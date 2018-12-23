AP TOP 25 RESULTS

21. Houston (12-0) beat Coppin State 75-44.  

MIDWEST

Drake 110, San Diego 103, 2OT

SIU-Edwardsville 82, N. Colorado 72

EAST

St. Francis Brooklyn 72, Manhattan 56

SOUTHWEST

Houston 75, Coppin St. 44

TCU 82, Charlotte 57

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 81, Rider 80

Hawaii 70, Colorado 62, OT

Indiana St. 84, UNLV 79

College women

EAST

Buffalo 90, St. Bonaventure 43

