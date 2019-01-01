AP TOP 25 RESULTS

9. Florida State (12-1) beat Winthrop 87-76.  

10. Virginia Tech (12-1) beat Notre Dame 81-66. 

STATE

St. John's 89, Marquette 69

SOUTH

Florida St. 87, Winthrop 76

Radford 80, Mars Hill 51

Virginia Tech 81, Notre Dame 66

FAR WEST

San Diego St. 65, CS Northridge 60

MARQUETTE (11-3)

John 0-3 3-4 3, J.Hauser 6-9 2-2 15, Howard 2-15 2-2 8, Anim 3-5 0-2 6, S.Hauser 3-8 2-2 10, Cain 1-2 0-0 2, Bailey 1-3 0-0 2, Morrow 5-8 2-6 12, Gardiner 0-0 0-0 0, Chartouny 5-9 0-0 11, Jaffee 0-0 0-0 0, Lelito 0-0 0-0 0, Marotta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 11-18 69.<

ST. JOHN'S (13-1)

Clark 7-10 4-4 22, Ponds 8-15 6-10 26, Heron 4-7 6-6 16, Simon 5-11 1-2 12, Figueroa 5-10 1-2 11, Earlington 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Keita 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Trimble 0-1 0-0 0, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 18-24 89.

Halftime—St. John's 39-31. 3-Point Goals—Marquette 6-21 (S.Hauser 2-5, Howard 2-8, J.Hauser 1-1, Chartouny 1-4, Cain 0-1, Bailey 0-2), St. John's 11-24 (Clark 4-6, Ponds 4-7, Heron 2-4, Simon 1-2, Williams 0-1, Trimble 0-1, Figueroa 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Marquette 35 (S.Hauser 7), St. John's 30 (Heron 8). Assists—Marquette 13 (S.Hauser 4), St. John's 13 (Ponds 5). Total Fouls—Marquette 22, St. John's 16. Technicals—John, Ponds. A—5,602 (5,602).

College women

EAST

George Washington 51, Memphis 38

