AP TOP 25 RESULTS
21. Houston (12-0) beat Coppin State 75-44.
MIDWEST
Drake 110, San Diego 103, 2OT
SIU-Edwardsville 82, N. Colorado 72
EAST
St. Francis Brooklyn 72, Manhattan 56
SOUTHWEST
Houston 75, Coppin St. 44
TCU 82, Charlotte 57
FAR WEST
CS Northridge 81, Rider 80
Hawaii 70, Colorado 62, OT
Indiana St. 84, UNLV 79
College women
EAST
Buffalo 90, St. Bonaventure 43
