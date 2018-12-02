AP TOP 25 RESULTS

6. Tennessee (6-1) beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-51. 

16. Ohio State (7-1) beat Minnesota 79-59. 

MIDWEST

Missouri 64, UCF 62, OT

Nebraska 75, Illinois 60

Ohio St. 79, Minnesota 59

Valparaiso 82, UC Riverside 73

EAST

Arizona 76, UConn 72

Delaware 87, Columbia 86, 2OT

Sacred Heart 64, Lafayette 62

SOUTH

Colgate 74, Florida Gulf Coast 56

East Carolina 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 47

Southern Miss. 106, Rust College 46

Tennessee 79, Texas A&M-CC 51

SOUTHWEST

SMU 79, Oral Roberts 67

FAR WEST

Washington 67, UC Santa Barbara 63

College women

AP TOP 25 FARED

1. Notre Dame (7-1) lost to No. 2 UConn 89-71.  

2. UConn (7-0) beat No. 1 Notre Dame 89-71.  

3. Oregon (7-0) beat Long Beach State 110-48.  

4. Baylor (7-0) beat No. 18 South Carolina 94-69.  

5. Louisville (8-0) beat Tennessee State 107-52.  

6. Mississippi State (8-0) beat No. 10 Texas 67-49. 

7. Maryland (8-0) beat UMBC 92-61.  

8. Stanford (6-1) lost to Gonzaga 79-73.  

10. Texas (7-1) lost to No. 6 Mississippi State 67-49.  

11. Tennessee (6-0) beat Oklahoma State 76-63.  

12. Syracuse (7-2) beat Towson 98-55.  

13. N.C. State (8-0) beat Old Dominion 85-56.  

14. Iowa (6-2) beat Robert Morris 92-63.  

15. California (7-0) beat Cal State Northridge 67-42.  

18. South Carolina (4-4) lost to No. 4 Baylor 94-69.  

19. Arizona State (5-2) beat Tulsa 70-52.  

20. Minnesota (7-0) beat Air Force 66-50.  

21. Miami (7-2) beat Colorado 73-58.  

22. Marquette (6-1) beat Michigan 85-74.  

23. Iowa State (6-1) beat Arkansas 91-82.  

MIDWEST

Butler 64, Ball St. 47

Creighton 74, Nebraska 65

Iowa 92, Robert Morris 63

Iowa St. 91, Arkansas 82

Kansas St. 72, Vanderbilt 61

Marquette 85, Michigan 74

Michigan St. 91, Texas Southern 45

Minnesota 67, Air Force 50

N. Illinois 98, Nevada 69

Nebraska-Omaha 81, Graceland 39

Ohio St. 69, Cincinnati 56

Tennessee Tech 55, Wichita St. 45

UConn 89, Notre Dame 71

UMKC 69, N. Dakota St. 59

Valparaiso 62, E. Illinois 60

W. Illinois 77, Austin Peay 72

Wright St. 61, Kent St. 55

Xavier 94, North Alabama 81

EAST

Boston College 74, Columbia 60

Boston U. 72, Delaware 61

Bucknell 81, Iona 43

Cent. Michigan 67, Quinnipiac 52

Colgate 71, Fairleigh Dickinson 52

Holy Cross 63, Mass.-Lowell 54

Missouri 68, West Virginia 51

Monmouth (NJ) 55, George Washington 51

Navy 66, Rider 60

Northeastern 53, UMass 52

Penn St. 80, Jacksonville 61

Princeton 65, Davidson 57

Providence 72, Bryant 64

Rhode Island 72, Brown 67

Seton Hall 90, St. Peter's 47

Syracuse 98, Towson 55

VCU 47, Georgetown 45

Vermont 71, NJIT 63

Villanova 47, Saint Joseph's 35

William & Mary 60, Fairfield 54

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 80, Coll. of Charleston 66

Auburn 95, Oklahoma 79

Baylor 94, South Carolina 69

Clemson 65, Belmont 62

Duke 64, Marist 56

Elon 77, Hampton 62

FIU 59, Morgan St. 50

Florida 72, Texas Tech 67

Georgia 83, Charleston Southern 75

Georgia Tech 78, Georgia St. 71

Jacksonville St. 60, Mississippi 49

Louisiana Tech 79, Alabama 62

Louisiana-Monroe 63, Northwestern St. 55

Louisville 107, Tennessee St. 52

Maine 85, North Carolina 73

Maryland 92, UMBC 61

Miami 73, Colorado 58

Morehead St. 85, Evansville 63

NC State 85, Old Dominion 56

Samford 75, Presbyterian 54

Virginia 55, Coppin St. 41

Wake Forest 64, St. John's 59

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 68, Paul Quinn College 52

Mississippi St. 67, Texas 49

TCU 63, Army 38

Tennessee 76, Oklahoma St. 63

Texas-Arlington 97, Incarnate Word 49

FAR WEST

Arizona 69, San Diego St. 60

Arizona St. 70, Tulsa 52

California 67, CS Northridge 42

Colorado St. 61, North Florida 59

Fresno St. 68, E. Washington 58

Gonzaga 79, Stanford 73

Indiana 67, UCLA 65

Montana 62, UC Davis 56

Oregon 110, Long Beach St. 48

Pepperdine 78, Seattle 64

UC Irvine 74, San Jose St. 66

UC Santa Barbara 66, Grand Canyon 55

Washington 81, George Mason 52

———

