EAST

Canisius 81, Rider 80

Cornell 83, Dartmouth 80

Harvard 98, Columbia 96, 3OT

Marist 79, Niagara 58

Penn 92, Brown 82

Quinnipiac 66, Iona 65

Saint Joseph's 91, Saint Louis 61

Siena 51, Manhattan 49

Yale 74, Princeton 60

SOUTH

Louisiana-Monroe 88, Georgia Southern 79

College women

AP TOP 25 RESULTS

3. Oregon (21-1) at California, late.

7. Oregon State (19-4) lost to No. 11 Stanford 61-44. 

8. Marquette (20-3) beat Georgetown 59-52.  

11. Stanford (19-3) beat No. 7 Oregon State 61-44.  

17. Utah (18-4) lost to Southern Cal 84-80.  

STATE

Marquette 59, Georgetown 52

MIDWEST

Bradley 81, Indiana St. 80

Butler 63, Xavier 38

Cleveland St. 74, Ill.-Chicago 48

DePaul 93, Villanova 70

Drake 88, Valparaiso 62

IUPUI 64, Youngstown St. 44

Illinois St. 82, Evansville 59

Missouri St. 70, S. Illinois 58

N. Iowa 71, Loyola of Chicago 65

St. John's 51, Creighton 45

EAST

Columbia 75, Harvard 65

Dartmouth 63, Cornell 56

James Madison 58, Northeastern 51

Penn 83, Brown 43

Providence 82, Seton Hall 75

Towson 68, Hofstra 56

Yale 96, Princeton 86

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 79, William & Mary 77

UNC-Wilmington 76, Elon 51

FAR WEST

Stanford 61, Oregon St. 44

