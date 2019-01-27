AP TOP 25 RESULTS
6. Michigan State (18-3) lost to Purdue 73-63.
17. Houston (20-1) beat Tulsa 77-65.
18. Villanova (16-4) beat Seton Hall 80-52.
19. Iowa (16-4) at Minnesota, late
MIDWEST
Illinois St. 76, Indiana St. 62
Purdue 73, Michigan St. 63
EAST
Cincinnati 72, Temple 68
Fairfield 80, Iona 68
Georgetown 89, St. John's 78
Princeton 91, Wesley (DE) 62
Providence 70, DePaul 67
Quinnipiac 77, St. Peter's 58
Rider 86, Marist 85
UMass 77, Rhode Island 70
Villanova 80, Seton Hall 52
SOUTH
Liberty 69, Jacksonville 59
SOUTHWEST
Houston 77, Tulsa 65
FAR WEST
Hawaii 80, UC Davis 60
College women
AP TOP 25 RESULTS
1. Notre Dame (19-2) lost to North Carolina 78-73.
2. Baylor (17-1) beat Oklahoma 74-53.
3. UConn (18-1) beat UCF 93-57.
4. Louisville (19-1) beat Pittsburgh 70-42.
5. Oregon (18-1) at Washington, late
6. Stanford (17-2) lost to No. 21 Utah 75-68.
7. Mississippi State (19-1) beat Mississippi 80-49.
8. N.C. State (20-0) beat Georgia Tech 68-60.
9. Oregon State (17-3) beat Washington State 52-35.
10. Marquette (18-3) beat Butler 87-58.
11. Maryland (18-2) beat Indiana 76-56.
13. Syracuse (16-4) beat Duke 64-55.
14. Rutgers (16-4) beat Penn State 69-61.
15. Kentucky (17-3) at No. 24 Texas A&M, late.
16. Arizona State (14-6) beat Southern Cal 68-59.
17. Iowa (16-4) beat Purdue 72-58.
21. Utah (18-1) beat No. 6 Stanford 75-68.
22. Florida State (17-3) beat Virginia Tech 56-54.
23. Michigan State (15-5) beat Michigan 77-73.
24. Texas A&M (15-4) vs. No. 15 Kentucky, late
25. Missouri (16-6) beat Auburn 74-65.
STATE
Marquette 87, Butler 58
Wisconsin 70, Nebraska 69
MIDWEST
Dayton 72, Saint Joseph's 65
DePaul 73, Xavier 71
Drake 78, Evansville 47
Iowa 72, Purdue 58
Maryland 76, Indiana 56
Michigan St. 77, Michigan 73
Missouri 74, Auburn 65
Missouri St. 108, Valparaiso 63
N. Iowa 71, Indiana St. 51
Northwestern 64, Illinois 56
S. Illinois 74, Loyola of Chicago 63
Wright St. 78, Detroit 59
EAST
Davidson 60, Fordham 56
Delaware 74, Coll. of Charleston 50
Drexel 67, UNC-Wilmington 55
George Washington 55, Duquesne 54
Hofstra 78, Northeastern 61
Maine 95, Binghamton 66
Manhattan 69, Marist 51
North Alabama 77, NJIT 54
Penn 81, Haverford 46
Quinnipiac 76, Iona 39
Rutgers 69, Penn St. 61
Seton Hall 76, Georgetown 63
Siena 50, St. Peter's 46
Villanova 73, St. John's 57
William & Mary 80, Towson 69
SOUTH
Alabama 58, Georgia 53
Arkansas 83, Florida 73
Florida Gulf Coast 80, North Florida 48
Florida St. 56, Virginia Tech 54
George Mason 75, Rhode Island 69
James Madison 82, Elon 30
Louisville 70, Pittsburgh 42
Miami 76, Boston College 73
Mississippi St. 80, Mississippi 49
N. Kentucky 72, Oakland 50
NC State 68, Georgia Tech 60
North Carolina 78, Notre Dame 73
Syracuse 64, Duke 55
Tennessee 74, LSU 65
VCU 57, Saint Louis 47
Wake Forest 52, Virginia 42
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 74, Oklahoma 53
TCU 58, Kansas 53
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 68, Southern Cal 59
California 80, Colorado 60
Oregon St. 52, Washington St. 35
Utah 75, Stanford 68
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.