1. Tennessee (20-1) vs. Missouri, late.

2. Duke (20-2) beat Boston College 80-55.  

5. Kentucky (19-3) beat South Carolina 76-48.

7. Michigan (21-2) beat Rutgers 77-65.  

8. North Carolina (18-4) beat N.C. State 113-96.  

9. Michigan State (18-5) lost to Illinois 79-74.  

10. Marquette (19-4) lost to St. John's 70-69.  

13. Kansas (17-5) at Kansas State, late.

22. Florida State (17-5) beat Syracuse 80-62. 

STATE

St. John's 70, Marquette 69

MIDWEST

Ball St. 72, N. Illinois 71

Bowling Green 85, W. Michigan 72

Illinois 79, Michigan St. 74

Kent St. 70, Miami (Ohio) 67

Lake Forest 80, Lawrence 70

Loyola of Chicago 86, Drake 64

Mount Vernon Nazarene 79, Spring Arbor 59

Toledo 63, Akron 52

Valparaiso 69, Illinois St. 53

EAST

Florida St. 80, Syracuse 62

La Salle 83, Saint Joseph's 69

Manhattan 73, Rider 66

Michigan 77, Rutgers 65

SOUTH

Duke 80, Boston College 55

Kentucky 76, South Carolina 48

Liberty 57, Stetson 54

North Carolina 113, NC State 96

Tennessee 72, Missouri 60

Wake Forest 78, Pittsburgh 76, OT

ST. JOHN'S 70, MARQUETTE 69

ST. JOHN'S (17-6)

Clark 0-4 0-2 0, Simon 8-11 3-3 19, Heron 3-8 1-2 10, Ponds 9-19 9-9 28, Figueroa 4-9 0-0 9, Keita 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-57 13-16 70.

MARQUETTE (19-4)

John 1-2 6-10 8, J.Hauser 0-3 4-5 4, Howard 5-17 3-3 17, S.Hauser 6-16 4-4 19, Anim 5-8 0-3 11, Morrow 3-3 0-0 6, Bailey 1-3 0-0 2, Heldt 0-0 0-0 0, Chartouny 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-54 17-25 69.

Halftime—St. John's 40-30. 3-Point Goals—St. John's 5-18 (Heron 3-5, Figueroa 1-3, Ponds 1-5, Williams 0-1, Clark 0-4), Marquette 8-26 (Howard 4-8, S.Hauser 3-12, Anim 1-2, Bailey 0-1, Chartouny 0-1, J.Hauser 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—St. John's 30 (Ponds 7), Marquette 35 (S.Hauser 11). Assists—St. John's 11 (Simon 3), Marquette 15 (Howard, Chartouny 5). Total Fouls—St. John's 20, Marquette 16. A—14,030 (17,500).

College women

EAST

Temple 76, Houston 65

SOUTH

Campbell 61, SC-Upstate 41

Charleston Southern 70, UNC-Asheville 59

Florida Gulf Coast 76, North Alabama 51

Hampton 79, Presbyterian 62

High Point 65, Longwood 54

Jacksonville 68, Kennesaw St. 53

North Florida 72, Lipscomb 66

Radford 79, Gardner-Webb 69

Stetson 68, Liberty 56

