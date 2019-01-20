Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points and No. 1 Notre Dame beat Boston College 92-63 on Sunday at South Bend, Ind., for its 11th straight win.
Jackie Young had 18 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Fighting Irish (18-1, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Jessica Shepard added 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Freshman Taylor Soule scored 18 points for Boston College (13-6, 2-4).
NO. 2 BAYLOR 79, WEST VIRGINIA 47: Kalani Brown scored 17 points and Baylor beat West Virginia at Waco, Texas.
The Lady Bears (15-1, 5-0 Big 12) shot 50 percent from the floor, including 58 percent in a dominant first half. Juicy Landrum and Lauren Cox both had 13 points.
Tynice Martin had 18 points for West Virginia (12-5, 3-3).
NO. 4 LOUISVILLE 73, WAKE FOREST 49: Arica Carter scored 12 points, Bionca Dunham had 10 and Louisville used 3-point shooting and trapping defense beat Wake Forest at Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Cardinals (17-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) broke it open with a 10-0 run in the second quarter, held off a brief Demon Deacons response and were in command the entire second half. Louisville made 10 of 25 3-point shots and forced 26 turnovers.
Ivana Raca led Wake Forest (9-9, 0-5) with 11 points.
NO. 5 OREGON 93, ARIZONA 60: Sabrina Ionescu posted her NCAA-record 16th career triple-double, finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in Oregon's victory over Arizona at Eugene, Ore.
Satou Sabally scored 18 of her 25 points in the first quarter to help Oregon (17-1, 6-0 Pac-12) win its 10th consecutive game. Oregon scored the game's first 20 points and led 31-4 after one quarter.
Aari McDonald had 20 points for Arizona (13-5, 3-4).
NO. 6 STANFORD 85, WASHINGTON STATE 64: Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer reached 900th victories in 33 seasons at Stanford in the Cardinal's victory over Washington State at Stanford, Calif.
Alanna Smith had a career-high 34 points to help Stanford (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12) get its 20th straight home victory. VanDerveer became the third Division I women's coach to reach 900 victories at one school, joining late Tennessee coach Pat Summitt and UConn's Geno Auriemma.
Cherilyn Molina had 18 points for Washington State (7-11, 2-5).
NO. 8 N.C. STATE 70, VIRGINIA TECH 61, OT: Kiara Leslie scored 25 points and Aislinn Konig made a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime at Raleigh, N.C., and North Carolina State remained undefeated.
Konig made five 3s and scored 20 points. N.C. State (18-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference is the lone undefeated Division I team in the nation. Trinity Baptise had 13 points for Virginia Tech (13-5, 0-5).
NO. 9 MARYLAND 79, PENN STATE 67: Taylor Mikesell scored 23 points, Kaila Charles added 19 and Maryland used a strong finish to beat Penn State at College Park, Md.
Shakira Austin had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Terrapins (16-2, 5-2 Big Ten). Teniya Page scored 20 for Penn State (9-9, 2-5).
NO. 19 ARIZONA STATE 79, NO. 10 OREGON STATE 76, 2OT: Kianna Ibis had 28 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks at Corvallis, Ore., and Arizona State handed Oregon State its first Pac-12 loss.
Reili Richardson added 16 points, including nine in the overtime periods, and made three of four free throws down the stretch for the Sun Devils (13-5, 4-3).
Mikayla Pivec had 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Beavers (15-3, 5-1).
College men
IOWA 95, ILLINOIS 71: Freshman Joe Wieskamp matched a career high with 24 points and No. 23 Iowa shot 68 percent from the field in routing Illinois 95-71 on Sunday at Iowa City, Iowa for its fifth straight victory.
Isaiah Moss scored a season-high 21 points and Luka Garza added 20 for the Hawkeyes (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten), who shot 34 of 50 from the field to set a record for Carver-Hawkeye Arena. They hit 12 of their first 14 3-point attempts and 15 overall to blow past the young but talented Fighting Illini (5-13, 1-6).
"The only way you can explain it is to empower your guys to shoot it without hesitation," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.
Iowa shot 68.4 percent in the first half to jump ahead 39-24. Moss, Jordan Bohannon and Wieskamp then buried consecutive 3s to open the second half, and Moss capped that blistering run with a contested 3 near the Iowa bench to make it a 68-45 game.
Wieskamp and Moss combined to go 10 for 10 on 3s during that stretch.
Iowa nearly broke the school record for 3-point percentage in a game, set 21 years ago at 75 percent against Northwestern, but walk-on Austin Ash missed a 30-footer in garbage time. The Hawkeyes finished 15 of 21 (71.4 percent) beyond the arc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.