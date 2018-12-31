AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Duke (35);11-1;1530;1

2. Michigan (9);13-0;1478;2

3. Tennessee (12);11-1;1469;3

4. Virginia (4);11-0;1428;4

5. Kansas (4);11-1;1378;5

6. Nevada;13-0;1317;6

7. Gonzaga;12-2;1200;7

8. Michigan St.;11-2;1146;8

9. Florida St.;11-1;1063;9

10. Virginia Tech;11-1;934;10

11. Texas Tech;11-1;893;11

12. Auburn;11-2;820;12

13. Kentucky;10-2;799;16

14. Ohio St.;12-1;769;13

15. North Carolina;9-3;744;14

16. Marquette;11-2;595;18

17. Mississippi St.;12-1;572;19

18. N.C. State;12-1;424;20

19. Houston;13-0;368;22

20. Buffalo;12-1;353;21

21. Indiana;11-2;330;23

22. Wisconsin;10-3;250;15

23. Oklahoma;11-1;244;25

24. Nebraska;11-2;204;—

25. Iowa;11-2;182;24

Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 116, Kansas St. 61, Villanova 43, Seton Hall 24, TCU 20, Cincinnati 14, Iowa St. 10, Florida 6, Purdue 6, Toledo 5, Louisville 3, North Texas 1, St. John's 1.

College women

AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. UConn (31);11-0;775;1

2. Notre Dame;12-1;741;2

3. Louisville;12-0;714;3

4. Maryland;12-0;645;4

5. Oregon;11-1;641;5

6. Stanford;10-1;622;6

7. Mississippi St.;12-1;586;8

8. Baylor;8-1;584;7

9. N.C. State;13-0;527;9

10. Tennessee;11-1;499;10

11. Oregon St.;10-2;452;11

12. Minnesota;12-0;427;12

13. Texas;10-2;402;13

14. Syracuse;11-2;369;15

15. Michigan St.;11-1;304;21

16. Kentucky;13-1;295;18

17. Gonzaga;12-1;234;20

18. California;9-2;201;14

19. Iowa;9-3;185;16

20. Marquette;10-3;183;22

21. Texas A&M;11-2;173;23

22. Arizona St.;9-3;97;17

23. South Carolina;8-4;76;25

24. DePaul;9-4;72;19

25. Iowa St.;10-2;66;—

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 59, Florida St. 52, Utah 32, Miami 23, Arizona 15, Indiana 11, South Dakota 7, Auburn 4, Cent Michigan 1, South Dakota St. 1.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments