6. Michigan State (28-6) beat No. 10 Michigan 65-60.
8. Tennessee (29-5) lost to No. 22 Auburn 84-64.
10. Michigan (28-6) lost to No. 6 Michigan State 65-60.
11. Houston (31-3) lost to No. 24 Cincinnati 69-57.
22. Auburn (26-9) beat No. 8 Tennessee 84-64.
MIDWEST
Michigan St. 65, Michigan 60
EAST
Saint Louis 55, St. Bonaventure 53
Yale 97, Harvard 85
SOUTH
Auburn 84, Tennessee 64
Georgia St. 73, Texas-Arlington 64
SOUTHWEST
Cincinnati 69, Houston 57
UC Irvine 92, Cal St.-Fullerton 64
College women
AP TOP 25 RESULTS
21. Drake (27-6) lost to Missouri State 94-79.
MIDWEST
Missouri St. 94, Drake 79
EAST
Bucknell 66, American U. 54
Princeton 65, Penn 54
Robert Morris 65, St. Francis (Pa.) 54
SOUTH
Florida Gulf Coast 72, Liberty 49
Radford 57, Campbell 45
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 69, Texas A&M-CC 68
