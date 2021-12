College basketball for Dec. 3

Top 25 Fared

No. 1 Duke (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. SC State, Tuesday, Dec. 14.

No. 2 Purdue (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Friday.

No. 3 Gonzaga (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Alabama, Saturday.

No. 4 Baylor (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff, Saturday.

No. 5 UCLA (7-1) beat Colorado 73-61. Next: at Washington, Sunday.

No. 6 Villanova (5-2) beat Penn. 71-56. Next: vs. Saint Joseph's, Saturday.

No. 7 Texas (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley, Friday.

No. 8 Kansas (5-1) did not play. Next: at St. John's, Friday.

No. 9 Kentucky (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Southern U., Tuesday.

No. 10 Arkansas (7-0) beat Cent. Arkansas 97-60. Next: vs. Little Rock, Saturday.

No. 11 Arizona (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Thursday.

No. 12 BYU (6-1) lost to Utah Valley 72-65, OT. Next: at Missouri St., Saturday.

No. 13 Tennessee (5-1) did not play. Next: at Colorado, Saturday.

No. 14 Florida (6-1) lost to Oklahoma 74-67. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Monday.

No. 15 Houston (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Bryant, Friday.

No. 16 Alabama (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Gonzaga, Saturday.

No. 17 UConn (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Grambling St., Saturday.

No. 18 Memphis (5-2) lost to Georgia 82-79. Next: at Mississippi, Saturday.

No. 19 Iowa St. (7-0) beat Ark.-Pine Bluff 83-64. Next: at Creighton, Saturday.

No. 20 Southern Cal (7-0) beat Utah 93-73. Next: at Washington St., Saturday.

No. 21 Auburn (6-1) beat UCF 85-68. Next: vs. Yale, Saturday.

No. 22 Michigan St. (6-2) beat Louisville 73-64. Next: vs. Toledo, Saturday.

No. 23 Wisconsin (6-1) beat Georgia Tech 70-66. Next: vs. Marquette, Saturday.

No. 24 Michigan (4-3) lost to North Carolina 72-51. Next: vs. San Diego St., Saturday.

No. 25 Seton Hall (6-1) beat Wagner 85-63. Next: vs. Nyack, Saturday.

No. 23 Wisconsin 70

Georgia Tech 66

WISCONSIN (6-1)

Crowl 2-7 1-2 5, Wahl 4-8 1-3 9, Jon.Davis 4-9 5-8 15, Davison 9-16 4-5 27, Hepburn 1-6 4-4 7, Vogt 0-2 0-0 0, Bowman 2-3 0-0 5, Neath 1-3 0-0 2, Gilmore 0-0 0-0 0, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 15-22 70.

GEORGIA TECH (5-2)

Howard 2-7 5-8 9, K.Moore 3-3 2-2 8, Devoe 11-20 6-7 33, Sturdivant 0-3 0-0 0, Usher 2-7 0-0 5, Smith 4-10 1-1 9, Coleman 0-2 2-2 2, Gigiberia 0-0 0-0 0, Kelly 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 16-20 66.

Halftime—Wisconsin 32-31. 3-Point Goals—Wisconsin 9-24 (Davison 5-9, Jon.Davis 2-4, Bowman 1-2, Hepburn 1-5, Neath 0-1, Crowl 0-3), Georgia Tech 6-16 (Devoe 5-10, Usher 1-4, Kelly 0-1, Sturdivant 0-1). Rebounds—Wisconsin 25 (Jon.Davis, Vogt 6), Georgia Tech 34 (Smith 11). Assists—Wisconsin 13 (Jon.Davis 5), Georgia Tech 7 (Sturdivant 4). Total Fouls—Wisconsin 18, Georgia Tech 20. A—6,302 (8,600).

