AP TOP 25 RESULTS
9. Florida State (12-1) beat Winthrop 87-76.
10. Virginia Tech (12-1) beat Notre Dame 81-66.
STATE
St. John's 89, Marquette 69
SOUTH
Florida St. 87, Winthrop 76
Radford 80, Mars Hill 51
Virginia Tech 81, Notre Dame 66
FAR WEST
San Diego St. 65, CS Northridge 60
MARQUETTE (11-3)
John 0-3 3-4 3, J.Hauser 6-9 2-2 15, Howard 2-15 2-2 8, Anim 3-5 0-2 6, S.Hauser 3-8 2-2 10, Cain 1-2 0-0 2, Bailey 1-3 0-0 2, Morrow 5-8 2-6 12, Gardiner 0-0 0-0 0, Chartouny 5-9 0-0 11, Jaffee 0-0 0-0 0, Lelito 0-0 0-0 0, Marotta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 11-18 69.<
ST. JOHN'S (13-1)
Clark 7-10 4-4 22, Ponds 8-15 6-10 26, Heron 4-7 6-6 16, Simon 5-11 1-2 12, Figueroa 5-10 1-2 11, Earlington 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Keita 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Trimble 0-1 0-0 0, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 18-24 89.
Halftime—St. John's 39-31. 3-Point Goals—Marquette 6-21 (S.Hauser 2-5, Howard 2-8, J.Hauser 1-1, Chartouny 1-4, Cain 0-1, Bailey 0-2), St. John's 11-24 (Clark 4-6, Ponds 4-7, Heron 2-4, Simon 1-2, Williams 0-1, Trimble 0-1, Figueroa 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Marquette 35 (S.Hauser 7), St. John's 30 (Heron 8). Assists—Marquette 13 (S.Hauser 4), St. John's 13 (Ponds 5). Total Fouls—Marquette 22, St. John's 16. Technicals—John, Ponds. A—5,602 (5,602).
College women
EAST
George Washington 51, Memphis 38
