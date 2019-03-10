AP TOP 25 RESULTS

12. Houston (29-2) beat No. 20 Cincinnati 85-69.  

20. Cincinnati (25-6) lost to No. 12 Houston 85-69. 

21. Wisconsin (22-9) beat Ohio State 73-67, OT.  

22. Wofford (28-4) beat ETSU 81-72.  

STATE

Wisconsin 73, Ohio St. 67, OT

MIDWEST

Bradley 57, N. Iowa 54

Houston 85, Cincinnati 69

Indiana 89, Rutgers 73

N. Dakota St. 86, Oral Roberts 73

Nebraska 93, Iowa 91, OT

EAST

Bucknell 97, Lehigh 75

Colgate 80, Navy 70

Hofstra 76, James Madison 67

Iona 73, Siena 57

Monmouth (NJ) 73, Canisius 59

Northeastern 80, UNC-Wilmington 59

Penn St. 72, Illinois 56

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 73, Drexel 61

Delaware 85, William & Mary 79

Gardner-Webb 76, Radford 65

Liberty 74, Lipscomb 68

SMU 77, South Florida 71

UConn 82, East Carolina 73

UNC-Greensboro 66, Furman 62

Wofford 81, ETSU 72

FAR WEST

San Diego 80, BYU 57

Wisconsin 73, Ohio State 67, OT

WISCONSIN (22-9)

Reuvers 1-4 0-0 2, Happ 6-14 4-9 16, Trice 2-11 2-2 8, Iverson 10-14 2-3 22, Davison 4-9 3-4 14, Ford 1-3 0-0 3, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, King 1-6 0-0 2, Pritzl 2-4 1-2 6. Totals 27-65 12-20 73.

OHIO ST. (18-13)

A.Wesson 2-9 0-0 5, Young 3-8 0-0 6, Woods 4-11 0-0 9, Lane 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 7-12 6-11 22, LeDee 0-2 2-2 2, Ahrens 3-6 0-0 9, Jallow 2-4 0-0 4, Muhammad 1-4 0-2 3, Washington 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 25-66 8-15 67.<

Halftime—Wisconsin 26-16. End Of Regulation—Tied 63. 3-Point Goals—Wisconsin 7-21 (Davison 3-6, Trice 2-8, Pritzl 1-2, Ford 1-3, King 0-2), Ohio St. 9-25 (Ahrens 3-5, Jackson 2-5, Woods 1-3, A.Wesson 1-3, Muhammad 1-3, Washington 1-5, Lane 0-1). Fouled Out—Woods, A.Wesson. Rebounds—Wisconsin 43 (Iverson, Happ 14), Ohio St. 38 (Young 8). Assists—Wisconsin 13 (Happ 8), Ohio St. 15 (Jackson 5). Total Fouls—Wisconsin 12, Ohio St. 22. A—18,231 (18,809).

AP TOP 25 RESULTS

1. Baylor (29-1) beat Kansas State 88-60.  

2. UConn (30-2) beat South Florida 81-45.  

3. Louisville (29-3) lost to No. 4 Notre Dame 99-79.  

4. Notre Dame (30-3) beat No. 3 Louisville 99-79.  

5. Mississippi State (30-2) beat Arkansas 101-70.  

6. Oregon (29-4) lost to No. 7 Stanford 64-57.  

7. Stanford (28-4) beat No. 6 Oregon 64-57.  

8. Maryland (28-4) lost to No. 10 Iowa 90-76.  

10. Iowa (26-6) beat No. 8 Maryland 90-76.  

17. Marquette (25-6) beat St. John's 88-57.  

19. Iowa State (25-7) beat No. 21 Texas 75-69.  

21. Texas (23-9) lost to No. 19 Iowa State 75-69. 

STATE

Marquette 88, St. John's 57

MIDWEST

DePaul 85, Providence 60

Iowa St. 75, Texas 69

Notre Dame 99, Louisville 79

EAST

Georgetown 76, Villanova 67

Hartford 64, Stony Brook 59

Maine 66, Albany (NY) 51

Marist 62, Rider 52

Quinnipiac 80, Monmouth (NJ) 42

UConn 81, South Florida 45

SOUTH

Fordham 62, VCU 47

Iowa 90, Maryland 76

Mercer 66, Furman 63

Mississippi St. 101, Arkansas 70

UCF 66, Cincinnati 58

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 88, Kansas St. 60

Oral Roberts 68, W. Illinois 64

FAR WEST

Nevada 78, San Jose St. 68

North Dakota 80, Denver 67

San Diego St. 63, Air Force 55

Stanford 64, Oregon 57

