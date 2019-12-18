College basketball for Dec. 19

Marquette 93, Grambling St. 72
(Tuesday's game)
GRAMBLING ST. (6-6)
Jackson 3-8 3-5 9, Bunch 2-3 3-4 7, Gaston 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 4-13 5-5 14, Cunningham 4-11 1-2 9, Randolph 3-4 0-1 6, Christon 1-4 0-0 3, Edwards 8-17 1-3 22, Moss 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 13-20 72.<
MARQUETTE (8-2)
Bailey 2-4 0-2 5, John 3-3 2-4 8, McEwen 2-7 6-6 10, Howard 6-13 8-11 26, Anim 6-11 1-2 18, Cain 4-5 0-0 11, Morrow 2-4 1-3 5, Johnson 1-1 1-2 3, Torrence 1-3 0-0 2, Elliott 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 29-56 19-30 93.<
Halftime—Marquette 42-27. 3-Point Goals—Grambling St. 7-19 (Edwards 5-8, Smith 1-3, Christon 1-4, Randolph 0-1, Moss 0-1, Cunningham 0-2), Marquette 16-33 (Howard 6-10, Anim 5-7, Cain 3-4, Bailey 1-2, Elliott 1-4, Torrence 0-2, McEwen 0-4). Fouled Out—Johnson, Christon, Bunch. Rebounds—Grambling St. 31 (Randolph 9), Marquette 33 (Howard 6). Assists—Grambling St. 11 (Smith 5), Marquette 27 (McEwen 7). Total Fouls—Grambling St. 22, Marquette 21. Technicals—Edwards, Marquette team. A—13,898 (17,500).