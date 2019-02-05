1. Tennessee (20-1) vs. Missouri, late.
2. Duke (20-2) beat Boston College 80-55.
5. Kentucky (19-3) beat South Carolina 76-48.
7. Michigan (21-2) beat Rutgers 77-65.
8. North Carolina (18-4) beat N.C. State 113-96.
9. Michigan State (18-5) lost to Illinois 79-74.
10. Marquette (19-4) lost to St. John's 70-69.
13. Kansas (17-5) at Kansas State, late.
22. Florida State (17-5) beat Syracuse 80-62.
STATE
St. John's 70, Marquette 69
MIDWEST
Ball St. 72, N. Illinois 71
Bowling Green 85, W. Michigan 72
Illinois 79, Michigan St. 74
Kent St. 70, Miami (Ohio) 67
Lake Forest 80, Lawrence 70
Loyola of Chicago 86, Drake 64
Mount Vernon Nazarene 79, Spring Arbor 59
Toledo 63, Akron 52
Valparaiso 69, Illinois St. 53
EAST
Florida St. 80, Syracuse 62
La Salle 83, Saint Joseph's 69
Manhattan 73, Rider 66
Michigan 77, Rutgers 65
SOUTH
Duke 80, Boston College 55
Kentucky 76, South Carolina 48
Liberty 57, Stetson 54
North Carolina 113, NC State 96
Tennessee 72, Missouri 60
Wake Forest 78, Pittsburgh 76, OT
ST. JOHN'S 70, MARQUETTE 69
ST. JOHN'S (17-6)
Clark 0-4 0-2 0, Simon 8-11 3-3 19, Heron 3-8 1-2 10, Ponds 9-19 9-9 28, Figueroa 4-9 0-0 9, Keita 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-57 13-16 70.
MARQUETTE (19-4)
John 1-2 6-10 8, J.Hauser 0-3 4-5 4, Howard 5-17 3-3 17, S.Hauser 6-16 4-4 19, Anim 5-8 0-3 11, Morrow 3-3 0-0 6, Bailey 1-3 0-0 2, Heldt 0-0 0-0 0, Chartouny 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-54 17-25 69.
Halftime—St. John's 40-30. 3-Point Goals—St. John's 5-18 (Heron 3-5, Figueroa 1-3, Ponds 1-5, Williams 0-1, Clark 0-4), Marquette 8-26 (Howard 4-8, S.Hauser 3-12, Anim 1-2, Bailey 0-1, Chartouny 0-1, J.Hauser 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—St. John's 30 (Ponds 7), Marquette 35 (S.Hauser 11). Assists—St. John's 11 (Simon 3), Marquette 15 (Howard, Chartouny 5). Total Fouls—St. John's 20, Marquette 16. A—14,030 (17,500).
College women
EAST
Temple 76, Houston 65
SOUTH
Campbell 61, SC-Upstate 41
Charleston Southern 70, UNC-Asheville 59
Florida Gulf Coast 76, North Alabama 51
Hampton 79, Presbyterian 62
High Point 65, Longwood 54
Jacksonville 68, Kennesaw St. 53
North Florida 72, Lipscomb 66
Radford 79, Gardner-Webb 69
Stetson 68, Liberty 56
