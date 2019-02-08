EAST
Canisius 81, Rider 80
Cornell 83, Dartmouth 80
Harvard 98, Columbia 96, 3OT
Marist 79, Niagara 58
Penn 92, Brown 82
Quinnipiac 66, Iona 65
Saint Joseph's 91, Saint Louis 61
Siena 51, Manhattan 49
Yale 74, Princeton 60
SOUTH
Louisiana-Monroe 88, Georgia Southern 79
College women
AP TOP 25 RESULTS
3. Oregon (21-1) at California, late.
7. Oregon State (19-4) lost to No. 11 Stanford 61-44.
8. Marquette (20-3) beat Georgetown 59-52.
11. Stanford (19-3) beat No. 7 Oregon State 61-44.
17. Utah (18-4) lost to Southern Cal 84-80.
STATE
Marquette 59, Georgetown 52
MIDWEST
Bradley 81, Indiana St. 80
Butler 63, Xavier 38
Cleveland St. 74, Ill.-Chicago 48
DePaul 93, Villanova 70
Drake 88, Valparaiso 62
IUPUI 64, Youngstown St. 44
Illinois St. 82, Evansville 59
Missouri St. 70, S. Illinois 58
N. Iowa 71, Loyola of Chicago 65
St. John's 51, Creighton 45
EAST
Columbia 75, Harvard 65
Dartmouth 63, Cornell 56
James Madison 58, Northeastern 51
Penn 83, Brown 43
Providence 82, Seton Hall 75
Towson 68, Hofstra 56
Yale 96, Princeton 86
SOUTH
Coll. of Charleston 79, William & Mary 77
UNC-Wilmington 76, Elon 51
FAR WEST
Stanford 61, Oregon St. 44
