stanford 46
STANFORD (2-2)
Okpala 2-12 6-8 11, da Silva 3-10 1-3 7, Davis 3-13 2-3 8, Ryan 1-9 0-0 2, Wills 1-3 0-2 2, Delaire 1-2 0-0 3, Stanback 0-0 0-0 0, Pugh 0-2 0-0 0, Kisunas 1-1 0-0 2, Sharma 3-4 0-0 6, White 0-0 0-0 0, Sheffield 1-3 3-3 5. Totals 16-59 12-19 46.
WISCONSIN (4-0)
Reuvers 4-5 0-1 8, Happ 7-15 2-3 16, Trice 6-20 4-4 16, Davison 3-6 8-9 14, Iverson 2-5 1-2 5, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, McGrory 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, King 1-1 0-0 3, Pritzl 0-0 0-0 0, Strickland 0-0 0-0 0, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 15-19 62.<
Halftime—Wisconsin 28-24. 3-Point Goals—Stanford 2-18 (Delaire 1-2, Okpala 1-2, Pugh 0-1, Davis 0-3, da Silva 0-4, Ryan 0-6), Wisconsin 1-8 (King 1-1, Iverson 0-1, Happ 0-1, Trice 0-5). Fouled Out—Happ. Rebounds—Stanford 34 (Okpala, da Silva 8), Wisconsin 41 (Iverson, Happ 12). Assists—Stanford 9 (Davis 7), Wisconsin 2 (Trice, Davison 1). Total Fouls—Stanford 21, Wisconsin 16. A—1,573 (0).
Kansas 77, Marquette 68
MARQUETTE (3-2)
Cain 2-4 0-0 4, John 3-6 1-1 7, J.Hauser 3-3 1-2 9, Howard 6-23 2-2 18, S.Hauser 7-15 0-0 20, Morrow 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey 1-4 0-0 2, Heldt 1-1 0-0 2, Chartouny 1-1 0-0 3, Anim 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 25-60 4-5 68.
KANSAS (4-0)
D.Lawson 9-16 7-7 26, Azubuike 3-5 0-3 6, Dotson 4-7 2-2 10, Vick 6-12 1-2 16, Grimes 0-3 3-4 3, Lightfoot 1-1 1-1 3, McCormack 1-1 0-0 2, K.Lawson 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett 4-13 2-5 11. Totals 28-58 16-24 77.<
Halftime—Marquette 47-38. 3-Point Goals—Marquette 14-31 (S.Hauser 6-13, Howard 4-11, J.Hauser 2-2, Anim 1-1, Chartouny 1-1, Cain 0-1, Bailey 0-2), Kansas 5-10 (Vick 3-5, D.Lawson 1-1, Garrett 1-3, Grimes 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Marquette 27 (S.Hauser 6), Kansas 33 (D.Lawson 12). Assists—Marquette 17 (Chartouny 8), Kansas 10 (Dotson 4). Total Fouls—Marquette 22, Kansas 15. A—4,981 (17,732).
College women
MIDWEST
Drake 69, Rutgers 59
NC State 78, Michigan St. 74
Notre Dame 81, Gonzaga 65
St. John's 68, Purdue 62
Syracuse 70, Kansas St. 61
EAST
DePaul 82, Princeton 67
Georgia Tech 70, George Washington 55
UConn 90, Mississippi 50
SOUTH
Georgia 60, Morgan St. 33
Kentucky 85, South Florida 63
North Carolina 83, UCLA 49
Tennessee 78, Clemson 66
SOUTHWEST
UAB 89, Oklahoma 84
