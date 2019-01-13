AP TOP 25 RESULTS

2. Michigan (17-0) beat Northwestern 80-60.  

6. Michigan State (15-2) beat Penn State 71-56.  

MIDWEST

Dayton 72, UMass 67

Michigan 80, Northwestern 60

N. Iowa 57, Drake 54

South Dakota 87, Purdue Fort Wayne 73

Villanova 90, Creighton 78

Xavier 70, Butler 69

EAST

George Mason 84, Rhode Island 67

Iona 88, Canisius 70

Michigan St. 71, Penn St. 56

Quinnipiac 80, Fairfield 78

Rider 104, Niagara 84

St. Peter's 72, Marist 63

SOUTH

Memphis 83, Tulane 79

South Carolina 85, Missouri 75

UCF 76, East Carolina 65

College women

AP TOP 25 RESULTS

1. Notre Dame (16-1) beat Wake Forest 78-48.  

2. Louisville (15-1) beat Georgia Tech 61-44.  

3. UConn (14-1) beat South Florida 63-46.  

5. Oregon (15-1) beat UCLA 72-52.  

6. Stanford (14-1) beat Arizona 78-48.  

8. N.C. State (17-0) beat Virginia 66-38.  

10. Oregon State (14-2) beat Southern Cal 76-52.  

12. Syracuse (14-2) beat North Carolina 90-77.  

13. Tennessee (12-4) lost to Georgia 66-62.  

15. Marquette (14-3) beat Georgetown 72-62.  

16. Kentucky (15-3) lost to Mississippi 55-49.  

19. Arizona State (12-4) beat No. 24 California 62-61.  

21. South Carolina (12-4) beat LSU 76-53.  

22. Florida State (14-2) lost to Clemson 57-45.  

24. California (10-5) lost to No. 19 Arizona State 62-61.  

25. Indiana (15-2) beat Wisconsin 75-68.

STATE

Marquette 72, Georgetown 62

Indiana 75, Wisconsin 68

MIDWEST

Bradley 61, Indiana St. 45

Detroit 42, Ill.-Chicago 36

Drake 84, Valparaiso 53

Fordham 56, Saint Louis 53

IUPUI 82, Oakland 53

Illinois St. 72, Evansville 61

Kansas 61, Kansas St. 54

Missouri St. 66, S. Illinois 51

N. Iowa 64, Loyola of Chicago 52

Notre Dame 78, Wake Forest 48

Purdue 57, Northwestern 54

Rutgers 62, Nebraska 56

W. Illinois 92, North Dakota 80

 

EAST

Boston College 59, Pittsburgh 55

Creighton 65, St. John's 63

DePaul 66, Villanova 59

Drexel 57, Delaware 40

Rider 55, Siena 52

Saint Joseph's 66, St. Bonaventure 41

Seton Hall 79, Providence 73

Syracuse 90, North Carolina 77

Towson 92, Hofstra 68

UConn 63, South Florida 46

UMass 74, La Salle 60

SOUTH

Clemson 57, Florida St. 45

Coll. of Charleston 66, William & Mary 54

Duquesne 60, George Mason 57

Florida 58, Missouri 56

Georgia 66, Tennessee 62

James Madison 84, Northeastern 49

Louisville 61, Georgia Tech 44

Mississippi 55, Kentucky 49

NC State 66, Virginia 38

South Carolina 76, LSU 53

UCF 56, Cincinnati 55

UNC-Wilmington 75, Elon 70

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 83, Vanderbilt 62

Texas A&M 70, Alabama 43

West Virginia 66, Oklahoma 55

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 62, California 61

Oregon 72, UCLA 52

Oregon St. 76, Southern Cal 52

Stanford 78, Arizona 48

Utah 58, Washington 43

Washington St. 74, Colorado 48

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments