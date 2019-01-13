AP TOP 25 RESULTS
2. Michigan (17-0) beat Northwestern 80-60.
6. Michigan State (15-2) beat Penn State 71-56.
MIDWEST
Dayton 72, UMass 67
Michigan 80, Northwestern 60
N. Iowa 57, Drake 54
South Dakota 87, Purdue Fort Wayne 73
Villanova 90, Creighton 78
Xavier 70, Butler 69
EAST
George Mason 84, Rhode Island 67
Iona 88, Canisius 70
Michigan St. 71, Penn St. 56
Quinnipiac 80, Fairfield 78
Rider 104, Niagara 84
St. Peter's 72, Marist 63
SOUTH
Memphis 83, Tulane 79
South Carolina 85, Missouri 75
UCF 76, East Carolina 65
College women
AP TOP 25 RESULTS
1. Notre Dame (16-1) beat Wake Forest 78-48.
2. Louisville (15-1) beat Georgia Tech 61-44.
3. UConn (14-1) beat South Florida 63-46.
5. Oregon (15-1) beat UCLA 72-52.
6. Stanford (14-1) beat Arizona 78-48.
8. N.C. State (17-0) beat Virginia 66-38.
10. Oregon State (14-2) beat Southern Cal 76-52.
12. Syracuse (14-2) beat North Carolina 90-77.
13. Tennessee (12-4) lost to Georgia 66-62.
15. Marquette (14-3) beat Georgetown 72-62.
16. Kentucky (15-3) lost to Mississippi 55-49.
19. Arizona State (12-4) beat No. 24 California 62-61.
21. South Carolina (12-4) beat LSU 76-53.
22. Florida State (14-2) lost to Clemson 57-45.
24. California (10-5) lost to No. 19 Arizona State 62-61.
25. Indiana (15-2) beat Wisconsin 75-68.
STATE
Marquette 72, Georgetown 62
Indiana 75, Wisconsin 68
MIDWEST
Bradley 61, Indiana St. 45
Detroit 42, Ill.-Chicago 36
Drake 84, Valparaiso 53
Fordham 56, Saint Louis 53
IUPUI 82, Oakland 53
Illinois St. 72, Evansville 61
Kansas 61, Kansas St. 54
Missouri St. 66, S. Illinois 51
N. Iowa 64, Loyola of Chicago 52
Notre Dame 78, Wake Forest 48
Purdue 57, Northwestern 54
Rutgers 62, Nebraska 56
W. Illinois 92, North Dakota 80
EAST
Boston College 59, Pittsburgh 55
Creighton 65, St. John's 63
DePaul 66, Villanova 59
Drexel 57, Delaware 40
Rider 55, Siena 52
Saint Joseph's 66, St. Bonaventure 41
Seton Hall 79, Providence 73
Syracuse 90, North Carolina 77
Towson 92, Hofstra 68
UConn 63, South Florida 46
UMass 74, La Salle 60
SOUTH
Clemson 57, Florida St. 45
Coll. of Charleston 66, William & Mary 54
Duquesne 60, George Mason 57
Florida 58, Missouri 56
Georgia 66, Tennessee 62
James Madison 84, Northeastern 49
Louisville 61, Georgia Tech 44
Mississippi 55, Kentucky 49
NC State 66, Virginia 38
South Carolina 76, LSU 53
UCF 56, Cincinnati 55
UNC-Wilmington 75, Elon 70
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 83, Vanderbilt 62
Texas A&M 70, Alabama 43
West Virginia 66, Oklahoma 55
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 62, California 61
Oregon 72, UCLA 52
Oregon St. 76, Southern Cal 52
Stanford 78, Arizona 48
Utah 58, Washington 43
Washington St. 74, Colorado 48
