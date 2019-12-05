College basketball for Dec. 6

MARQUETTE 75, JACKSONVILLE 56
(Wednesday's game)
JACKSONVILLE (4-6)
Norman 1-8 2-2 4, Bell 2-6 2-3 6, Santos 0-4 0-1 0, Sides 0-2 0-2 0, Barnes 4-10 3-5 12, Forte 0-0 0-0 0, Workman 2-5 6-8 10, Wood 3-8 1-1 7, Arnold 3-10 0-1 7, McCallum 1-6 1-2 4, Flowers 2-2 0-1 6. Totals 18-61 15-26 56.<
MARQUETTE (6-2)
John 3-6 5-10 11, Bailey 2-9 0-0 6, McEwen 1-8 4-4 7, Elliott 2-7 2-4 7, Anim 7-15 3-3 19, Cain 4-6 0-0 8, Morrow 2-4 2-2 6, Johnson 3-3 2-4 8, Torrence 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-59 18-27 75.<
Halftime—Marquette 46-23. 3-Point Goals—Jacksonville 5-20 (Flowers 2-2, Barnes 1-2, McCallum 1-3, Arnold 1-4, Wood 0-1, Workman 0-1, Santos 0-2, Sides 0-2, Norman 0-3), Marquette 7-23 (Anim 2-4, Bailey 2-7, Torrence 1-1, Elliott 1-3, McEwen 1-8). Fouled Out—McEwen, Bell, Workman. Rebounds—Jacksonville 32 (Norman, Bell 6), Marquette 45 (Cain 12). Assists—Jacksonville 8 (Arnold 3), Marquette 17 (McEwen, Torrence 4). Total Fouls—Jacksonville 20, Marquette 23. A—12,852 (17,500).
NC STATE 69, WISCONSIN 54
(Wednesday's game)
WISCONSIN (4-4)
Ford 5-10 2-4 13, Reuvers 5-14 1-2 11, Davison 1-5 0-0 3, King 4-11 3-5 11, Trice 3-9 0-0 8, Wahl 2-2 1-4 5, Anderson 1-3 0-0 3, Pritzl 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 7-15 54.<
NC STATE (6-2)
Bates 1-3 0-1 2, Hellems 8-13 3-4 23, Beverly 4-6 0-0 8, Johnson 5-15 0-0 12, Daniels 2-5 2-2 6, Andree 1-4 0-0 3, Bryce 5-6 0-0 11, Funderburk 1-4 2-2 4, Graham 0-0 0-1 0, Farthing 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 7-10 69.<
Halftime—NC State 32-30. 3-Point Goals—Wisconsin 5-23 (Trice 2-8, Anderson 1-1, Ford 1-3, Davison 1-4, King 0-1, Pritzl 0-2, Reuvers 0-4), NC State 8-20 (Hellems 4-6, Johnson 2-6, Bryce 1-1, Andree 1-4, Daniels 0-1, Beverly 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Wisconsin 34 (Wahl 8), NC State 23 (Johnson, Bates, Hellems, Daniels 4). Assists—Wisconsin 7 (Trice 4), NC State 6 (Johnson, Daniels 2). Total Fouls—Wisconsin 11, NC State 10. A—16,035 (19,772).