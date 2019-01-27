AP TOP 25 RESULTS

6. Michigan State (18-3) lost to Purdue 73-63.  

17. Houston (20-1) beat Tulsa 77-65.  

18. Villanova (16-4) beat Seton Hall 80-52. 

19. Iowa (16-4) at Minnesota, late

MIDWEST

Illinois St. 76, Indiana St. 62

Purdue 73, Michigan St. 63

EAST

Cincinnati 72, Temple 68

Fairfield 80, Iona 68

Georgetown 89, St. John's 78

Princeton 91, Wesley (DE) 62

Providence 70, DePaul 67

Quinnipiac 77, St. Peter's 58

Rider 86, Marist 85

UMass 77, Rhode Island 70

Villanova 80, Seton Hall 52

SOUTH

Liberty 69, Jacksonville 59

SOUTHWEST

Houston 77, Tulsa 65

FAR WEST

Hawaii 80, UC Davis 60

College women

AP TOP 25 RESULTS

1. Notre Dame (19-2) lost to North Carolina 78-73.  

2. Baylor (17-1) beat Oklahoma 74-53.  

3. UConn (18-1) beat UCF 93-57.  

4. Louisville (19-1) beat Pittsburgh 70-42. 

5. Oregon (18-1) at Washington, late

6. Stanford (17-2) lost to No. 21 Utah 75-68.  

7. Mississippi State (19-1) beat Mississippi 80-49.  

8. N.C. State (20-0) beat Georgia Tech 68-60.  

9. Oregon State (17-3) beat Washington State 52-35.  

10. Marquette (18-3) beat Butler 87-58. 

11. Maryland (18-2) beat Indiana 76-56.  

13. Syracuse (16-4) beat Duke 64-55.  

14. Rutgers (16-4) beat Penn State 69-61.  

15. Kentucky (17-3) at No. 24 Texas A&M, late.

16. Arizona State (14-6) beat Southern Cal 68-59.  

17. Iowa (16-4) beat Purdue 72-58.  

21. Utah (18-1) beat No. 6 Stanford 75-68.  

22. Florida State (17-3) beat Virginia Tech 56-54.  

23. Michigan State (15-5) beat Michigan 77-73.  

24. Texas A&M (15-4) vs. No. 15 Kentucky, late

25. Missouri (16-6) beat Auburn 74-65.  

STATE

Marquette 87, Butler 58

Wisconsin 70, Nebraska 69

MIDWEST

Dayton 72, Saint Joseph's 65

DePaul 73, Xavier 71

Drake 78, Evansville 47

Iowa 72, Purdue 58

Maryland 76, Indiana 56

Michigan St. 77, Michigan 73

Missouri 74, Auburn 65

Missouri St. 108, Valparaiso 63

N. Iowa 71, Indiana St. 51

Northwestern 64, Illinois 56

S. Illinois 74, Loyola of Chicago 63

Wright St. 78, Detroit 59

EAST

Davidson 60, Fordham 56

Delaware 74, Coll. of Charleston 50

Drexel 67, UNC-Wilmington 55

George Washington 55, Duquesne 54

Hofstra 78, Northeastern 61

Maine 95, Binghamton 66

Manhattan 69, Marist 51

North Alabama 77, NJIT 54

Penn 81, Haverford 46

Quinnipiac 76, Iona 39

Rutgers 69, Penn St. 61

Seton Hall 76, Georgetown 63

Siena 50, St. Peter's 46

Villanova 73, St. John's 57

William & Mary 80, Towson 69

SOUTH

Alabama 58, Georgia 53

Arkansas 83, Florida 73

Florida Gulf Coast 80, North Florida 48

Florida St. 56, Virginia Tech 54

George Mason 75, Rhode Island 69

James Madison 82, Elon 30

Louisville 70, Pittsburgh 42

Miami 76, Boston College 73

Mississippi St. 80, Mississippi 49

N. Kentucky 72, Oakland 50

NC State 68, Georgia Tech 60

North Carolina 78, Notre Dame 73

Syracuse 64, Duke 55

Tennessee 74, LSU 65

VCU 57, Saint Louis 47

Wake Forest 52, Virginia 42

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 74, Oklahoma 53

TCU 58, Kansas 53

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 68, Southern Cal 59

California 80, Colorado 60

Oregon St. 52, Washington St. 35

Utah 75, Stanford 68

