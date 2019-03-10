AP TOP 25 RESULTS
12. Houston (29-2) beat No. 20 Cincinnati 85-69.
20. Cincinnati (25-6) lost to No. 12 Houston 85-69.
21. Wisconsin (22-9) beat Ohio State 73-67, OT.
22. Wofford (28-4) beat ETSU 81-72.
STATE
Wisconsin 73, Ohio St. 67, OT
MIDWEST
Bradley 57, N. Iowa 54
Houston 85, Cincinnati 69
Indiana 89, Rutgers 73
N. Dakota St. 86, Oral Roberts 73
Nebraska 93, Iowa 91, OT
EAST
Bucknell 97, Lehigh 75
Colgate 80, Navy 70
Hofstra 76, James Madison 67
Iona 73, Siena 57
Monmouth (NJ) 73, Canisius 59
Northeastern 80, UNC-Wilmington 59
Penn St. 72, Illinois 56
SOUTH
Coll. of Charleston 73, Drexel 61
Delaware 85, William & Mary 79
Gardner-Webb 76, Radford 65
Liberty 74, Lipscomb 68
SMU 77, South Florida 71
UConn 82, East Carolina 73
UNC-Greensboro 66, Furman 62
Wofford 81, ETSU 72
FAR WEST
San Diego 80, BYU 57
Wisconsin 73, Ohio State 67, OT
WISCONSIN (22-9)
Reuvers 1-4 0-0 2, Happ 6-14 4-9 16, Trice 2-11 2-2 8, Iverson 10-14 2-3 22, Davison 4-9 3-4 14, Ford 1-3 0-0 3, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, King 1-6 0-0 2, Pritzl 2-4 1-2 6. Totals 27-65 12-20 73.
OHIO ST. (18-13)
A.Wesson 2-9 0-0 5, Young 3-8 0-0 6, Woods 4-11 0-0 9, Lane 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 7-12 6-11 22, LeDee 0-2 2-2 2, Ahrens 3-6 0-0 9, Jallow 2-4 0-0 4, Muhammad 1-4 0-2 3, Washington 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 25-66 8-15 67.<
Halftime—Wisconsin 26-16. End Of Regulation—Tied 63. 3-Point Goals—Wisconsin 7-21 (Davison 3-6, Trice 2-8, Pritzl 1-2, Ford 1-3, King 0-2), Ohio St. 9-25 (Ahrens 3-5, Jackson 2-5, Woods 1-3, A.Wesson 1-3, Muhammad 1-3, Washington 1-5, Lane 0-1). Fouled Out—Woods, A.Wesson. Rebounds—Wisconsin 43 (Iverson, Happ 14), Ohio St. 38 (Young 8). Assists—Wisconsin 13 (Happ 8), Ohio St. 15 (Jackson 5). Total Fouls—Wisconsin 12, Ohio St. 22. A—18,231 (18,809).
1. Baylor (29-1) beat Kansas State 88-60.
2. UConn (30-2) beat South Florida 81-45.
3. Louisville (29-3) lost to No. 4 Notre Dame 99-79.
4. Notre Dame (30-3) beat No. 3 Louisville 99-79.
5. Mississippi State (30-2) beat Arkansas 101-70.
6. Oregon (29-4) lost to No. 7 Stanford 64-57.
7. Stanford (28-4) beat No. 6 Oregon 64-57.
8. Maryland (28-4) lost to No. 10 Iowa 90-76.
10. Iowa (26-6) beat No. 8 Maryland 90-76.
17. Marquette (25-6) beat St. John's 88-57.
19. Iowa State (25-7) beat No. 21 Texas 75-69.
21. Texas (23-9) lost to No. 19 Iowa State 75-69.
Marquette 88, St. John's 57
MIDWEST
DePaul 85, Providence 60
Iowa St. 75, Texas 69
Notre Dame 99, Louisville 79
EAST
Georgetown 76, Villanova 67
Hartford 64, Stony Brook 59
Maine 66, Albany (NY) 51
Marist 62, Rider 52
Quinnipiac 80, Monmouth (NJ) 42
UConn 81, South Florida 45
SOUTH
Fordham 62, VCU 47
Iowa 90, Maryland 76
Mercer 66, Furman 63
Mississippi St. 101, Arkansas 70
UCF 66, Cincinnati 58
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 88, Kansas St. 60
Oral Roberts 68, W. Illinois 64
FAR WEST
Nevada 78, San Jose St. 68
North Dakota 80, Denver 67
San Diego St. 63, Air Force 55
Stanford 64, Oregon 57
