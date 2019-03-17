6. Michigan State (28-6) beat No. 10 Michigan 65-60.  

8. Tennessee (29-5) lost to No. 22 Auburn 84-64.  

10. Michigan (28-6) lost to No. 6 Michigan State 65-60.  

11. Houston (31-3) lost to No. 24 Cincinnati 69-57.  

22. Auburn (26-9) beat No. 8 Tennessee 84-64.  

MIDWEST

Michigan St. 65, Michigan 60

EAST

Saint Louis 55, St. Bonaventure 53

Yale 97, Harvard 85

SOUTH

Auburn 84, Tennessee 64

Georgia St. 73, Texas-Arlington 64

SOUTHWEST

Cincinnati 69, Houston 57

UC Irvine 92, Cal St.-Fullerton 64

College women

AP TOP 25 RESULTS

21. Drake (27-6) lost to Missouri State 94-79.  

MIDWEST

Missouri St. 94, Drake 79

EAST

Bucknell 66, American U. 54

Princeton 65, Penn 54

Robert Morris 65, St. Francis (Pa.) 54

SOUTH

Florida Gulf Coast 72, Liberty 49

Radford 57, Campbell 45

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 69, Texas A&M-CC 68

