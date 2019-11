College basketball for Nov. 11

14. Memphis (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Oregon, Tuesday.

15. Oregon (2-0) beat Boise State 106-75. Next: vs. No. 14 Memphis, Tuesday.

16. Baylor (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas State, Friday.

17. Utah State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Denver, Tuesday.

18. Ohio State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. UMass Lowell, Sunday.

19. Xavier (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Tuesday.

20. Saint Mary's (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Winthrop, Monday.

21. Arizona ( 1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Sunday.

22. LSU (1-0) did not play. Next: at No. 25 VCU, Wednesday.

23. Purdue (1-1) lost to Texas 66-70. Next: at Marquette, Wednesday.

24. Auburn (2-0) did not play. Next: at South Alabama, Tuesday.

25. VCU (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 LSU, Wednesday.

WISCONSIN 65, E. ILLINOIS 52

E. ILLINOIS (0-2)